Twilio's War Chest Investors Are Missing

Twilio’s underlying business may not be as much affected by the coronavirus outbreak and market turmoil as some investors expect.

Given that I run an API first software business myself and follow the other software names in this space very closely, I cannot overlook TWLO’s latest stock dive. Twilio is a developer platform for communication, offering companies to use its APIs for adding capabilities like voice, video, messaging, and lately, with their acquisition of SendGrid, also mail into their applications. Twilio’s client portfolio includes WhatsApp, Uber, Lyft, Netflix and many others.

The coronavirus outbreak and the quarantine effects around the globe are causing troubles to businesses. Some of them are even going as far as to temporarily shut down operations. Surely some of these businesses are also Twilio’s customers, which will probably lower their usage. But that might not be the case for all its customers. Some of them may even increase their usage. These businesses are, for example, Hulu, Twitch, Netflix, etc. Therefore, investors that believe the usage of Twilio’s services will drop across the board might be wrong. Twilio’s customers have prevailing online business models. These industries are least affected right now, and the services that Twilio offers (indirect communication) are precisely the services that companies need right in these troubled times. Communicating with your client and partners in an indirect way either through phone, email or video conference is a must in these conditions.

Understanding the pricing of SaaS

When it comes to SaaS, an important thing to understand is the pricing. As with a lot of SaaS businesses, Twilio offers a Pay As You Go payment package. In such a payment package, the payment is directly tied to the current usage of the APIs. If the consumption drops, the payment amount drops as well. However, Twilio is also offering its customers a “volume commitment” pricing package. This means that clients buy a fixed volume upfront, which is not dependant on their consumption. Larger clients mostly use this package due to the attractiveness of the discount benefits. Revenue received through the “volume package” should, therefore, stay the same as before. Larger clients will most likely not be thinking about changing the pricing package just because of 1-2 months of lowered demand.

Secondary stock offering timed perfectly

In Q3 of last year, Twilio made a secondary stock offering raising $980 million. The offering was priced at $124, which is more than 30 % higher than today's stock price. Looking back, the timing of the secondary offering was perfect. With this capital raise, Twilio solidified its balance sheet. Total current assets at the end of 2019 stood at a whopping $2,06 billion.

Balance sheets prepared for a downturn

Looking at Twilio’s balance sheet at the end of 2019, we can see that the company is in a great position. Current assets stand at $2.06 billion, out of which only $54 million are accounts receivables, and the rest is cash or cash equivalents. They also have $247 million in current liabilities and $624 million in long-term liabilities. In total, the total liabilities stand at $871 million. Even if Twilio paid off all its debt, its cash positions would still be more than $1 billion.

(in thousands $) - unaudited 2019 2018 Current assets 2,061,331 872,948 Total assets 5,150,516 1,028,710 Current liabilities 247,222 137,810 Total liabilities 871,105 590,475 Total stockholders' equity 4,279,411 1,028,710

source: Twilio financial report

From the income statement point of view, if revenue dropped substantially, the cash position could cover the fall. Twilio’s total operating expenses in 2019 were $978 million, so less than the cash they have on the balance sheet right now. Operating expenses doubled in 2019 compared to 2018, but that was primarily because of the SendGrid acquisition.

source: Twilio financial report

Valuation not reflecting its strong position

Twilio’s diverse clientele, with many businesses having online operations, should keep revenue from falling too much. Before the outbreak, management’s outlook for 2020 was annual revenue growth between 30-31%.

From a valuation standpoint, when comparing it to other SaaS businesses like MongoDB and Atlassian Twilio’s forward P/S multiple in one year has come down the most. From a year ago, it has dropped 36.79 % compared to TEAM’s 1.65 % drop and MDB’s drop of 27.45 %.

Data by YCharts

As of the date of this article, TWLO stock price is $96, and it's forward P/S stands at 9.18, TEAM is at 22.49 and MDB is at 14.69.

If we compare the balance sheets of these companies, TWLO and MDB stand out the most with free liquidity.

(in thousands) - unaudited TWLO TEAM MDB Current assets 2,061,331 2,335,016 1,113,196 Total assets 5,150,516 3,503,174 1,328,567 Current liabilities 247,222 2,295,559 242,384 Total liabilities 871,105 2,608,166 1,245,709 Total stockholders' equity 4,279,411 895,008 82,858 CurrentA - CurrentL 1,814,109 39,457 870,812 Market cap (billions) 13,36 32,8 7,6

source: Twilio, Atlassian, and MongoDB financial report

After deducting current liabilities from current assets, TWLO has $1,8 billion in cash and short-term assets compared to $39 million from TEAM and $870 million from MDB. But to put that in perspective lets look at each of these companies' ability to generate cash from their business

Operating cash flow:

(in thousands) - unaudited 2019 TWLO TEAM MDB Operating cash flow 14,048 466,342 -29,540 Operating income -369,785 -63,362 -147,866 Net income -307,063 -637,621 -175,522 Revenue 1,134,468 1,210,127 421,720 CurrentA-CurrentL 1,814,109 39,457 870,812

source: Twilio, Atlassian, and MongoDB financial report

After looking at the cash flow we can see that TWLO and MDB do not generate much operating cash flow yet. On the other side TEAM's operating cash flow is much higher primarily, because their operating loss is just $63,362 so their gross margin is higher than both TWLO and MDB. Because of their gross profit margin TEAM has room but both TWLO and MDB, because of their cash position, can afford to be less careful and more active in M&A, even if business conditions worsen.

Looking at the growth rates when comparing Twilio to similar companies in terms of industry or size we can see that Twilio has one of the highest growth rates

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

We should note that in 2019 TWLO revenue is affected by the acquisition of SendGrid, but nonetheless organic growth rate when excluding the bump from SendGrid is still well above 40%.

When comparing the P/S ratios with the growth rates of these companies TWLO valuation seems reasonable, especially when comparing to MDB and TEAM.

Profitability or growth?

Profitability is another factor in investor's minds when talking about Twilio.

Management noted in their last Q4 earnings call:

As I’m sure you’ve noticed, we have an ambitious investment plan for 2020. While we could take a profit this year, I think, that would have been a wrong decision. With a generational opportunity to disrupt not just communications, but also customer engagement software, the right decision is to invest for long-term growth and market capture, and that’s what we intend to do.

In current market conditions some may be focused on the company to generate profit as soon as possible, but in my view, because of their strong cash position focusing on growth seems like the right strategy right now. Not to forget though that in the longer term they will have to work on increasing the Gross profit margin. Rivals will get cheaper and other companies with similar customers may become interesting for a takeover. TWLO can afford to be active in this market downturn while many cannot.

Conclusion

Twilio with its strong balance sheet and diverse clientele, will overcome this market turmoil and emerge stronger. Its competitors are smaller companies like Bandwidth, Cincinnati Bell, Nexmo, Plivo that are not so well-capitalized and will probably have to ramp down on expenditure and expansion plans in the short term, which will give Twilio an even stronger position to conquer its $66 billion addressable market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.