Aimmune: On Sale After Coronavirus Crash

I reveal my plans on how I will start a position in AIMT and how I plan on adding to my position in 2020.

I believe the coronavirus crash has finally knocked off AIMT's premium price. As a result, I am looking to start a pilot position at these prices.

Aimmune (NASDAQ:AIMT) has been on my 2019 watch list, but the stock's premium price prevented me from committing to a buy. Now, the recent sell-off has AIMT near the top of my shopping list. The company is in the process of launching their first FDA-approved product, Palforzia, for the mitigation of allergic reactions for peanut-allergic patients. I believe AIMT is worthy of a pilot position at these prices.

I will discuss my view on Palforzia and how Aimmune is planning to transition into a commercial company. In addition, I discuss why I am looking to start a position during this volatile market.

My Thoughts On Palforzia

I have been keeping an eye on AIMT since Palforzia's approval a couple of months ago. I believe allergists, patients, and caretakers have been waiting for a solution to allergies rather than avoidance and rescue devices. Although the peanut and food allergy community has been using food options for their oral immunotherapy, I believe the community is looking for a systematic option that is safe and effective. Palforzia is this option and has proven that it can pass through the FDA's arduous regulatory process.

Palforzia's clinical trials revealed impressive results that demonstrate the oral therapy's ability to drastically improve a patient's tolerance to peanut protein. In the company registration studies, patients could only tolerate only a median of 10 mg at the time of screening. After 12 months of being on Palforzia, that median tolerance surged a 100-fold to 1,000 mg. That number only improved beyond 24 months.

These are the type of results that everyone is looking for… the patient's tolerance improves the longer they remain on Palforzia. This can provide patients and caregivers hope that their life is not going to be consumed by drastic measures of avoidance and accidental exposure turning into a fatal incident.

Commercial Plans

Aimmune's commercial field team consists of an 80 person sales force that has been hard at work meeting with physicians since February 4th. The sales reps are initially targeting about 1,300 allergists who see 70% of the 4 to 17-year-old patients with a peanut allergy. In addition to office visits, the company has been hosting one-hour virtual broadcasts on Palforzia in order to present its profile, application, and answer questions from physicians.

In terms of payers, Aimmune has organized post-approval meetings with 31 payer accounts, which cover roughly 78% of the commercial and Medicaid lives in the US. These meetings are scheduled through April and will hopefully put Palforzia in a favorable position on their formulary.

Why I Am Looking To Buy Now

As I mentioned before, I have been looking at AIMT for a while, but haven't pulled the trigger due to some downside risks and AIMT's premium price. Now, I believe the current price moves the risk/reward closer to a buy. I believe AIMT's premium valuation was due to investors anticipating Palforzia becoming a commercial success in the coming years. Despite my bullish outlook on Palforzia, I wasn't willing to pay an absurd valuation that would take years before the company hit earnings that would justify the numbers. The coronavirus crash has knocked some of the premium off and has some of the commercial valuations in my buy area. Typically, I like to see a biotech/biopharma ticker that has a <5x price-to-sales or forward price-to-sales within 3 years. Obviously, we can't expect AIMT to have a <5x price-to-sales during their first year of commercialization, but Street analysts expect the company to start recording substantial revenue in the next few years (Figure 1).

Figure 1: AIMT Earnings Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Looking at the figure above, we can see that the Street expects the company to record substantial revenue growth in the coming years and will cross $1B in revenue in 2024 or 2025. At that point, AIMT would have a forward price-to-sales of <1x, which means the company would pull-in more revenue than its current market cap. Admittedly, we don't know if the company will ever hit those numbers, but we have to expect they will at least show notable revenue growth in the coming years as Palforzia starts to gain some traction. Therefore, I am willing to pay this premium price in anticipation it will eventually become a discount in the coming years.

Another reason why I am considering a buy is the company's healthy financials. At the end of 2019, Aimmune had $158.2M of cash, cash equivalents, and investments. What is more, Aimmune recently accepted a $200M equity investment from Nestlé Health Science and received $85M from their second tranche from KKR. Altogether, the company has about $443M, which the company believes "these financial resources fully fund the company."

In addition, Aimmune has several potent catalysts on the calendar. Most notably, Aimmune is planning for Palforzia 's potential EMA approval in Q4 of this year. In addition, the company has several ongoing pipeline programs, including the company's Phase III Poseidon trial for Palforzia in peanut-allergic patients aged 1-4 years. Another notable program is the AR201 phase II clinical trial for egg allergy, which is expected to be completed in 1H of 2021. Perhaps, the most intriguing is Aimmune's multi-tree-nut program, but that has yet to make into the clinic. All of these catalysts could inject some positive momentum into the share price and improve the long-term prospects.

A freshly discounted valuation, a strong cash position, and several potent catalysts have convinced me that AIMT is worthy of a speculative buy.

Downside Risks

I see a few major downside risks that could have a negative impact on the share price. My biggest concern is Palforzia's payer coverage and placement on the formulary charts. It is possible that the company has a rough time securing access, which would have a negative impact on the launch and initial commercial numbers.

Another major issue is the company's long-term financial outlook. Although I am comfortable with their current cash position, I have to expect the company to burn through that stockpile and might be forced to execute a secondary offering or take on more debt to keep the lights on.

I don't expect these downside risks to cripple the share price, but I have to accept AIMT will probably be a volatile investment over the next two years.

My Plan

I am looking to take advantage of this volatile market and will look to enter in the coming days or weeks. I expect the overall market to retest the lows, so I will place some buy orders around $11-12 per share (Figure 2).

Figure 2: AIMT Daily (Source: Trendspider)

If the stock falls 1 ATR below my entry price, I will see and re-assess the ticker once it established new level support. Once I have entered a position, I will look to add following a positive Q3 earnings report and will hold that position for at least five years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AIMT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.