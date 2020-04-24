Vanguard Utilities ETF: Buying Utilities Today At Attractive Prices

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) as an investment option at its current market price. While I have favored the Utilities sector for a while, in the short-term I had been very concerned with the escalating cost to own the sector. This led me to a more neutral outlook, although I still felt the sector would provide some relative safety during a broad market sell-off. In hindsight, even my more cautious view was too optimistic. VPU has been hit hard, and its share price is down markedly. With virus concerns sweeping the globe, even the most defensive of assets have come under fire. While unnerving, I see this as an opportunity. As interest rates have declined and VPU's sharp rice has plummeted, its current yield is now especially attractive. Further, the fund's valuation, while still a bit on the pricey side, is much more reasonable than it was just a month ago. Finally, while estimates for corporate earnings are broadly seeing declines, the Utilities sector is not expected to see much of an impact, as of now. This is a positive story for the underlying companies within VPU's portfolio.

Background

First, a little about VPU. The fund's stated objective is "to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks in the utilities sector" and is managed by Vanguard. The fund trades at $125.74/share and yields 3.15% annually. I suggested getting cautious on VPU during my last review, although I anticipated the Utilities sector being a reasonable hedge if equities saw a correction. In hindsight, I was not nearly bearish enough. While VPU is indeed down slightly less than the market, it has seen a sharp drop in the interim, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As the market continues to find new lows, I will be the first to admit I had not anticipated this dramatic of a fall in such a short time period. While uncertainty is the new normal, I believe investors need to use this opportunity as a chance to buy in to defensive hedges that have taken a disproportionate beating. With treasury yields on the decline, I see value in the Utilities sector, given its much lower buy-in price and above-average dividend. Therefore, I am increasing my rating to "bullish" for VPU, and I will explain why below.

Volatility Is The New Norm

To begin, I want to touch on a reason why I am focused on getting in to Utilities right now. Specifically, recent trading action aside, this is one of the most stable sectors investors can buy within the equity realm. While the previous few months has showed us that paying too much for any sector, including a defensive hedge, can be a poor move, I see VPU's sudden drop as a chance to buy in to an area that should help stabilize portfolios going forward. This is important for investors right now because the market as a whole is seeing some wild swings day to day, and that may be more volatility than many can bear. In fact, the S&P 500 has been seeing gains or losses greater than 3% on a fairly regular basis. While alarming in isolation, it is also important to note it is very unusual on a historical basis, as shown below:

Source: Market Watch

My point here is that investors need to start looking for ways to protect themselves going forward. Wild swings are becoming a frequent occurrence and, while that won't last forever, it likely has some re-evaluating their risk tolerance. While VPU has been caught up in the recent selling, I believe that move is partially unjustified, and I see this as a chance to get in to a sector at a reasonable price that should help smooth out the ride for the year ahead.

Buying At 2019 Prices

As my title alluded to, another key reason for my renewed bullishness on VPU has to do with current prices. Specifically, VPU has seen a large draw down, and it has actually pushed the fund to a level it saw when it started 2019. In fact, VPU was sitting at almost exactly the same level in mid-March in 2018, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As you can see, VPU's fall has been fast and furious, although it has made up some ground from the March lows. While current prices could be cause for concern, I see this as an over exaggeration. By and large, VPU tracks a very stable sector, and seeing such a sharp move tells me the rebound correction higher was absolutely warranted. While the "easy money" may have been made at this point, the graph above shows that when VPU sat at these levels in 2019, it saw a steady climb higher almost uninterrupted. In fairness, the sudden drop the fund has seen does show the reality that overpaying for any type of asset, defensive or not, can be a big mistake. However, since the fund still sits near its average price over the past couple of years, I feel confident that history supports VPU rebounding a bit more going forward.

Lower Interest Rates Globally Should Support VPU

My next point has more of a broad look at the Utilities sector, and supports why now is a good time to initiate positions. Specifically, I see VPU performing well going forward due to continued action by central banks to lower interest rates, in the U.S. and abroad. As investors are likely aware, the Federal Reserve took dramatic action recently, lowering interest rates by a full percentage point at an unscheduled meeting. While interest rates had been on the decline in the short-term, this was a sharp move downward, sending rates to levels not seen since the beginning of 2016, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

On the surface, I view this positive for VPU, because it now makes the fund's yield over 3% even more attractive. As rates decline in treasuries and other fixed-income assets, VPU's relative yield should entice investors, especially if the sector can stabilize in the weeks and months ahead.

