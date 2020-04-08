Trillium Therapeutics: Runup Expected For This CD47 Player Ahead Of Midyear Update

Acquisition of Forty Seven for $4.9 billion in cash and presence of an additional interested party are proof of interest in this lucrative space.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) have risen by 21% since my January article recommended scooping up shares of this "fast follower" in the potentially lucrative CD47 space.

With shares trying to break above the 50-day moving average ahead of what I call a "needle-moving" catalyst, I'm looking forward to update readers on this innovative, small-cap oncology player.

Chart

Figure 1: TRIL daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see the stock already has gone up multiple folds since the bottom established in Q4. Much of this move was due to the impressive showing of competitor Forty Seven at the ASH annual meeting in December (what we call a "sympathy run"). Additionally, a corporate update showed that new management has taken steps to wisely reduce cash burn and refocus efforts on progressing key assets forward to important data readouts in the near term. With the stock basing at the 50-day moving average and trying to break above, I believe this is a good time to revisit this one for readers.

Overview

Our updated thesis for Trillium Therapeutics can be summarized in the following points:

I continue to believe that this CD47 player is significantly undervalued, considering that front-runner Forty Seven was acquired by Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) for $4.9 billion. New CEO Jan Skvarka hails from Bain Capital and has moved quickly to streamline activity in the clinic and reduce cash burn. It was also a green flag that the company raised $117 million in an oversubscribed public offering, with key institutional investors such as Boxer Capital and New Enterprise Associated taking significant positions. Interestingly enough, two General Partners at NEA (Paul Walker and Ali Behbahani) joined the board of directors (the latter as an observer).

Forty Seven's ASH data proved that this drug class is ready for its "coming of age," with durable responses observed in MDS patients with higher-risk disease and solid safety profile, allowing the drug to be used in older patients who are more fragile. Patients were treated with full doses of azacitidine and a magrolimab maintenance dose of 30 mg/kg once weekly. In higher risk MDS, overall response rate (ORR) was 92% with 50% of patients (n=12) achieving complete response, three patients with CRi (CR with complete blood count recover) and one patient (5%) achieving morphologic leukemia-free state. Median time to response was quite swift (1.9 months), while neither median duration of response nor overall survival had been reached. Subgroup analysis showed that seven of nine (78%) evaluable TP53 mutant AML patients achieved an objective response, with 44% achieving CR and 33% achieving CRi (patients with these mutations have poor prognosis and are refractory to existing therapies). As for safety data, it appeared solid at first glance with only one patient (1.6%) discontinuing treatment due to treatment-related adverse event.

TTI-621 is the only anti-CD47 agent to show meaningful single agent activity including complete responses, and revised trial protocol has allowed for use of increased doses with no DLTs (dose limiting toxicities) observed so far. I noted that toxicity concerns with TTI-621 were overblown given that transient thrombocytopenia was shown to lessen after multiple infusions. Hypothesis here is that increased exposure to TTI-621 after the initial dose could result in improved efficacy.

The firm's second SIRPaFc decoy receptor (has same CD47-binding domain but is linked to an IgG4 Fc region) TTI-622 also looked intriguing. The drug candidate is intended for use in combination studies and just like the first asset doesn't have anemia issues that magrolimab is known for. Interestingly enough, it now appears that TTI-622 has activity as a monotherapy as well!

Data updates for both assets midyear are key catalysts for us to look forward to, followed by initiation of combination studies. Lastly, Forty Seven's magrolimab produced impressive responses in AML and MDS patients at ASH (doubled response rates of standard of care), and updated data (durability, overall survival) in 2020 should prove a potent catalyst (TRIL to benefit as a sympathy play). As member Biotech Phoenix pointed out, anti-CD47 agents could address cancers where checkpoint inhibitors haven't worked and even more exciting is the idea of engaging both T-cells and macrophages to get better responses.

Figure 2: Pipeline overview (Source: corporate presentation)

An initial glance at the updated corporate presentation reveals that the new CEO (entered in September 2019) is serious about value creation, having reduced cash burn by 40%, closed the intratumoral program to focus on IV and prioritizing current dose escalation trials. Let's take a look at recent quarterly update to determine how thesis has been impacted.

"Needle Moving" Catalysts

For TTI-621, an update on the ongoing dose escalation study is expected midyear and later on at ASH annual meeting in December. For TII-622, study update is expected at ASCO annual meeting (May 29 to June 2nd).

Figure 3: Updated IV TTI-621 trial design and revised DLT criteria allow for higher doses used (Source: corporate presentation)

Figure 4: Activity at lower doses is still superior as a monotherapy compared to peers as observed in ORR (Source: corporate presentation)

As noted in the image above and in my prior article, monotherapy efficacy was observed for TTI-621 at low doses of up to 0.5 mg/kg (consider that in March we were informed they are doing patients at 1.4 mg/kg). Per Cowen update, a complete response was observed with TTI-622 low dose (we were informed in a January update they are now up to fifth cohort of patients being dosed at 4 mg/kg).

