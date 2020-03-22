Keysight Technologies Hits Oversold Territory For First Time Since 2016

The huge swoon in the overall market over the last five weeks has put many stocks in oversold territory. I ran a scan of the S&P 500 to see how many stocks are in oversold territory based on their 10-week RSI readings. Of the 500 stocks, 426 have an RSI reading below 30 at this time.

One of the members of the S&P 500 that just entered oversold territory in the past week was Keysight Technologies (KEYS). The stock closed the past week at a price of $83.09 and a 10-week RSI reading of 29.37. That RSI reading is the lowest reading since the first quarter of 2016.

For those of you that might not be familiar with Keysight Technologies, it is a worldwide provider of electronic design and test solutions to its customers. Those customers include companies in commercial communications, networking, aerospace, and the automotive industry. The company is based in Santa Rosa, California, and was founded as part of Hewlett Packard in 1939. Keysight was launched as a separate company on November 1, 2014.

Since the stock started trading in November 2014, the only time it has been in oversold territory was in the first quarter of 2016. The stock was trading between $22 and $25 back then and it peaked at $110 this past November.

Even with selloff, Keysight has remained above its 104-week moving average and it is one of a few stocks that can still make that claim.

Just Like a Rising Tide Lifts All Boats, a Falling Tide Causes All Boats to Drop

If you have been around the investment world long enough, you have probably heard the old adage that, “A rising tide lifts all boats.” While that is the saying about bull markets, the opposite is also true for bear markets. And I believe this is the case for Keysight Technologies. Through no fault of its own, Keysight has seen its stock price drop almost 25% from its peak in November with the bulk of the losses taking place since the beginning of the year.

From a fundamental perspective, Keysight has some great growth rates and strong management efficiency measurements. The company has been able to grow its earnings per share by 31% per year over the last three years and they grew by 35% in the fiscal first quarter of 2020.

Revenue has grown by 16% per year over the last three years and it was up by 9% in the first quarter. Analysts expect earnings to grow by 14% for 2020 and revenue is expected to grow by 6.5%.

Keysight has a return on equity of 33.2% and a profit margin of 23.8%. Both of those figures are well above average. As for the valuations for the stock, it’s trading with a trailing P/E of 28.1 currently and the forward P/E is at 18.6. This is a little higher than the average stock, but not terribly high.

The Sentiment Toward Keysight is Mixed

Given the status of Keysight, being part of the original Hewlett Packard, and given that it is a $15.6 billion company, I was a little surprised when I looked at the sentiment indicators for the stock.

There are only 11 analysts covering the stock at this point and that seems very low considering the average daily trading, the company history, and the market cap. I would have that there would have been considerably more analyst coverage. Those analysts that are following the stock are rather bullish on it with nine “buy” ratings and only two “hold” ratings. This puts the buy percentage at 81.8% and that is higher than the average stock.

While the analysts’ ratings are slightly more bullish than the average stock, the short interest ratio points to above-average bearish sentiment toward Keysight. The current reading is at 6.4 and that is approximately double the average short interest ratio.

Keysight doesn’t see a great deal of option activity, but I wanted to check the put/call ratio as a third sentiment indicator. There are currently 9,857 puts open and 7,064 calls open at this time. This gives us a put/call ratio of 1.40 and that is slightly higher than the average stock. The meaningfulness of the ratio is somewhat diminished by the low open interest. The total open interest, puts and calls, doesn’t even add up to one day’s worth of trading volume.

With the low number of analysts covering the stock, the above-average buy percentage loses some of its importance as does the high put/call ratio. This means that the short interest ratio being high skews the sentiment slightly toward the bearish side.

My Overall Take on Keysight Technologies

I had recommended Keysight to my subscribers back in early February, but unfortunately my timing was bad with the recommendation coming just ahead of the overall market meltdown. I recommended the stock on February 10 and I suggested a stop in the 10% range. We got stopped out of the trade on March 12.

Just because my recommendation to subscribers was stopped out, it doesn’t mean that I’m not still bullish on the stock. The fundamentals are too strong for me to just ignore the stock. It’s just a matter of the timing being a little off. In fact, I may look for another entry on the stock if I see signs that the stock is improving and that the overall market has steadied.

I commented earlier about the old investment saying that a rising tide lifts all boats. I wrote an article back in mid-January for another publisher. The title of the article was A Rising Tide May Lift All Boats, but Not All Boats are Seaworthy. That article was focused on how some stocks were rising with the market, but had poor fundamentals. Those are the types of stocks I try to stay away from. In the case of Keysight Technologies, I believe the opposite is true. You have a great, fundamentally sound company that is being sold simply because everything is being sold.

Has Keysight hit bottom? I can’t answer that. Has the overall market hit bottom yet? That has yet to be determined. What I do believe is that when this madness is over, Keysight is the type of stock I want to own. I can see the stock moving back above the $100 level within the next six months and it could take out its all-time high within the next year. But there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the overall market and we could see new lows for both the S&P and Keysight.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.