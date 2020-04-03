Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/1/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/1/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are waning right on cue, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades usually pick up again in May, but it will be interesting to see if the immense market sell-off changes executives' behavior during the normally slower month of April.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

National CineMedia (NCMI);

Myovant Sciences (MYOV);

MGM Resorts Intl (MGM);

Five Point (FPH), and;

Accelerate Diag (AXDX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Intl Flavors (IFF);

Clearway Energy (CWEN), and;

XPO Logistics (XPO).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Zoom Video Communications (ZM);

Smartsheet (SMAR);

Nvidia (NVDA);

Eli Lilly (LLY);

Guardant Health (GH);

DocuSign (DOCU), and;

Digital Realty Trust (DLR).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Synnex (SNX);

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF), and;

Baxter Intl (BAX).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

AquaVenture Holdings (WAAS).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Advent Intl BO AquaVenture Holdings WAAS JB* $2,599,288,704 2 Meister Keith A DIR MGM Resorts Intl MGM B $11,939,100 3 Silver Star Dev BO Synnex SNX B $3,712,089 4 Luxor Capital BO Five Point FPH B $3,079,456 5 Global Infra Invi BO Clearway Energy CWEN AB $2,295,000 6 Standard General BO National CineMedia NCMI B $1,724,839 7 Sumitomo Chemical BO Myovant Sciences MYOV AB $1,093,750 8 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF JB*,B $1,056,456 9 Martin Sean VP,GC Baxter Intl BAX B $803,818 10 Schuler Jack W DIR,BO Accelerate Diag AXDX B $687,200

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Pelosi Janine SO Zoom Video Communications ZM AS $30,180,944 2 Salem Enrique T DIR DocuSign DOCU S $29,925,000 3 Eltoukhy Helmy CEO,DIR Guardant Health GH AS $19,729,106 4 Spruce House Partnership BO XPO Logistics XPO S $11,105,613 5 Lilly Endowment BO Eli Lilly LLY S $5,457,474 6 Gaither James C DIR Nvidia NVDA S $4,221,353 7 Stein A William CEO,DIR Digital Realty Trust DLR AS $3,500,000 8 Power Andrew CFO Digital Realty Trust DLR AS $1,750,000 9 Dondero James D BO NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund NHF S $1,642,082 10 Barker Geoffrey T DIR Smartsheet SMAR AS $1,306,606

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.