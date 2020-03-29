Canadian Solar Faces Major Macroeconomic Headwinds

Despite Canadian Solar's strong quarterly performance, company supply chain and demand issues will almost certainly grow in the near-term.

The solar industry has been particularly hard hit by the global pandemic. Canadian Solar (CSIQ) has not fared much better than its peers in recent weeks. The company has seen its valuation plummet over the past month as a result of the growing coronavirus problem. However, the company has seen a slight rebound recently after reporting strong Q4 results.

Canadian Solar reported a Q4 revenue of $919.7 million, which beat the company's own guidance of $850 million-$880 million. The company's Q4 EPS of $1.04 also came in higher than expectations by an impressive $0.53. Despite Canadian Solar's solid Q4, the company will likely experience strong near-term headwinds in light of the current pandemic-induced economic downturn.

Canadian Solar experienced a slight rebound after reporting strong Q4 results. However, the company is still down significantly as a result of the coronavirus.

Well-Positioned to Weather Downturn

Canadian Solar is coming off of a strong Q4 and 2019, beating expectations both in terms of profit and revenue. This puts Canadian Solar at a better position to handle the current economic downturn. The company generated $600 million in operating cash flow for the full year and $247 million in Q4 alone. The company's total cash position stands at around $1.2 billion will likely be vital in the coming quarters as the global pandemic rages on.

A strong balance sheet will be vital in surviving the near-term macroeconomic headwinds facing the solar industry. Canadian Solar has clearly done a good job of strengthening its financial position, which will pay off in the near-term. Still, Canadian Solar faces a great deal of uncertainty as no one knows how the pandemic will ultimately play out.

Strong Innovation

Canadian Solar maintains relatively high margins largely as a result of its investments into production capacity and perhaps more importantly R&D. The company makes some of the highest efficiency panels in the industry and continues to push the limits on multi-crystalline silicon cells. In fact, Canadian Solar recently broke an efficiency record with its 23.81% efficient N-type multi-crystalline cell. These innovations have also allowed the company to maintain relatively attractive ASPs.

Canadian Solar is pushing the limits on solar panel efficiency.

Higher efficiency solar panels can make Canadian Solar more versatile in which markets it can service. Higher efficiency panels should allow Canadian Solar to make a bigger impact on small projects solar markets like residential solar. However, residential solar will likely experience a sharp downturn in the coming quarters as a result of the coronavirus. Residential solar involves more human-to-human contact, which is clearly a weakness in the current environment of quarantine.

Short-Term Disruption Unavoidable

The coronavirus will undoubtedly have a large impact on Canadian Solar's supply chain and downstream solar operations. Undermanned factory floors and labor force disruptions will almost certainly effect Canadian Solar's ability to operate in the short term. The current global quarantines in effect will likely only become more strict as the virus spreads. This will negatively impact Canadian Solar on nearly every level.

Canadian Solar will likely be hard-hit by the pandemic in nearly all operational levels, from its factory floors to its downstream sales.

Demand will also take a substantial hit as the pandemic worsens. Most already expect solar to experience major demand problems as the global outlook is worsening. Solar companies will not be helped by the fact that the recent major US stimulus bill did not include any provision specifically targeting solar. This will have a negative impact on Canadian Solar as the US is one of its largest markets.

There is no telling how much longer the global pandemic will last. Even experts are split on how to proceed given current circumstances. As such, it is impossible to tell how Canadian Solar will come out of this downturn. However, Canadian Solar appears better equipped to deal with the coronavirus than many of its competitors.

Conclusion

Canadian Solar currently has a market capitalization $908 million and a forward P/E ratio of ~6. While Canadian Solar may look cheap at this price, there is far too much near-term uncertainty facing the company. Investors should still remain neutral on this company given the current macroeconomic conditions.

While Canadian Solar is better equipped to survive this downturn than many competitors, the company is still in a relatively precarious situation. Until there is more information on how the coronavirus is likely to play out over the next few quarters, investors would be wise to stay neutral on Canadian Solar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.