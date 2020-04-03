Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/1/20

Includes: AXDX, CWEN, FPH, IFF, MGM, MYOV, NCMI, XPO
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/1/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are waning right on cue, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades usually pick up again in May, but it will be interesting to see if the immense market sell-off changes executives' behavior during the normally slower month of April.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • National CineMedia (NCMI);
  • Myovant Sciences (MYOV);
  • MGM Resorts Intl (MGM);
  • Five Point (FPH), and;
  • Accelerate Diag (AXDX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Intl Flavors (IFF);
  • Clearway Energy (CWEN), and;
  • XPO Logistics (XPO).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Zoom Video Communications (ZM);
  • Smartsheet (SMAR);
  • Nvidia (NVDA);
  • Eli Lilly (LLY);
  • Guardant Health (GH);
  • DocuSign (DOCU), and;
  • Digital Realty Trust (DLR).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Synnex (SNX);
  • NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF), and;
  • Baxter Intl (BAX).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • AquaVenture Holdings (WAAS).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Advent Intl

BO

AquaVenture Holdings

WAAS

JB*

$2,599,288,704

2

Meister Keith A

DIR

MGM Resorts Intl

MGM

B

$11,939,100

3

Silver Star Dev

BO

Synnex

SNX

B

$3,712,089

4

Luxor Capital

BO

Five Point

FPH

B

$3,079,456

5

Global Infra Invi

BO

Clearway Energy

CWEN

AB

$2,295,000

6

Standard General

BO

National CineMedia

NCMI

B

$1,724,839

7

Sumitomo Chemical

BO

Myovant Sciences

MYOV

AB

$1,093,750

8

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

JB*,B

$1,056,456

9

Martin Sean

VP,GC

Baxter Intl

BAX

B

$803,818

10

Schuler Jack W

DIR,BO

Accelerate Diag

AXDX

B

$687,200

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Pelosi Janine

SO

Zoom Video Communications

ZM

AS

$30,180,944

2

Salem Enrique T

DIR

DocuSign

DOCU

S

$29,925,000

3

Eltoukhy Helmy

CEO,DIR

Guardant Health

GH

AS

$19,729,106

4

Spruce House Partnership

BO

XPO Logistics

XPO

S

$11,105,613

5

Lilly Endowment

BO

Eli Lilly

LLY

S

$5,457,474

6

Gaither James C

DIR

Nvidia

NVDA

S

$4,221,353

7

Stein A William

CEO,DIR

Digital Realty Trust

DLR

AS

$3,500,000

8

Power Andrew

CFO

Digital Realty Trust

DLR

AS

$1,750,000

9

Dondero James D

BO

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NHF

S

$1,642,082

10

Barker Geoffrey T

DIR

Smartsheet

SMAR

AS

$1,306,606

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.