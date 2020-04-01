RQI: Attractive Distribution And Enticing Discount

RQI is once again back in my portfolio at almost a full position and considered one of my core holdings.

Cohen&Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) has recently released its updated Annual Report for the full year ended 2019. We know that the fund had much success for that year. So much so that the managers had gone ahead with a rights offering to expand the size of the overall fund. This led to an initial plunge in the share price. Little did they know, or anyone know, the deal would get even sweeter just a couple of short weeks later.

This came in the form of the coronavirus fears spreading the panic of a pandemic. Certainly, the coronavirus will have an impact on the short-term global economy as supply chains grind to a halt. Shares of RQI collapsed along with the rest of the market. I believe this is a good time to be picking up shares at these levels. This is exactly what I did in the final week of February. Although, there certainly could be even cheaper prices in store the longer that a vaccine is unavailable for COVID-19. It would make sense, as the longer the world goes without a cure, the more economic damage that can resume unabated. Though there certainly is hope as China has had a slowdown in confirmed cases.

With that being said, a positive for RQI is that it is relatively sheltered from international exposure. The fund remains invested in companies that operate with almost all of their operations right in the U.S.A. In fact, its latest Fact Sheet puts geographic 'diversification' at 100% U.S. I'm certainly not advocating for no international exposure in an investor's overall portfolio, though historically speaking, the U.S. generally offers greater stability.

RQI had been a core holding in my portfolio and I didn't expect to sell out of it for a very long time. However, when it announced the rights offering, I was able to unload my shares before they collapsed lower. With that subsequent price movement, the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory moved back into the fund as the discount had become quite attractive again. Along with those purchases and my more recent ones, I would say that RQI is truly back into my portfolio as a core holding once again. I certainly wouldn't expect to see another RO from RQI again anytime soon. That last RO was the only one that RQI has actually had in its history. Additionally, shares have now reverted far away from the premium levels that they were flirting with towards the end of 2019.

We actually own RQI in both our Income Generator and Tactical Income-100 portfolios. This bit of overlap is usually avoided, but the conviction in the name is worth the "double up."

The fund reported total managed assets of $2.1 billion as of the close of January 31, 2020. It completed its RO in mid-February and raised approximately $350 million in new cash to manage. Although the latest drops in the market have also lowered this dramatically. It couldn't have completed its RO at a much better time either. It expired on February 13, 2020. One week later the market hit an all-time high and about a week after hitting an all-time high, we entered into correction territory. This was rather unfortunate for investors that subscribed and received shares for $14.12. Though hindsight is 20/20 and probably isn't too much of a concern for more long-term focused investors. As I previously mentioned, RQI would be considered one of my core holdings. I certainly didn't anticipate seeing myself selling shares. However, when an RO is announced the majority of the time an investor can do better by simply selling and rebuying when the RO is over. This isn't a guarantee but happens more often than not than actually subscribing to the shares.

The fund does utilize leverage, this is approximately 22% of the total managed assets. This is split between 85% being a fixed rate and 15% at a variable rate. The average financing is 3.2%.

It reported a total expense ratio of 2.15% for 2019. If interest expenses were taken out of the calculation, we arrive at a very reasonable 1.26%.

Performance

Shares of RQI closed last Friday 3/27/20 at $8.91 per share. The NAV per share closed at $10.26. This is good for a discount of 13.16%, which is considerably steeper than the fund has been trading since early 2019.

In fact, CEFConnect puts the fund's 5-year average discount at 7.59%, helping make the case that RQI is definitely on "sale." This is why I've been aggressively picking up shares since about midway through the RO process. This is certainly a good deal for a fund that has given shareholders attractive returns over the long term and even the short term.

These were the performance numbers they provide as of January 31, 2020. Of course, when updated, if there isn't a significant shot to the upside these numbers will look much lower. This is because as previously mentioned, and for investors that monitor the market, realize we have now entered into correction territory. Not only entered correction territory but entered it at the fastest pace in history. What a feat!

With that being said, since inception, the fund has been able to beat the S&P 500. However, that isn't really that appropriate of a benchmark considering the fact that RQI is heavily focused on holding REITs. In this case, it uses a linked benchmark of the "FTSE NAREIT Equity REIT Index." It used that index until 3/3/19. It then changed the benchmark to "FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs Index."

This reflects its true focus on being invested almost exclusively to equities, though it does still hold some preferred issues and have a small exposure to bonds. This may be a bit confusing but it reports in its Annual Report common stock at 106.5% of holdings and preferreds make up another 20.5% of its total managed assets. This reflects the portfolio's use of leverage as this is obviously over 100% of the portfolio. Adjusted for the utilization of leverage and we arrive at preferreds making up about 12% of its portfolio.

In this case, it has lagged its benchmark since inception. But over the 10-, 5- and 1-year periods, it has outperformed. This is all the while paying out investors a healthy distribution along the way.