The goal with both of the above is to find the maximum tolerated dose and recommended phase 2 dose, so that hematologic malignancy studies in AML/MDS, PTCL, DLBCL and/or multiple myeloma can follow. The company also plans to initiate studies in solid tumor indications for TTI-621.

Again, the implications here are rather simple. As compared to the current valuation, Forty Seven was acquired for $4.9 billion in cash by Gilead (and another potential buyer missed out per regulatory filing). If Trillium Therapeutics can show superior monotherapy activity with its lead anti-CD47 candidates, we are looking at very meaningful upside potential. Even if activity were merely comparable, shares are still quite undervalued.

Data by YCharts

Other Information

In its full year 2019 update, the company reported cash and equivalents of $130 million (as of February 28). Net loss for 2019 was $41.6 million, while research and development expenses totaled $27.1 million. General and administrative expenses came in at $5.4 million.

Later edit: On Wednesday, the company came out with its COVID-19 update, noting that they have sufficient drug supply inventory in place to complete ongoing studies. First patients in the 1.4 mg/kg cohort of TTI-621 and the 8 mg/kg cohort of TTI-622 studies have been dosed, but a slowdown or even pause in enrollment of new patients could occur. Cash position was $135 million as of March 31st. Risks involved for supply chain have increased, but currently the company does not anticipate delays to clinical studies due to manufacturing disruptions or supply chain issues.

As for institutional investors of note, there's quite a bit of clustering here including positions held by Sio Capital, Boxer Capital, Vivo Capital, Venrock Healthcare Partners, New Enterprise Associates and Baker Brothers to name a few.

As for nuggets of insight from the ROTY Community, Persimmon Tree Investments provided the following commentary recently regarding the company's potentially differentiated approach in the CD47 space:

"Another thought that I had over the weekend regarding Trillium's CD47 assets, 621 & 622- Similar to other immune checkpoint blockades, it takes two to tango -- in other words, the "lock and key" mechanism of regulation requires both a cell-surface expressed ligand and a different cell surface receptor. For example, in PD1 blockade (pembrolizumab, nivolumab, etc.), we're talking about the receptor, PD-1 and the ligand, PD-L1. So, for CD47 blockade, this expresses in the ligand, CD47, and the (macrophage surface expressed) receptor, signal-regulatory protein (SIRP)α. Now, here's my hypothesis. Most other CD47 candidates target CD47 itself. So, the mAB seeks to "lock up" that "port" by attaching to the CD47 ligand, thereby eliminating the "don't eat me" signal, and allowing macrophage to come to the buffet table... In contrast, Trillium's 621 and 622 each target the macrophage receptor, SIRPα. So, 621 and 622 attach to the SIRP "port" on the macrophage, as opposed to the ligand (CD47) on the tumor cell target. Could it be that initiation of CD47 blockade using that mechanism (essentially, "blinding" the macrophage to the "don't eat" signal) is somehow more effective at promoting macrophage function and phagocytosis?"

Final Thoughts

To conclude, it still appears to me that this turnaround story is in early innings as we await dose escalation data for lead CD47 programs and from there progression into combination studies along with solid tumor exploratory efforts. While a position here is appropriate for long-term investors, I'd argue that "needle-moving" readouts midyear and year-end provide a solid rationale for those with shorter-term focus to initiate a position and sit tight through data. In biotech there's no such thing as a "sure thing", especially in smaller discovery stage firms - however, given multiple factors in our favor outlined above, I'd argue that risk/reward is decidedly asymmetric.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, Trillium Therapeutics is a Buy and I suggest accumulating dips in the near term ahead of the midyear update.

Dilution in the near term does not appear likely, but other risk factors include disappointing data updates, setbacks in the clinic (any possible safety concerns) and competition from bigger enterprises such as Gilead who have far more in the way of resources. Management at I-Mab Biopharma (IMAB) believes its CD47 antibody TJC4 has potential to become a best-in-class drug based on in vitro and in vivo data (overcomes disadvantages of Forty Seven's magrolimab by avoiding or minimizing binding to red blood cells while maintaining high tumor-killing potency). My brief post on this relatively recent IPO can be accessed here.

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking, monotherapy efficacy observed to date seems to provide somewhat of an edge versus competitors and the company has multiple CD47 assets whose potential they can explore in the clinic as monotherapy and in combination. Data from competitor Forty Seven also provides a solid rationale for the approach they are employing.

Author's Note: I greatly appreciate you taking the time to read my work and hope you found it useful. Consider clicking "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates and look forward to your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Take a 2 Week Free Trial and Join 650+ biotech investors and traders in the ROTY Community! Participate in a Live Chat where members generously share due diligence, conviction picks and genuinely wish to see each other improve & succeed.

Receive regular updates on our market-beating model account and access to ideas not published elsewhere.

Try out other features intended to help you succeed, such as Cheat Sheet, Catalyst Tracker and much more. Check out recent reviews of the service here.









Disclosure: I am/we are long TRIL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.