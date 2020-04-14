Park Aerospace Stock Is Holding Up Well - Cashflow Is The Next Hurdle To Cross - We're At Neutral Pending Earnings

We will be watching their balance sheet closely in Q1 and Q2 accordingly. We're at Neutral for now pending that analysis.

A smaller company with very large customers, the business could start to feel balance sheet pain should those large customers begin to manage their own working capital more tightly.

This company has managed its cash generation very well in recent years, and has paid out substantial special and regular dividends as a result.

Park Aerospace Refresher

We first covered Park Aerospace (PKE) back in January. As a reminder, this is a small cap company (at the time of writing, market cap $272m, EV $114m) serving a handful of mid- and large-cap customers, among them Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD - $3bn EV) and Lockheed Martin (LMT - $113bn EV). PKE provides high-end materials used in aerospace, space and defense applications - for instance the materials used to construct hypersonic missile re-entry vehicles, or the materials used in rocket engine nozzles.

PKE has lagged the S&P500 on a total return basis over the last year. Rather surprisingly however, it has matched the market blow for blow during the recent descent into the abyss and rapid return.

This is where things get interesting, in our view. It's where real life meets Fedonomics.

No-One Thinks Equities Are Worth What They Were Worth in Q2 2019

Do they? Really?

Here's SPY over the last five years. You see two big corrections and rebounds, the Q4 2018 Taper Tantrum, and the Q1 / Q2 2020 Covid Correction. The former was not a real thing, it was just finance stuff. The second, that's a real thing. Like, big impact to Main St real thing.

And yet it has bounced back just as quickly. As per Q1 2019, it's the Fed to the rescue, again. Post taper tantrum, all it took was a rate cut here or there and a promise not to put rates up in the near future. Calm and upward trending markets resumed. This March and April of 2020 it has taken the Fed to say, in essence, "there is no amount of money we won't print and spend in order to make this Covid crisis go away". And so far, the market believes the Fed. Not least because the White House is saying the same thing.

The thing about central bank action since the financial crisis is that it has primarily been of benefit to investors in risk assets - not participants in the real economy. We expand on this in a prior blog post, which you can find here.

This time, the Fed and everyone else in Washington DC is saying that the real economy will be supported too - payroll tax deferment, direct payments to citizens, etc.

Well, companies like PKE are about to find out if this is a real thing or not.

You Can't Pay The Bills With Risk Assets

PKE has a small number of customers, each of whom are multiple orders of magnitude larger than itself. So aside from the fact that it produces must-have materials for those customers, it has limited leverage over them when it comes to collecting cash. If Lockheed Martin says, "please make a few more of those hypersonic glide body composites, we'll pay you next week, trust us", well, you're going to make those composites. But even if its customers delaying paying, PKE still has to pay its workforce and suppliers on time. The problem with being a small player in an industry controlled by giants is just this - no leverage.

PKE embodies the difference between government stimulus as perceived and utilized by capital markets participants – which is to say, risk asset price inflation as a result of low interest rates and the knowledge that the Fed will buy up the riskiest of fixed income assets however tough the going gets – and real-world stimulus as will be much needed by Main St. companies. It remains to be seen how well stimulus works for Main St. And if it doesn’t work well, meaning, for instance, if companies start to go out of business because they have to pay suppliers and staff, but aren’t receiving sufficient payments from customers – then we expect risk asset prices to take a knock as a result.

Our own analysis is cashflow focused at the best of times, and since this is far from the best of times, we will be particularly focused on how cash is flowing at the companies we cover during 2020.

Here's some of the key line items at PKE that we will be watching - the same is true for many other companies we cover by the way, but PKE serves as an excellent example, in part because the company entered this crisis with strong financial control and performance, as evidenced by their cash generation over a long period of time.

We highlight below a few measures to monitor at PKE and elsewhere.

Assets

Cash and short-term investments - obvious really - you need these line items to stay strong to keep the lights on and the door open. Short-term investments is a basket term but is normally taken to be liquid, not-that-risky investments which can be turned into cash easily.

Accounts receiveable - the difference between "stuff I have sold and the customer has definitely accepted" (otherwise known as revenue) and the money coming in to pay for that stuff. Receivables ticking up as a % of revenue tells you that stuff is being sold and accepted by customers, but that those customers aren't in fact sending money.

Inventories - shareholders ought to want PKE to keep its inventories smaller not larger. Inventory build up of raw materials or finished goods means customers are not taking deliveries - it means that even if revenue today is holding up, revenue and cash generation in a quarter or two's time is likely to weaken.

Prepaid expenses - is a general sign of health of a company. Higher prepaid expenses means the company is confident of its cashflow and so has paid upfront for things rather than paying week to week, month to month.

Liabilities

Accounts Payable - if this starts to climb as a % of revenue it means that the company is paying suppliers more slowly. Again a sign that the finance officer is worried about future cashflow.

Current tax payable - if it's climbing in an unusual way it likely means there is a tax liability building up which has not been paid - again, that means the finance office is keeping cash back for a rainy day.

Current debt & capital lease obligation - again, climbing - that's bad (unless for some reason there is a legitimate drawdown of short-term credit, say to build a small new production line or similar).

Money vs. Medicine

On most economic measures we believe the federal government is handling the crisis well, at least compared to other countries around the world. Risk assets are being supported by the Fed and there is a valiant attempt to hold up Main St with actual money being wired to actual people. But as the lockdown begins to unwind, as it must from an economic perspective, no-one knows what will happen on the health front. If cases climb rapidly once more, the government likely has to lock down once more, which will place a lot more financial pressure on individuals and companies. There is only so much money that can be printed and wired before other negative consequences take place, and no-one knows the limits of the current envelope. So we will be looking carefully at cashflow and balance sheet performance at PKE over the next 2-3 quarters because it is in those statements we believe trouble will rear its head, if trouble is coming.

For now we're at Neutral. We see no desperate reason to invest and every reason to hold back and watch.

