3 Covid-19 Proof Biotech Stocks

We highlight these three names and our preferred investment approach to them in the paragraphs below.

It is likely to be continue to be rough sledding in the months ahead for investors.

That which is common to the greatest number has the least care bestowed upon it, everybody is more inclined to neglect the duty which he expects another to fulfill.”



- Aristotle, Politics

Markets stabilized somewhat last week after a month of Wuhan coronavirus or Covid-19-triggered meltdown. A historic over-$2 trillion stimulus package was signed on Friday. It contains its fair share of waste, pet projects that have nothing to do with the virus, poorly thought-out initiatives with their share of "moral hazards", but will also get lots of money to impacted individuals and businesses in the weeks and months ahead. It is probably not the last of such legislative support.

I still say when all is said and done, the Covid-19 death toll in the States will be somewhere between the approximately 12,500 Americans that died of the Swine Flu of 2009/2010 and the roughly 80,000 that perished during the very bad flu season of 2018.

And no, I am not saying Covid-19 is like the flu. It is much more lethal, and we do not have a vaccination for it yet. And left to its own devices, it could well kill hundreds of thousands in the nation. However, given the unprecedented local, state, and Federal responses, that is very unlikely. It is certainly also not the "Black Death" that many in the media have sensationalized it to be.

I came into the meltdown with nearly a third of my personal portfolio in cash. Not because I anticipated the impacts of Covid-19. The S&P 500 rose nearly 30% in 2019 on no earnings growth and felt at least somewhat overbought. I expected some sort of pullback in the first half of 2020, but not like this, in all honesty.

I have put most of that cash to work during this huge sell-off, almost entirely using buy-write, also known as covered call strategies, utilizing just out-of-the-money call strikes seven to ten months out. I figure by then, most normalcy should have restored to the markets and the economy.

One encouraging sign not getting much mention is that insiders seem to be signalling the markets and the economy will rebound. Through March 24th, insiders have bought more stock on a dollar value basis in March than December through February combined. Insider purchases are running five times the monthly average this month over the past year as well.

We should all lock in for a continued rocky ride in the markets over the next few months. The spike in volatility is also boosting option premiums to levels not seen since the financial crisis. This means the covered call opportunities offer much more downside protection and also potential returns than they do when the markets are behaving normally. I think investors should be patient here, as we are very likely to see our share of three percent or better daily moves in the market in both directions in the coming days and weeks. There is little reason to put new money into the market except during at least a three percent daily decline, in my opinion.

I find biotech is a good sector of the market to target for these strategies. Obviously, just about every industry is impacted by the fallout from this outbreak. However, biotech will see much fewer effects than retail, hospitality, transportation, restaurants, industrials, mall owners, cruise lines, energy, etc.

There are several things I look for before targeting an individual name in this sector:

a) The company must be profitable or on its way to profitability.

b) Given the turmoil in the credit markets, I don't want to add to names that might need to raise additional funding in the foreseeable future. Therefore, I am targeting companies with a lot of cash/or no need for it.

c) I want stocks whose options are liquid with low bid/ask spreads, so any buy-write orders I place is filled quickly.

Here are three biotech names that make the cut and which I have added to using covered calls over the past few weeks while equities staged a big decline.

Let's start with the larger of the two selections, Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN). The stock is down approximately 30% from its highs earlier this year and sports a market capitalization of just under $19 billion now. Its franchise product is Soliris, which is a blockbuster drug. The company is methodically transitioning patients over to recently approved Ultomiris. These two drugs should do approximately $4.8 billion of the approximate $5.5 billion of overall revenue the company should post in FY2020.

Source: Company Presentation

The company is immensely profitable, with the current consensus calling for $10.50-11.00 a share of EPS in FY2020, roughly in line with FY2019's profits on an approximate 10% rise in revenues. The company also has an interesting pipeline. At roughly eight times earnings, there appears too little downside at current levels. The current median analyst price target on ALXN is north of $135.00 a share, more than 50% above the current trading level of the stock. I would look at either the November or January $85 calls for a covered call strategy at these levels.

Source: Company Presentation

Next up is mid-cap oncology concern Exelixis (EXEL). When this stock got below $15 recently, I added to my exposure substantially via buy-write orders. The shares have bounced a bit since then, but are still approximately 25% below their levels in late February. The company has a market cap just above $5 billion.

On the next pullback in the market, the January $17 call strikes have good liquidity and offer significant option premiums to provide downside protection while putting a strategy in place that should yield approximately 25%, even if the stock does nothing until the beginning of 2021.

Exelixis's primary compound is CABOMETYX. The company is expecting some $1 billion in net revenue from this drug in 2020 and has multiple studies under way to expand the indications it is ultimately approved for.

Source: Company Presentation

This is another name that is already nicely profitable. The company also expects to have some $1.5-1.6 billion in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet by year-end 2020. Earlier this week, Piper Sandler reissued its Buy rating and $23 price target on Exelixis with the following commentary.

Marketing partner Takeda (TAK) received Japanese approval of CABOMETYX for first-line renal call carcinoma. Piper's analyst noted that Exelixis is eligible for a $31M milestone upon first commercial sale and tiered double-digit royalties of 15%-24% on the first $300M. The analyst also said he anticipates Phase III CheckMate9ER data in front-line RCC data in the first half of 2020, as well as Phase III COSMIC-312 front-line and COSMIC-311 data in the second half of the year. Finally he added that Exelixis is "well capitalized" with $1.4B in cash.

Source: Company Presentation

Our last selection is not yet profitable and only has an approximate $2.3 billion market cap. However, Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) has several things to recommend it.

Like the other names in this article, the shares are down some 25% from their highs in February. The company ended FY2019 with just over $450 million in cash on the balance sheet, so it has no need to raise foreseeable funding until long after this current crisis is in the rear-view mirror.

Source: Company Presentation

Revenues from its primary drug Galafold for Fabry disease doubled in 2019 to just over $180 million. The company recently guided that it expects Galafold sales to come in between $250 million and $260 million in 2020. Amicus also expects to apply for and initiate a rolling BLA for its candidate for Pompe disease, completing final submission in the first half of 2021. The current median price target on FOLD is right around $20 a share at the moment, more than double its current trading levels. The January $10 calls offer solid downside protection, good liquidity and lucrative potential returns within a covered call strategy here.

Source: Company Presentation

I consider these three stocks to be as Covid-19 proof as you can get in this sector right now. Covered call strategies offer a prudent way to achieve a very solid return even if the underlying stocks do little in the coming quarters, while providing significant downside risk. If these shares are under their current trading levels late in 2020 or early in 2021, the options are very easy to "roll" on these names as well.

Politicians’ competence lies not in solving our problems but in convincing us that they will.”



- Mokokoma Mokhonoana

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALXN, EXEL, FOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.