Why I Love Axon

The company serves law enforcement agencies that will continue to operate regardless of pandemic or recession.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AAXN) is one of the few companies that I have confidence in during these trying times. Axon is not a "just in time" manufacturer and was already diversifying away from China prior to the Covid-19 pandemic due to the Trump-China trade war. Company management made this clear in the latest earnings call at the end of February:

I want to take a moment and talk about the coronavirus. Our operations team has been effective managing through this situation thus far. And at this time, given the current impacts, we feel that we can manage toward our full year guidance and that we have some flexibility to be adaptable. However, like every company dealing with this, we are closely monitoring this and in constant communication with our supply chain and this may impact year-end if the situation further develops. But currently, we feel good about our guidance.

In addition, Axon's primary customers, which are law enforcement agencies, will still be operational throughout the pandemic. While there may be some adjustments to government budgets as the year progresses and the pandemic impact becomes clear, I view body cameras and CEW devices as essential for officers to do their jobs. So I don't expect that there will be too much impact on Axon's revenue. There may be an impact on revenue growth for this year, but probably not as much as for other publicly investable companies.

Axon has a vision for the future that leaves me pretty excited. This not only includes the latest generation of TASER devices, but AI-enabled body cameras that clip on to sunglasses, near-real-time video capture via connected video sources, including drones which can be dispatched to the scene.

(Source: Axon Enterprise)

While the law enforcement technologies are advancing rapidly, Axon is also building a stream of recurring revenue and a SaaS business model based around Axon Cloud and sensors such as Axon Body 3.

(Source: Axon Enterprise)

Axon now has an annual recurring revenue (NYSE:ARR) of $161 million and total company future contracted revenue of $1.23 billion. The annual recurring revenue grew 49% YoY.

(Source: Axon Enterprise)

Revenue Growth

Axon has a 1-year and 5-year annual revenue growth rate of 26% which makes this company desirable as a high-growth investment that will likely weather the storm.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

I view free cash flow as an important factor in assessing an investment. Axon has a history of positive free cash flow and the FCF margin currently stands at 10%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Cash Burn

I also like to examine a company's cash burn as it gives me an idea of how viable the company's future is. I monitor a company's cash burn by examining the SG&A expense relative to sales.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

(Source: Portfolio123)

In the case of Axon, SG&A including R&D is 59% of total revenue. This is quite a reasonable figure for a high-growth company.

Stock Valuation

The following scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth illustrates Axon's stock valuation relative to the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red on the scatter plot and represents a typical valuation based on next year's sales growth. As can be seen from the scatter plot, Axon is situated slightly below the best-fit line, implying that the company is fairly valued based on forward sales multiple.

Investment Risks

A prolonged shutdown of Axon's operations due to Covid-19 could result in little or no revenue growth for Axon in 2020. In addition, an interruption of the supply chain for the second half of the year could also impact deliveries and therefore revenue.

Although Axon's customers are primarily law enforcement agencies with a defined budget, there is always the possibility that funds will be redirected in this era of crisis.

Summary and Conclusions

Axon is one of the few companies that have the right properties to weather the pandemic and come out in good shape. The company is not a just-in-time manufacturer and has enough supplies for at least the first half of the year. Even prior to the pandemic, Axon was diversifying its supply chain due to the Trump-China trade war.

Axon serves law enforcement agencies and other government agencies with future contracts worth $1.3 billion. While it is possible that some of these contracts may get diverted as a result of the pandemic, I believe that Axon is in much better shape than most companies. Axon has a large amount of cash on hand, little debt, positive free cash flow, and consistent 26% revenue growth for several years. For these reasons, I am giving Axon a bullish rating.

