Las Vegas Sands: Implied Activity Levels Pessimistic

We consider the situation in light of effective and official shut-downs in all of Sands markets, and conclude that now may be the time to start incrementing this position.

It is no secret to anyone that there has been carnage in hospitality stocks, with the cruise line and hotel industry getting particularly smashed. The casino industry was no exception, and we considered Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to be unstably priced at levels just below $70 despite the fact that it has some of the greatest properties in the industry. In our last article, to analyse Sands we employed a simple model that assessed how many days of shut-down or zero activity were implied by market prices. We employ this model again at these levels to see if now those expectations are optimistic at around $40 per share when the Marina Bay in Singapore and their Las Vegas exposures will be suffering too.

The Situation at Hand

Rather than before, where casinos in the US were still open, we are now in a situation where almost all casinos are closed or basically empty both in Macau, the US and elsewhere. Now that China has started to get a hold of its coronavirus situation, Macau has actually stopped its mandated shut-down period with half of the tables reopening. Nonetheless, Macau relies substantially on tourist activity which has all but dried up, and casino executives continue to acknowledge that activity will be low. This is evident in the fact that incentives are being extended to would-be gamblers such as cash cards and that measures are being employed to maintain appropriate distance between players even in crowded games like Baccarat.

(Source: forbes.com)

Given that Macau activity is still feeble, at this point almost all Sands' markets are operating at either minimal or zero activity. Even Singapore, where a month ago we saw resilience at the Marina Bay, is a weak market due to quarantines and social distancing. At this point Sands is losing money on a daily basis across the board, so we will consider its entire cost structure in trying to understand how many days of zero activity are necessary to justify the $20 billion drop from pre-Covid highs.

The Model

First we look at the size of the cost structure, where operating expenses are around $10 billion a year. Interest expenses and other unavoidable costs below the line are minimal, so we take the $10 billion and we exclude D&A costs from the operating cost structure since we're going to use EBITDA as the earnings figure. We also make sure to add operating lease obligations and other relevant contractual obligations to the costs as well. We take the resulting figure, divide it by 365 to get daily losses, and subject it to operating leverage assumptions where we assume that differing proportions of the cost structure will not be incurred in a zero activity scenario.

At some point activity will recover. Conservatively, we will assume that the recovery will take 250 days from the end of the minimal activity period to achieve normalized levels of daily earnings, and we will assume that the income earned is the EBITDA. Assuming that every day of lost revenue is cash value coming right out of the market capitalisation, and ignoring discounting effects, the modelling tells us the following:

(Source: Mare Research Database)

Even by conservatively ignoring discounting, it's pretty clear that the market implied shut-down period is extremely long. With the assumption that even only 25% of the cost structure is variable, the market is implying years of bleeding cash based on the magnitude of the sell-off.

Risks and Concluding Remarks

It's true that there is greater discounting now that the market environment has become more risk averse. Nonetheless, even assuming that half of the $20 billion discount can be attributed to harsher discounting rather than market expectations from closure losses, the price still implies zero-activity periods of more than a year. Although there is a risk that the market is right on the duration, given uncertainty of the depth and breadth of the coronavirus epidemic, at these levels it seems that the upside outweighs the downside.

What target price might we suggest for Sands using our model? Considering our house view that activity will start normalizing at the end of 2020 (260 days), our analysis suggests that only a quarter of this drop is justified, which would imply a price target around the $60 range assuming 75% operating leverage.

Incidentally, this is consistent with the application of a 7% nominal cap rate based on high-end gaming asset transactions to derive an EBIT multiple and apply it to 2019 EBIT as a proxy for a normalised figure.

(Source: Mare Research Database)

Despite the fact that this is a difficult to time investment, since leisure and hospitality stocks will continue to track news of liquidity and instrumental updates regarding the coronavirus, we still believe that at these prices there is substantial value due to excessive pessimism regarding the duration of the zero-acitivty periods. When considering the fact that the China shut-downs are increasingly in the rear view mirror, and the recent stock beatdowns are from reactions to US-based news (an irrelevant market for Sands) now is the time to begin trickling into this position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.