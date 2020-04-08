Starbucks: Lessons From The Financial Crisis

How Starbucks performed during the last recession provides an indication of what to expect from the company this time around.

The decline in sales, however, might not be as bad as some investors are factoring into their models.

Regardless of Starbucks' brand value and customer-centric approach, sales will initially decline in the most likely scenario.

People are staying indoors. While this is not good news for the entire economy, these are trying times and putting an end to the spread of COVID-19 is the most important task at hand. The economy, however, will take a massive hit. Companies that depend on foot traffic to their stores to generate revenue, such as restaurant chains without any online presence or a delivery network, will see their sales falling off a cliff in the first half of this year. Some companies would be hit harder than others because of structural differences. Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) would never have wanted to be in this situation. The global leader in specialty coffee, however, is in a strong position to weather the storm and deliver stellar returns to investors in the coming years. The company showed resilience during the financial crisis as well, which is an indication of what to expect in the next couple of years.

As far as I see, two important questions need to be answered to make a case for or against Starbucks.

How did the company perform during the last recession? Will the performance be similar to or different from the previous instances? Jobless claims are surging. What would be the impact of an uptick in unemployment levels on Starbucks?

The subject of this analysis is to find reasonable answers to these questions in a bid to project where the share price would be in the next couple of years.

Lessons from the financial crisis

Billions of dollars were wiped off global equity markets when the housing bubble crashed in 2008. Many companies, especially banks, had to be bailed out by the government. Similar efforts are taken by the federal government to rescue sinking cruise lines and airline operators today.

Amid the chaos more than a decade back, Starbucks held its head high. Leading up to the financial crisis, the company grew its revenue every year since 1991. However, total revenue fell from $10.38 billion in 2008 to $9.77 billion in 2009, as a result of reduced consumer spending on a global scale as the world fought to recover from the lows of the economic recession. In 2010, Starbucks reported a massive surge in revenue and has grown ever since, along with the spectacular recovery of the global economy.

How did Starbucks do this? The outlook was not rosy for the company to start with. Starbucks had to shut down around 900 of its stores in 2008 and 2009 as the company failed to generate sufficient revenue to justify the decision to keep these stores open. Then, there was a change in management as well. In January 2008, Howard Schultz returned as CEO after a gap of more than 8 years. He immediately identified that the problem did not entirely lie in the economic situation of the country. Rather, Starbucks had deviated from its stance of providing an unmatched experience to its customers. In a letter sent to employees in 2008, Howard wrote:

The company must shift its focus away from bureaucracy and back to its customers, reigniting the emotional attachment with customers. The company shouldn't just blame the economy: Starbucks' heavy spending to accommodate its expansion has created a bureaucracy that masked its problem.

Focus on customers they did. The company launched the "My Starbucks Idea" program to enable customers to voice their opinion as to what they expect from the coffee retailer. Throughout the years, Starbucks has given life to many of the suggestions by consumers. Undoubtedly, this program will go down in the history books as one of the very few instances where consumers drove massive changes in a publicly-listed company.

Starbucks sprung to action during the last recession and the prudent management guided them out of rough seas. The market performance during the financial crisis is a true reflection of how the company performed financially. When the company was forced to close its stores and sales were plummeting, so did the share price. However, the recovery was swift when Starbucks started focusing on its customers again.

The story for Starbucks is so far so good. The company has been resilient during the financial crisis, even though sales declined initially as a result of not having a proper plan to survive the crisis.

Let's move on to discuss the expected uptick in the unemployment level.

In the last week of March, jobless claims soared to a record high of 6.65 million. The partial lockdown of select states was behind this significant increase in people filing for unemployment benefits.

The number can only go higher in the coming weeks according to many analysts.

In a Bloomberg interview, Pictet Wealth Management analyst Thomas Costerg said:

I never thought I'd see such a print in my lifetime as an economist. Claims are likely to stay elevated as more states announce stay-at-home orders, and it would be not unthinkable to see a 20% unemployment rate, more than double the high that followed the last recession.

This is not good news for any company. A dent in disposable income will lead to a decline in consumer spending. This was apparent during the last recession.

Will Starbucks be hit? Most definitely. I do not doubt that Starbucks, along with the majority of U.S. companies, will take a hit to their revenue and earnings. The real question is, how hard would this hit be? Let's do some numbers.

From the outset, spending upward of $5 for a cup of coffee seems ridiculous and expensive. However, we need more details than that to decide whether going to Starbucks is something that many consumers would cut back on if their income takes a hit. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average annual income of a salaried individual in the United States is $48,672. Data from a recent survey conducted by GoBankingRates reveal that an American spends, on average, $1,100 on coffee per annum. In other words, that's approximately 2% of the average annual income. The numbers could vary drastically depending on your coffee intake habits, but, it's reasonable to say that many Americans would still be able to find the products of Starbucks an affordable luxury even during a recession.

I do, however, have no intention of undermining the impact of a significant rise in the unemployment level of the country. However, Starbucks might not be negatively impacted as much as some analysts are factoring in.

The lost customers, on the other hand, are likely to come back when things return to its normalcy. Therefore, whatever the loss in sales will be temporal, and reaching investment conclusions based on such short-term developments could prove to be a costly mistake.

Why am I so sure that consumers will flock to Starbucks once again when everything is over? It's the experience that matters. Behavioral psychologist Dan Ariely has proven that the human brain tricks individuals into enjoying things more if they believe the product is of superior quality. Developing on this theory, Gerardo A. Dada, a marketer, strategist, and businessman with over 20-years of experience behind him, concluded that three factors make the Starbucks experience unique and one that is truly enjoyable for consumers.

The coffee buying experience Personal rewards The familiarity of the brand name

It's not only about coffee for consumers. The entire experience from buying coffee to sipping it matters. Starbucks, on the other hand, is truly committed to satisfying customers. The company has certainly learned the lesson from its financial crisis lows. COVID-19 will prove to be a speedbump in Starbucks' way.

It's more than specialty coffee

Over the last couple of years, Starbucks has focused on diversifying its revenue sources. In May 2018, the company, in collaboration with Nestlé, formed the Global Coffee Alliance. Nestlé is distributing Starbucks packaged coffee to global markets under the terms of this partnership. At the time of announcing this alliance, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said:

This global coffee alliance will bring the Starbucks experience to the homes of millions more around the world through the reach and reputation of Nestlé. This historic deal is part of our ongoing efforts to focus and evolve our business to meet changing consumer needs, and we are proud to work alongside a company that is committed to our shared values.

According to data from company filings, packaged coffee products have now entered more than 40 global markets, thanks to the success of this alliance. Continued success can be expected from these products and higher market penetration will lead to sustainable revenue growth in the future.

Takeaway: Starbucks will do better this time around

Starbucks was not ready for the financial crisis. Even then, exemplary management decisions helped the company recover sooner than the consensus estimate. Today, the company is in much better shape. There's no doubt that sales will slow down but this is not simply enough to make Starbucks a bad investment. Beverage innovation (think about Nitro Cold Brew) is at the heart of Starbucks' success and the company is constantly looking for opportunities to take novel products to consumers. The Starbucks Rewards program, on the other hand, will help retain loyal clients as well.

Shares are trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of around 22 whereas the 5-year average is just over 28. The recent decline of the share price from the highs of over $90 is the primary reason behind this contraction of the earnings multiple. Even if sales decline temporarily in 2020, I expect a strong comeback in 2021 as the world finally brushes off the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. This warrants an expansion of valuation multiples and now is the best time to start accumulating on Starbucks shares.

