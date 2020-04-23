Social Distancing Looks Good On IAC

Interactive Corp (IAC) operates as a media and internet company around the globe. The company puts people together. It’s dating segment or Match Group includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, OurTime, as well as other brands that connect parts of the population looking for partners in life. The Homeservices segment connects service providers with consumers for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The websites help people locate local, pre-screened, and consumer-rated service professionals and book appointments via mobile applications and websites through its HomeAdvisor and Angie’s List brands.

IAC’s Vimeo segment operates a video platform for professionals, small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprises to connect with audiences, customers, and employees through the Vimeo, Magisto, and Livestream brands. IAC has been around since 1986, but the company could experience a significant increase in business in the aftermath of the global pandemic.

Each crisis has a legacy

Throughout history, each crisis has changed markets and behaviors. In 1987, the stock market crash caused the introduction of circuit breakers to the stock market. The 2008 financial crisis led to profound regulatory changes when it comes to clearing over-the-counter transactions, the balance sheets of financial institutions, and many other aspects for trading and investing. Those events were financial

The 2020 Coronavirus crisis touches every man, woman, and child in the world. The legacy of the current crisis may be a long-lasting phobia when it comes to the microscopic enemies that are causing the virus.

Social distancing will remain the rage for the foreseeable future

Only a few short months ago, the concept of social distancing was more appropriate for an abnormal psychology textbook. Many professionals consider a hermit or a recluse a person with a “Social Phobia or Social Anxiety Disorder” or an “Avoidant Personality Disorder.” Many psychiatrists and psychologists classified them as “mental disorders.” Social distancing has turned the tables as we are all expected to be misanthropes these days, we may not dislike the rest of humankind, but governments have mandated that we avoid other human beings.

Technology will continue to boom

As we sit in our homes and ride out the global pandemic waiting for scientists to come up with effective treatment and a vaccine, technology connects us with family, friends, and all aspects of society. Our computers, smartphones, and other technological hardware and software have become the only link to the outside world for those following government guidelines to shelter in place.

Technology has been creeping into our daily lives since the 1980s after the first personal computer appears in the 1970s. Today, most people carry a powerful computer in their pockets in the form of an iPhone or another smartphone. People watch smart TVs, have home computers, and many live in smart homes that operate on technology. Another example of the rise of technology in our daily lives is how shopping has been slowly shifting from retail stores to online activities. The Coronavirus crisis is likely to hasten the demise of retail. We are meeting with family and friends and conducting business on sites like Zoom these days. The virus will serve to increase the desire and requirements for technology in its wake. Tech stocks have declined with the rest of the market, but many have outperformed the leading indices. When it comes to earnings, while revenue verticals have gone to zero for many businesses in the US and around the world, technology companies continue to profit in the current environment, and that will continue in the months and years to come.

Dating and services will evolve

For those lucky enough to have a solid relationship with a partner in life, shelter in place and social distancing has not led to a solitary existence. Some of my single friends have expressed that they wish they had a significant other during the current period.

Back in the 1970s, 1980s, and before, people would meet through circles of friends, or at social gatherings. Bars and restaurants were places were many singles found love and companionship. Since the 1990s, dating sites that match people with similar interests had been gaining popularity. Many relationships and marriages have come from online connections. During and in the aftermath of the current pandemic dating sites have become one of the few options for people to meet. Social distancing and germaphobia that will be the legacy of Coronavirus will only increase the popularity of the websites that bring romance into the lives of those looking for partnerships.

At the same time, sites that offer professional services with reviews have become the go-to resource for people sitting in their homes. Comparative pricing and the security of screened providers should only cause the popularity of these sites to grow in the future.

IAC is a leader in the sector

The S&P 500 Index moved from a high of 3393.52 on February 19 to the 2790 level on April 22, a decline of 17.8%.

Source: CQG

IAC shares hit an all-time high of $278.85 in January and were trading at the $221 level on April 22, a decline of 20.7% as IAC underperformed the S&P 500 from the 2020 high to the price on April 20. However, IAC was trading at a high of $240.46 on February 19 and was only 8.1% lower from the day that the S&P 500 hit its highest level in history.

At the $221 level, IAC has a market cap of $18.742 billion and trades an average of 1.2 million shares each day.

Source: Yahoo Finance

IAC had been consistently profitable over the past four quarters, and the company will report Q1 2020 EPS on May 6.

IAC is a company that connects people looking for partners or services via the internet. As social distancing will be a legacy of Coronavirus, IAC is a company that allows people to remain at home while looking for a partner in life or plumbers, electricians, or other service professionals. IAC should continue to earn profits in the post-pandemic environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.