Expanding on this point, I believe VPU's relative attractiveness could also draw in foreign investors, as the U.S. is not the only country actively lowering rates. In light of the spreading pandemic, central banks around the globe have also begun taking action. In fact, New Zealand and Turkey have also recently cut rates, in addition to aggressive action taken by the world's largest economies since 2020 began, as shown in the graphic below:

Source: Visual Capitalist

It is pretty clear from the graphic that the Fed U.S. is not alone in the effort to stimulate growth through lower interest rates, and I see this being a tailwind for VPU from here.

For support of this theory, let us consider how the Utilities sector performed last year when the Fed cut rates. As investors probably remember, the Fed made a somewhat surprising cut to interest rates at the end of July. While the market as a whole did not perform very well in the months that followed that action, the Utilities sector registered a strong gain, as shown below:

Source: S&P Global

My takeaway here is we can use recent history to support the idea that Utilities could out-perform here. While the current climate is very volatile, VPU has a stable history behind it, and it has indeed performed well during other time periods when interest rates fell. While we cannot guarantee this happens again, this backdrop gives me confidence to recommend this area now over other cyclical sectors.

Valuation Remains A Concern, But Forward Outlook Is Relatively Positive

While I have discussed some positive aspects of the Utilities sector, I do want to emphasize that this is an extraordinary market, so investors need to make sure they are able to withstand further downside when buying in new positions. While I generally think VPU will move higher from here, a key risk to this thesis remains the fund's valuation, in isolation and on a relative basis to the broader market. This has been a concern for quite a while, and the recent price movement highlights the drawback to buying in to a fund or sector that is overpriced.

In this regard, while VPU's valuation has certainly come down in the short-term, it is still not "cheap". In fact, the fund has a P/E ratio above 19, which exceeds the S&P 500, which is sitting above 18. to While the premium for the Utilities sector has narrowed recently, the graph below illustrates that the sector is still on the high end of its relative cost compared to the S&P 500:

Source: Edward Jones

My takeaway here is a bit mixed. The good news is that VPU, and the S&P 500, have seen their earnings multiples decline markedly. This opens up better buying opportunities for investors. The bad news is, neither VPU or the S&P 500 are cheap, they are still sitting near historical averages, which is quite concerning since share prices are down over 16%. Therefore, investors who decide to buy now have to consider the possibility the pain is not over yet.

However, there is a key reason why I like VPU over the broader market going forward. While VPU has a bit more expensive price, I expect that to narrow further in the months ahead. The reason behind this thesis is corporate earnings estimates. As investors are likely aware, earnings multiples are impacted by rising and falling share prices, but also by actual earnings. At this point, Covid-19 is expected to have a marked impact on corporate earnings across a wide variety of sectors. This is lowering the outlook for the S&P 500, and will pressure the earnings multiple for the benchmark even if shares stay flat. Of course, the impact for this virus is not even, and some companies and sectors are going to be impacted more than others. To get a sense of the areas that will be the most, and least, impacted, consider the chart below. This depicts the number of companies who expect a negative impact to their earnings due to the virus outbreak:

Source: Charles Schwab

One thing that should be clear from this illustration is that Utility companies are not expecting much of an impact to earnings (yet), as a result of Covid-19. While I am not suggesting this can change, it stands to reason that consumers and businesses will continue to need electricity and heat, virus or no. I would expect revenues to remain stable, along with earnings. Considering other sectors are expecting a considerable impact to their bottom line, funds like VPU that seem pricey today may look cheap tomorrow, in relative terms.

Bottom Line

VPU is a conservative way to play the Utilities sector, with top holdings including the most established names in the space, such as NextEra Energy (NEE), Duke Energy Corp (DUK), Dominion Energy Inc. (D), among many others. While the fund has suffered a sharp draw-down in the last few weeks, I believe it is due for a rebound. The underlying companies are not anticipating a marked impact from the virus, which is not something that can be said for the majority of companies in the broader market. Further, declining interest rates continues to be a tailwind for VPU, which tends to perform well after the Fed cuts rates. Finally, with volatility spiking, investors may want the relative stability VPU can provide in most market cycles. I see the past few weeks as the exception, not the rule, and expect the fund to help investors weather any further downside in the broader market. Therefore, I am upgrading my outlook on VPU, and suggest investors carefully consider positions at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VPU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.