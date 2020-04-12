Coronavirus Roundtable - Tech's Antifragility (Video)

Summary

We continue our Coronavirus Roundtable series with a video interview with Andres Cardenal of The Data-Driven Investor on the tech sector.

He makes the case for why tech will continue its outperformance through this cycle and into the next bull market.

He also shares two of his ideas, Docusign and Twilio, which he thinks will hold up well in a downturn.

We also talk about how he raised cash in January, and how he's positioning in the market for the months ahead.