Ryanair: The Downside Is Now Fully Priced In

In February, I cautioned against the purchase of Ryanair (RYAAY) stock, even though I've been bullish on the company since 2018. Like all other airlines, Ryanair is going through a rough time, as the absolute majority of its fleet is grounded and it's unlikely that it will be able to fully resume its operations by the end of the year. Nevertheless, I do believe that all the downside is already fully priced in. While there's a risk that the stock will be slightly volatile from time to time, now is the right time to slowly accumulate the position in the company.

For years, I've been praising Ryanair for its efficiency and the ability to make a substantial amount of profit despite offering the cheapest tickets in comparison to its European peers. Thanks to such an advantage, Ryanair managed to increase its cash and cash equivalents to €3.8 Billion (~$4.11 Billion) in the previous fiscal year. This will help it to weather the current storm quite well. Moreover, once the lockdown restrictions will start to ease, Ryanair will be one of the few airlines to successfully resume its operation on a full scale in a short amount of time.

Weathering the Storm

The global pandemic has hit the airline industry the hardest. At the beginning of March, Europe became exposed to COVID-19 on a large scale, as Italy became the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region. Ryanair, as the biggest airline on the continent, suffered the most. First, it was forced to close all of its routes to and from Northern Italy. However, as the virus accelerated its spread, the management had no choice but to ground the absolute majority of its fleet and wait for better times.

On April 3, the company reported that 99% of its fleet is currently non-operational. However, thanks to the implementation of several restrictive measures such as the suspension of the share buyback and the deferment of capital expenditures, the airline will be able to dramatically cut down its costs for the time being. Besides, it has accepted payroll mechanisms of various EU governments, which will help the company to ease the pressure on its fiscal year budget.

After the report came by, Ryanair's stock started to slowly rebound. Currently, it trades above its airline peers and it has finally gained a major technical support level at around $50 to $55 per share.

If we compare Ryanair to other airlines, which also trade on American exchanges, we would see that Ryanair's P/E of 10.63x is above the median P/E of 4.35x. Nevertheless, it's still far below S&P's P/E of 20.34x or FTSE 100's P/E of 16.5x.

The truth is that it's impossible to value an airline at the moment, as the management of different companies pulls back its guidance one by one. Thereby we should wait for more clarity before finding out the fair value of airlines in this uncertain market environment.

Source: Yahoo Finance and gurufocus. The table was created by the author.

Considering all of this, I believe that the downside for Ryanair is fully priced in, and now is the time to slowly acquire additional shares in the company. It's now a fact that Ryanair will not be able to resume its commercial operations at least until the middle of June-July and markets were already aware of it for a couple of weeks. We should also not forget that Europe has already reached its peak in COVID-19 cases and countries have already begun to reopen their economies.

Once the governments will give airlines the green light to slowly resume their operations, Ryanair will be the first to benefit from such a decision. While there's no denying that the current economic recession will decrease the purchasing power of consumers, Ryanair's services are so cheap that even the poorest people can afford it. At the end of 2019, Ryanair's average fare was only €37 (~$40.06), while ancillary business increased by 21% and the airline was able to make an average of €53 (~$57.38) on a single passenger. For comparison, the average price fare of its closest competitor Wizz Air (OTCPK:WZZAF) was €47 per passenger, 27% higher.

Thanks to the great pricing structure, Ryanair will have the biggest advantage in the upcoming price war that will surely erupt, as airlines will be in dire need to gain more customers after the economies start to open up. Ryanair's boss Michael O'Leary said in a statement earlier that the company can offer tickets for as low as €0.99 per passenger to quickly get its fleet off the ground.

Besides, the strong balance sheet that was mentioned above will serve Ryanair well in this turbulent period. By having €3.8 Billion (~$4.11 Billion) in cash and cash equivalents and 77% of its fleet debt-free, Ryanair is poised to outlive its undercapitalized competitors, some of which already declared bankruptcies, and gain an additional market share after things get back to normal.

The biggest risk that is associated with Ryanair is the inability to forecast how events in the air travel industry will evolve. While the company has already said that it will take a €300 million (~$325 million) loss because of an unsuccessful hedging bet on the price of oil, it cannot say for sure what are the losses that are caused by the global pandemic would be. Nevertheless, as Europe slowly starts to recover, Ryanair has enough liquidity to stay alive for the next 12-15 months. However, I don't see Ryanair or any other airline sit on the ground for such a long time.

Takeaway

Despite being fully grounded, Ryanair has enough resources to stay afloat for months to come and all the downside is already priced in. The stock has gained a major technical support level at around $50 to $55 per share and now is the time to slowly accumulate a position in the airline. As Europe has finally reached its peak in COVID-19 cases and countries start to ease restrictions and open up their economies, it will still take time for air travel to return to normalcy. Nevertheless, Ryanair has enough advantages to outlive its peers and be one of the first companies to adapt to the new environment thanks to its flexible pricing structure, when commercial flights will be allowed once again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RYAAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.