BioLife Will Suffer From Cancellations Of Trials

We do think the shares offer good value for investors with a longer-time horizon at these levels.

There are signs that clinical trials are aborted because of the strain on the healthcare system, which is a negative.

But we think the company has several secular tailwinds blowing in its favor and we see attractive valuation at these levels.

The shares in BioLife Solutions have crashed with the markets and some minor disappointments in quarterly figures.

The shares of BioLife Solutions (BLFS) have crashed with the market:

Since we are long in the shares of Biolife Solutions, it's worthwhile to start with our simple investment thesis which consists of the following elements:

The market for gene and cell therapies is in the early innings

The company is taking market share, raking in new customers

As existing customers go through different regulatory phases, demand will automatically increase

A big jump in customer revenue occurs when their therapy gets approval and goes from pre-commercial trials into commercial production

The company is taking advantage of its favorable economics by acquiring adjacent companies, increasing the wallet share from customers and benefiting from revenue synergies

Here are some of the main conclusions from market research by Aritzon,

Cell and gene therapies find their increased use in treating incurable disease conditions, providing safe and efficacious treatment compared to small molecule drugs and monoclonal antibodies. The market is likely to witness an absolute growth of around 270% during the forecast period. The increasing demand of cell and gene therapies for treating oncologic conditions like hematological malignancies and prostate cancer is expected to contribute to an incremental growth of close to $4billion during the forecast period. The market is expected to witness about 10-20 new product approvals every year till 2025. The US is the major revenue contributor as well as the fastest-growing region and is expected to post an absolute growth of 354% by 2024.

And here is the market today, from the earnings deck:

This gives us some idea of the market share that BioLife enjoys, as there are 1066 trials, and BioLife supplies to 400 of these, suggesting roughly a 40% market share (this is only a rough approximation as the size of the trials isn't considered).

In 2019, BioLife gained 69 new customers for its media used in clinical trials (and 180 new customers overall), on the quality of their media, from the earnings deck:

Since most of their customers in clinical trials are in Phase 1, revenues will scale up automatically as these progress through the phases even without the company gaining even a single new customers (Q4CC):

most of our media revenue is generated from a small group of late stage customers, our other 400 or so early stage media customers don’t use as much product.

The biggest jump in revenue comes when clients get clinical approval and can start produce commercially. While to date, there are only two customers which have been able to do that, management says this year seven of its clients are on schedule to reach that stage (providing they get approved). These are (Q4CC):

bluebird bio for Zynteglo in the U.S. Celgene/Juno for liso-cel in the U.S., Gilead Kite for KTE-X19 in the U.S. and Europe, Novartis/AveXis for Zolgensma in Europe and Japan and Orchard for OTL-200 in Europe.

From the report quoted above, the market expects 10-20 new approvals a year by 2025, with BioLife's 40% market share that would roughly be 4-8 commercial stage customers a year.

Figures released by management in the past argue that commercial production could bring in $1M-$2M each per year, with the bigger ones up to $5M.

Wallet share

The company has moved considerably beyond selling just media, which are now making just 55% of sales, this the result of three acquisitions:

SAVSU (shipping containers, SaaS)

Astero Bio(automatic water free thaw media)

CBS (high capacity storage freezers)

As a result of these acquisitions (discussed in previous articles), the company now sells to a much larger number of customers, which opens up cross-selling opportunities.

Take for instance SAVSU, from the earnings deck:

Management strongly believe that SAVSU's containers are top of the line and are set to increase market share as clients get reimbursed on a no pay, no cure basis, from the earnings deck:

They argue that they are already taking market share, from the Q4CC:

In retrospect, it’s clear that the evo platform was subjected to a much more rigorous set of validation criteria than the current dry vapor shipper in use. We believe that no other commercially available dry vapor shipper can meet these stringent requirements.

Apart from performance (keeping more tissue viable), the evo shippers also have a price advantage.

Management has a high degree of confidence of winning the business of a large customer (they have seen their internal validation papers) which is likely to provide validation for other companies as well (Q4CC):

This is a big deal for them. They’ve got real pain, they’re trying to alleviate and to solve some real problems with the incumbent that this is a high degree of confidence that we are going to win this opportunity... we expect that the validation from this particular customer will sort of loosen the floodgates, if you will, for a lot of other customers who are waiting in the wings to see somebody big validate. It’s not that different from when Kite started to utilize CryoStor

The shippers are cloud connected through the evo.is SaaS platform, wich is another competitive strength, customers can follow the status of the transit of their critical tissues in real time on a host of metrics (for examples see the earnings deck).

