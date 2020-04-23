Buy Docusign For Growth

Docusign (DOCU) is a Software As A Service "SaaS" company that is seeing explosive growth. It provides a way to electronically sign documents that is secure, compliant, and convenient. There are multiple companies in the space but Docusign is so dominant that its name is used a verb "Can you Docusign that for me?" DOCU is the market share leader and has about five times the market share of the next largest competitor (ADBE). Despite being in a rapid growth phase, the company is already cash flow positive and will likely turn its first GAAP profit this year.

Software As A Service

Marc Benioff is an innovator. He was a child prodigy that moved quickly up the management ranks at Oracle. In 1999, Benioff left Oracle to start Salesforce (CRM). He pioneered the SaaS model there which has revolutionized software delivery. Instead of an expensive investment in hardware and a large upfront license cost, software is delivered over the internet on a leasing basis. This provides convenience and upfront savings for customers and a recurring revenue stream for suppliers. The model has consistently been one of the best performing sectors in the market since CRM's founding. Docusign uses this model effectively and has built a scalable company with great capital efficiency.

The market loves SaaS. By my back of the napkin calculation the legacy "perpetual license" software companies trade at about a 5x multiple of Enterprise Value to Revenue. The leading SaaS companies fetch a 13x multiple. DOCU is perhaps a little richly valued at a little over 19 times EV to Revenue. This speaks to the market's love of the company.

Technology

DOCU has a huge technology advantage that starts with 48 patents. But it also has first mover advantage. The company has gotten out of the gate and built customization for several industries that is hard to duplicate. It also has interoperability with over 300 other software applications such as Oracle, SAP, Google, and Salesforce. The expertise needed to build such interoperability creates a wide moat that is difficult for competitors to bridge. At the same time thanks to a robust R&D budget, this interoperability continues to grow with many other compatible software programs.

Growth

Year over year revenue growth has been over 35% a year since 2017. At the same time, the company has managed to keep gross margins consistent in the 71% to 75% range. Importantly, R&D costs are a percentage of revenue is falling. Selling, general, and administrative costs as a percentage of revenue has been stable and represent an opportunity for management to improve scalability and thus profitability.

Price Action

The shares of DOCU take a hit during March as COVID-19 created a lot of uncertainty in the market. Shares have since fully recovered and hit new all time highs. Most likely, the widespread quarantine will ultimately be a win for this company. Millions of office workers have been working from home but have still needed to sign documents. The company's product provides an elegant solution allowing remote approval of documents and should drive sales into the future. As of this writing shares trade near the all time high and up almost 100% in the trailing twelve months.

Risks

Currently, electronic signatures are gaining worldwide acceptance. While it is likely the trend will continue, governments could put in place regulations that limit the use of Docusign's service. While DOCU is by far the market leader, a competitor could consolidate the sector and challenge the company for dominance. Value investing could return into vogue and multiples for SaaS company could fall dramatically as investors demand more conventional measures of performance, hurting the stock price. Also, it will important to watch for shareholder dilution. SaaS companies have traditionally attracted top talent via generous share based compensation. In the most recent full reporting year, stock based compensation at DOCU was a little over 21% of revenue. This could become problematic if sales growth does not continue to outpace share creation.

ACTION TO TAKE: Buy shares of DOCU up to $110 per share. Protect yourself with a 25% TRAILING stop loss. That is, adjust your stop to 75% of the closing price any time DOCU hits a new closing high. Do not enter your stop into the market. Put no more than 5% of your capital into this investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.