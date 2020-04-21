Coherus: Branded Biosimilar Strategy, Cash Reserve, Revenue Stream

Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) is a commercial stage biosimilar company with one approved product, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar in febrile neutropenia (UDENYCA U.S. sales initiated in January 2019), which has managed to capture more than 20% of the US pegfilgrastim market in less than a year, using its pass-through status which ends in 2 years. In its pipeline, it has adalimumab biosimilar in psoriasis, etanercept biosimilar in psoriasis and RA, and ranibizumab biosimilar in wet AMD. The company became profitable in 2019, and has solid cash reserves enough for two years of operations. The company just recently announced a $200mn secondary offering, so the impact of that is also priced into the stock. Given the coronavirus depression in biopharma, this is the sort of company with solid fundamentals that we are currently looking for.

Recall that a biosimilar, or biosim, is a generic for biologics. Biologics are drugs genetically derived from living matter, and since they do not have composition of matter patents, are more easily replicated and marketed than small molecule drugs. However, that is only in theory. In many ways, a biologic is more difficult to manufacture than other drugs, so a company like Coherus is relatively well-positioned against other companies in terms of competitive hurdle. That is why Coherus not only develops and commercializes its own biosims, but it also offers these services to others seeking to access the vast US market.

Pipeline and trials

Coherus is advancing late-stage clinical products CHS-1420, a Humira® (adalimumab) biosimilar, Bioeq’s Lucentis® (ranibizumab) biosimilar and Innovent’s Avastin® (bevacizumab) biosimilar towards commercialization, and early-stage clinical products, CHS-2020, an Eylea® (aflibercept) biosimilar, and CHS-131, a small molecule for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NYSEARCA:NASH) and multiple sclerosis.

Image source: company website

CHRS has a license agreement with Innovent for a biosimilar of bevacizumab (Avastin), executed in Jan 2020, and another for a biosim of rituxan. CHRS plans to do a PK study before submitting a BLA by early 2021.

In earlier trials, CHRS-developed biologics have shown excellent comparative data against their biologic originals. For example, a PR dated 8/8/2016 provided excellent topline phase 3 data for CHS-1420 versus Humira in subjects with chronic plaque psoriasis. Similar results were obtained comparing CHS-0214 to Enbrel (Etanercept).

Besides biosims, CHRS has an original small molecule program. Here, CHS-131 is a once daily oral drug candidate targeting NASH. It is what is known as a PPARy, a selective ligand for peroxisome proliferator-activator receptor gamma, a nuclear receptor that is expressed in many places in the body and is active in multiple metabolic processes, including storage of dietary fats. Once activated, PPARy makes cells more sensitive to insulin, which is a core issue behind NASH. CHS-131 has so far been tested in over 600 human subjects, in multiple clinical trials including in relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis and diabetes mellitus.

Financials

52-wk high 23.91

52-wk low 10.86

Market cap: $1.12B

2019 revenue: $356M

2019 net income: $89.8M / 2018 was ($209.3M)

12/31/2019 Cash And Equivalents: $177.7M

Cash burn: Cost Of Revenues in 2019 was $111.2M (Total Operating Expenses $137M).

From a press release published on 14 April, 2020, the company expects preliminary unaudited first quarter 2020 net product revenue to be between $115.0 million and $117.5 million, a 210% to 217% increase compared to the net product revenue of $37.1 million for the first quarter of 2019. Preliminary unaudited first quarter 2020 net income is expected to be between $33.5 million and $38.0 million, compared to a net loss of $(20.0) million for the first quarter of 2019.

Market Opportunity for Biosimilars

The company says that according to Evaluate Pharma, total U.S. annual revenues from their six late stage biosimilar candidates (pegfilgrastim, bevacizumab, rituximab, ranibizumab, aflibercept and adalimumab) are expected to reach approximately $32.0 billion in 2019. CHRS intends to have a branded biosimilar strategy, so although it may pay royalty to the originator companies, its biosimilars will be the authorized versions, bearing closest resemblance to the originator while still being much less expensive.

Biosimilars are a growing market opportunity because of the patent expiry of many of the major biologic drugs. Increasing healthcare coverage, especially of pre-existing conditions in countries like the USA is also pushing the demand for cheaper alternatives to originator drugs. However, technical and regulatory hurdles in the field reduce competition, making top-end developers retain their position in the market. This is not really a market for low cash reserve biopharma to quickly gain entry and position themselves strongly.

The company faces competition in a number of fronts. There is the originator company, as always, who may come up with their own biosimilars of their own drugs, in order to stave off competition. There are a number of specialized generic manufacturing companies well-established in the market, many of which, like Sandoz, Mylan, Teva etc, are planning to commercialise one or the other of these biosims. For example, Neulasta biosimilar Udenyca competes not only with Neulasta but also with Mylan’s biosimilar Fulphila, which actually entered the market 6 months ahead of Udenyca. However, what is important to see is that this field is marked by the lack of outsider presence. The entry barrier is high. Only established players have positions here. So there’s always room for dealmaking and negotiations.

Thesis

CHRS has one revenue generating product making roughly $500mn in revenues on an annualized basis. In the next 3-4 years, it has another 4 products that will come to the market - so it has multiple shots on goal. It has solid cash reserves, and the latest dilution has already been counted into the stock’s price. In these unsteady times, the fact that its next major catalyst is a few months down the line is also good, because the catalyst will have a long term impact on the stock. Considering all these factors, we consider CHRS a longterm hold.