And here is CBS, from the earnings deck:

They are also in the process of shifting part of the manufacturing of the containers from China to the facilities of their recent acquisition CBS. Apart from having a second source closer to home, this is also likely to lead to cost savings.

Then there is Astero Bio, from the earnings deck:

Astero has introduced a new product, ThawSTAR CB in January, a thawing product for larger dosis and has already booked its first orders.

The company isn't done increasing its wallet share either (Q4CC):

there are some additional M&A activities underway. I could just speak and limit my remarks. They are in the tool space.

Coronavirus

There is potential impact from the pandemic in the following fields:

There were no signs that the corona pandemic were slowing down clinical trials during the Q4CC, but that was March 11 and that situation seems to be changing (see below).

The company has 6 to 9 months off-site inventory, a year of the critical ingredient from China and also a year of gloves and masks in inventory so they are pretty well prepared for eventualities.

They wrote many of their customers to check their inventory levels which resulted in some new orders.

As described above, they're readying CBS as a second source of manufacturing for the shipping containers.

Of course things on the ground can change rapidly almost from day to day, most worrying would be a slowdown in clinical trials. From Nature:

But as hospitals brace for an onslaught of critically ill patients and laboratories worldwide are disrupted, researchers have had to shelve clinical trials of therapies for other illnesses. “We’re going to see a nearly complete close-down in clinical research,” says Tim Dyer, chief executive of Addex Therapeutics, a biotechnology company based in Geneva, Switzerland. “The health-care systems will simply be overloaded.”

Switzerland has the worst affected coronavirus cases per 100K inhabitants, so it remains to be seen whether this will affect other healthcare systems in the same way but needless to say it's not good news.

There are some trials going on for vaccine or treatment using the company's media, but these are small scale.

Q4 Results

From the earnings deck:

Results were a little disappointing because of lumpiness as the company is still quite dependent on a few larger customers. In Q4, a large distributor ordered $500K less than planned but was still up 76% for the year. A large customer saw some decline in production so they ran down their existing inventory, together this explains for the $1M shortfall in media revenue.

However, leaving these two customers out, the rest of the customer base grew at 44%. How was the revenue distributed, from the Q4CC:

This quarters revenue included $5.2 million in media sales, $480,000 of sales related to the automated thaw products, $481,000 of evo related revenue and $2.1 million in freezers and accessories we acquired from CBS last November.

On a pro-forma basis (if all the acquisitions had counted from January 1 2019), revenue would have been $37.7M, rather than the $27.4M they achieved.

Guidance

From the earnings deck:

Guidance for CBS imply a 50% growth, due to the introduction of a direct sales force (they had been working through distributors only) and new products. Media sales will grow 20%-30%.

We do think this guidance will be negatively impacted by the abortion of ongoing clinical trials, which are likely to result in a couple of negative quarters for the company.

Cash

In these uncertain times, cash is king, basically:

Data by YCharts

So it's good to see the company is still generating cash although barely. It's cash holdings are fairly small at $6.4M at the end of Q4. Acquisitions came with a considerable amount of dilution:

Data by YCharts

And there is more to come, from the earnings deck:

Valuation

Data by YCharts

After spiking for the past two years, valuation is back to earth. On a fully diluted share count (27.5M) it's actually quite a bit higher, although on a forward basis that falls back considerably due to the additional revenue from the acquisitions.

If we take the mid-point of guidance ($50.5M) EV/S will fall to 5.4x. We think that's really very reasonable.

Conclusion

While the quarterly figures have been a little disappointing the last couple of quarters we think investors should look past this. Not only are these quarterly figures suffering from some lumpiness, the company has a couple of secular tailwinds propelling it forward.

It rakes in new customers and takes market share and existing customers increase demand as they move through trial phases. With time more of their customers will get commercial approval which jumps demand for their products, and acquisitions have greatly increased the wallet share and opened up cross-selling opportunities.

The company is profitable and cash generating, although it doesn't have a lot of margin here but on the other hand, the exercise of warrants will also bring in additional cash.

It's likely that there will be some difficult quarters ahead as clients abort clinical trials in places where the healthcare system is overloaded. But for investors who can look beyond this, we think the shares are attractive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLFS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.