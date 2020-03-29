Retirement Strategy: New Investing Paradigm May Change Dividend Growth Investing Forever

I have written for almost 10 years here on Seeking Alpha, and over the years regular folks - those who have invested in dividend growth stocks for retirement - have relied on a continuing cash flow of dividend income to support their retirement. The strategy has worked for countless "lower risk" investors who have been able to support their later years with a reliable flow of income. The most reliable of those dividend stocks have been the dividend aristocrats and kings with a long and continuous history of paying and increasing their dividends year after year.

It has been a great run!

Is It Time To Rethink Value For Growth?

As this pandemic continues, and as we do not know for sure when the consumer will return, I am seeing signs that various companies will stand to gain from this "evolution" while others will lose - perhaps forever - due to a reliance on an outdated economy model.

As of now around 70% of the U.S. economy is driven by consumer spending. For a moment let's consider the ramifications of pandemic isolation, social distancing, as well as reduced consumer activity:

Are consumers flocking to buy cars? Nope.

Are consumers flocking to fly? Nope

Are consumers flocking to go to theaters? Nope

Are consumers flocking to restaurants, bars, concerts, fast food places, cruises, hotels, retail brick-and-mortar locations?

Are they buying new homes, buying resales, moving to new apartments, latching on to new fashions, buying any general merchandise at all?

The answer right now is a resounding no.

There is what see:

Necessity shopping online

Social interaction via technology

Social sharing via technology

Reaching out to larger numbers of people known or unknown

Online learning

Streaming services for entertainment

Internet gambling

Getting news from technology

Food shopping via home delivery

Any essential or non-essential purchasing from the largest internet services available

More shipping and delivering direct to the consumer

You can guess where I am going with this I think

With this massive upheaval in spending, actual employment, and severely reduced discretionary spending, I am of the opinion that an entirely different investing strategy for retirement might be moving to the forefront that will be hard to ignore.

What Stocks Stand To Gain And Which Ones Might Lose?

This is obviously my own opinion, and coming from the sidelines I believe I have an unfettered view of what stocks investors of all types (including dividend growth investors for retirement) might want to consider for a more secure future. Keep in mind that over 100 years ago, investors probably had a hard time transitioning from an agriculture-based investment world to an industrialized economy.

Think of buggy whips and horse carriages giving way to those newfangled motorcars! I do not believe that it was an easy investment transition, do you?

Here are just a few of public companies I envision increasing in value and shareholder returns for the future:

Amazon (AMZN)

This company simply cannot be beat. It has virtually everything, including a TV streaming service. If you want to buy anything at all, Amazon will probably have it and will deliver it right to your door, including food from Whole Foods. I cannot think of another company that will lead the way into the new paradigm of retirement investing than Amazon, even though it does not currently pay a dividend.

Netflix (NFLX)

Let's face it: The longer so many people around the world are staying at home, the more we will seek some form of entertainment. Netflix currently rules the TV streaming airwaves, and I envision an explosion of new subscribers and enormous revenue streams, all leading to greater future shareholder value that will, in turn, help those seeking a more secure retirement. While this company does not currently pay a dividend, the increase in value could bridge the gap into the future.

Facebook (FB)

Never in my wildest dreams would I have considered Facebook for a dividend growth investor. Certainly never for myself. I actually never even felt the company had much value to begin with. Leaving posts about anything from plates of food to stupid jokes? Seriously? At this moment in time, when most of us around the globe are socially isolated, I find myself thinking I've been as dumb as a rock for believing this company would never have value for a dividend growth investor's portfolio. While it does not currently pay a dividend, the value of social media right now cannot be underestimated ever again.

Within the new investment paradigm I envision, this social media entity could explode as the main source of reaching billions of people with news reports, advertising of various kinds and all sorts of group activities that people will rely on for meaningful social contact. That to me spells greater shareholder value that will be yet another bridge to a more secure retirement as we move into this new world of investing for retirement.

I am going to leave it at these three for now, and in upcoming articles I will dig much deeper into each of these companies' current fundamentals and my opinions on them for the future.

Please do not misunderstand

I will never abandon my love for dividend growth investing in dividend aristocrats and kings, but when the harsh realty of a new investment world smacks me in the face, I can no longer ignore companies that pay no dividends currently. Some of these might eventually pay dividends anyway! That being said, older companies are facing serious dividend issues due to declining revenue, cash flow, debt, and decreasing shareholder value. So the sooner dividend growth investors can think clearly about bridging the income gap with growth stocks, the sooner those folks might see how they can soften the blow of a shrinking dividend-based income stream with growth from capital gains.

My Bottom Line

I am not advocating that dividend growth investors ever give up. The income stream is far too valuable to simply walk away from. But for now, do get ahead of the curve amid what I see as numerous dividend cuts and cessations due to:

Declining sales

Reduced revenue

Higher debt loads

Lower profits

Eroding cash flow

The inability to continue paying and increasing dividends for long periods of time

Of course there will be dividend growth companies that will thrive and continue their amazing records of paying and increasing dividends. This includes companies such as Procter & Gamble (PG), Coca Cola (KO), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), just to name a few of the many. But I am pretty sure that, 125 years ago, investors never thought buggy whip stocks would decline, and as we move into this new paradigm of "dividend growth investing for retirement, it would be prudent to begin looking at growth stocks for a more secure retirement, even though many are not currently paying a dividend.

Who knows? Many of the growth companies might even become the dividend aristocrats of the future! I see an evolution right now for the investment world, much like the shift from an agriculture-based economy to an industrialized economy of decades ago. But this might just be so much larger that it will cover the entire globe.

I am looking forward to a vibrant discussion from our subscribers, right here within our comment stream. I might even be considered a complete nutjob who has lost his mind! Please chime in with your own feedback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.