Distribution

The current rate of the distribution is 10.77%, paid at a monthly rate of $0.08 per share. This is quite attractive. This is where the recent decline in share price has benefited as well. Previously, the fund carried a distribution rate of around 6.5% as recently as January 2020. Thus, investors that are patient can now earn an even greater monthly income.

RQI did mention in its RO announcement that "RQI expects to maintain its current distribution level after the offer." So, even while the fund had a slightly dilutive offer, it doesn't anticipate changing the current 8 cents a month payout. The other important consideration is that the fund didn't get as diluted as expected.

This is because the fund didn't raise the full extent that it was offering due to investors not subscribing. The reason for not subscribing was the fact that the share price dropping made the option to subscribe much less appealing. The fund wanted to sell 36,424,162 shares, at the $14.12 share price this would have raised over $500 million. However, it raised approximately $350 million. Thus, we can presume that only about 68% of the offering was subscribed.

In 2019, we also saw a special distribution good for $0.05. This was the first since the GFC. This slightly changed the total distributions to shareholders for 2019, compared to 2018 by about $5.5 million. This was in addition to the fund creating a small number of new shares through its DRIP. The fund operates with the most standard practice of offering a 95% discount to current market price when participating in the DRIP if shares are trading at a premium level. This is most often seen in the PIMCO funds for the simple fact that their funds typically trade at premiums for considerable amounts of time.

From the above, we can see that NII has come down a bit from the prior year. This was caused by a climb in total expenses. In fact, the dividend and interest income derived from the underlying holdings were very similar. The two major expenses that went up the most were investment management fees and interest expense. The interest expense rising was due to a higher weighted average rate on financing that occurred over 2019.

Additionally, the management fees rose as we saw significant growth in the overall managed assets on the portfolio throughout the year. There was just a lack of dividend and interest growth that wasn't able to offset these factors.

With that being said, if the fund doesn't pay out another special year-end distribution, we should see similar coverage. Of course, we also have to factor in the fact that the fund has now issued new shares through its RO. If it can pick up investments at similar yields that it has with the current portfolio, then this shouldn't be a concern. Hopefully, it kept some of that cash to put to work at these current levels. If that is the case, we could see NII coverage grow, potentially, though it isn't a top concern that NII covers the whole distribution in the case of RQI. This is simply because of the fact that as an equity fund, there will be a large portion composed of capital gains.

In fact, we can see that about 50%/50% of last year's distribution was attributed to ordinary income and long-term capital gains.

This was a bit different from the 2018 period where we saw an even larger portion responsible for carrying the distribution.

The fund was sitting at a considerable amount of unrealized appreciation on its books at the end of 2019. Of course, this was helped by 2019's significant performance too. In addition to that consideration, it is likely that some of that was washed away with this latest correction.

These unrealized appreciated assets can be there as a "buffer" as we run into this downturn. The longer the downturn, the greater the chance for a distribution cut. However, in this case, I don't suspect RQI will have to cut its distribution for the foreseeable future. Should the coronavirus impact the global economy even worse and we see years of no growth, then we may have to revisit that notion.

Holdings

This was a list of its holdings as of September 30, 2019. This was what was available when we last covered the fund.

Fast forward a bit and we have the fund's holdings as of December 31, 2019. Many of the same names show up as they did then. It does appear like it reduced its exposure to Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) though. This was probably warranted due to the performance in the name to take some profits. However, it appears like it has let American Tower Corporation (AMT) continue to grow inside the fund, leading to the 8.4% allocation.

As we can see above, even with the latest correction we have experienced, these tower REITs are still in the positive over the past year. This is price return only, not considering the dividends that they pay out. AMT is still raising its dividend, which it has been doing every quarter. The latest announcement coming on March 13, a 6.9% increase.

Both of these companies have released earnings recently. CCI reported a miss on February 26, 2020. This was both an FFO and revenue miss. Although, with that being said, it wasn't the worst of it. It also reported that it will be restating some financials for the following couple of years. This will be something to watch going forward.

AMT reported on February 25, 2020, and beat on FFO and revenue was in line with expectations. However, even with a decent earnings release, AMT wasn't spared from dropping this week. This might be rightfully so as both the tower REITs had exploded higher following T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint's (S) merger being approved from a federal court.

Conclusion

Since the RO is over and done with, I consider RQI to be back in my portfolio as a core holding once again. The chances of another RO anytime soon are very limited, so that should be positive as we shouldn't see disruption from such an event in the near term. The fact that the fund is now trading at a level not seen for the past year means that I'm definitely attracted to making additional purchases here. Sure, 2019's strong performance was almost all but wiped out, but such a quality fund should be able to bounce back to higher levels again. That is, once the coronavirus is better understood or appears to be slowing down on a global scale. I purchased additional shares in the initial selloff this week once we hit correction territory. I'm almost back at a full position again, but should we get another opportunity, I wouldn't hesitate to add at even lower levels!

