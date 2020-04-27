Unjustified Revulsion Towards Investing In Chinese Companies

I detailed my train of thoughts and laid out the arguments defending China's handling of the pandemic in an attempt to address the associated revulsion towards investing in Chinese companies.

Chinese stocks were not spared but that had not prevented Pinduoduo from gaining 11%. It would be subscribing to convertible bonds issued by a major household appliances and electronics retailer.

Global stocks found it challenging to claw back losses after the oil market shock on Tuesday. It wasn't just energy-related companies that suffered. The fact that futures for domestic West Texas intermediate crude oil turned negative for the first time in history speaks volumes about the demand collapse we are facing around the world.

The crude oil price weakness has indeed been attributed to diminishing storage capacity that some energy experts estimated to be at "maybe less than one percent" worldwide. However, Art Cashin, who runs UBS's floor operations at the NYSE, has a different view, believing that the unprecedented dip into the negative territory for WTI's near-month pricing was due to "a serious amateur error by someone hoping for a short squeeze in the closing months, without realizing that the contract requires him to take formal delivery."

Others claimed that the so-called amateurs were "purely financial entities speculating in commodities" who were incapable of taking delivery of the oil (they didn't know they had to!) and thus forced to unwind at steep losses. Nonetheless, the lockdowns, production limitations, and travel restrictions in many parts of the world are the main culprits for less oil being used. A "too late, too little" production curtailment agreement completes the terrifying landscape for the oil market.

A rebound in the crude oil prices on Wednesday helped lift spirits and stock markets. However, a leaked World Health Organization report indicating the failure of Gilead's (GILD) remdesivir in its first randomized clinical trial refueled negative sentiment. With such a depressing backdrop, it was no wonder that the equity indices of Chinese companies (CQQQ)(FXI)(MCHI) fell in tandem with their U.S. counterparts (SPY)(DIA)(QTEC) and closed lower for the week.

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), was not spared and declined together with the other Chinese ETFs, closing down 2.1 percent for the week. Among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF, e-commerce player Pinduoduo (PDD) saw its share price soaring 11.5 percent, largely on gains from Monday following its announcement to subscribe $200 million in convertible bonds issued by GOME Retail (OTC:GMELF)(OTCPK:GMELY).

Mr. David Liu, Vice President of Strategy at Pinduoduo, described the strategic partnership as a three-party win and likely provided the reason why investors were excited:

"Consumers win because they get a wider range of top domestic and international brands at competitive prices, GOME wins because they can broaden their access to our 585.2 million users, and PDD wins because we enhance our foothold in household appliances and electronics."

The press release by Pinduoduo unabashedly declared that its users would be able to try and experience the products at GOME’s extensive network of stores across China before placing their orders. Pinduoduo would thus save on plenty of capital expenditure it could ill afford on its strained cash flows since it wouldn't need to create its own showrooms.

Gaming titans Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) and NetEase (NTES) were the other two among KWEB ETF major holdings that remained in the positive territory given the continued favorable tailwind supporting gaming revenues amid the lockdown happening in much of the world.

The share prices of other e-commerce players Vipshop (VIPS), JD.com (JD), and Bilibili (BILI) suffered losses ostensibly due to profit-taking given the past weeks of significant appreciation and the broader stock market swoon. It would be tempting to blame the underperformance of TAL Education (TAL) and iQIYI (IQ) on their recent fraud admission or short-seller report, respectively. However, that would ignore the declines were largely in line with the other components as well as the fact that iQIYI is still trading above the price it did the day the report was out and TAL Education's P/E ratio remains hefty at 138 times on a forward basis.

As explained in a past issue of this series of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference, especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

In the subsequent sections, I will update on Alibaba Group (BABA) and JD.com. I will also seek to address the revulsion towards investing in Chinese companies.

Chinese consumers are returning to malls and the shopping intention is reassuring

Before I proceed further, allow me to share some recent data on China's post-lockdown consumer insights. First off, CapitaLand (OTCPK:CLLDF)(OTCPK:CLLDY), a major shopping mall operator in China, announced last week 'encouraging' month-on-month recovery in shopper traffic and tenant sales.

Source: CapitaLand Retail China Trust

Second, a consumer sentiment survey conducted by BCG revealed that consumption is likely less affected in emerging markets amid the impact from COVID-19. In China, the survey results showed the net change in spending is a mere 1 percent reduction. This bodes well for our plethora of e-commerce stocks.

Source: BCG

Third, despite a Morgan Stanley/Alphawise survey of Chinese consumers reflecting a significant shrinking in luxury product spending, Hermès' experience in its second-largest Guangzhou flagship suggested otherwise.

I would let the headline do most of the talking. The single-day tally of $2.7 million in sales is believed to be the highest for a single boutique in China, a clear indication of pent up demand.

Source: WWD.com

Following Tencent's VooV Meeting, Alibaba's Conference solution is coming for Zoom Video amid heavy investment in its cloud infrastructure

Hot on the heels of announcing an additional 200 billion yuan (USD28 billion) investment in its cloud infrastructure to tap on the digitalization boom, Alibaba Group launched a $30 million program aimed at helping global SMEs hit by COVID-19. The cloud division is among the internet titan's fastest-growing businesses, with its Q4 2019 cloud revenue climbing 62 percent to 10.7 billion yuan.

Alibaba could also be concerned about the competition amid a rapidly growing market as it conceded some market share in Q4 2019 (from 47.3 percent to 46.4 percent) from the prior quarter, even as it remained the leading provider by far (Tencent Cloud was 18.0 percent). The move to assist SMEs is shrewd as it would bolster its corporate image and potentially lock in these businesses as they grow their revenue and demand more cloud services in the future.

Alibaba is not stopping at providing the backbone and is also not resting on its laurels with the success of its enterprise communication and collaboration app DingTalk which has already experienced explosive growth in DAUs. It is joining Tencent's VooV Meeting in competing with Zoom Video (ZM). The product, Alibaba Cloud Meeting, is suitable for desktop use as well as mobile and it supports both iOS and Android phones.

Source: Alibaba

JD.com continues to diversify its business segments beyond its traditional e-retailing

JD.com reported eye-popping sales numbers for its recently concluded shopping festival coined 418, in reference to April 18. The concept is an extension of its successful annual 618 event in June held in conjunction with its anniversary promotion. Among the bestsellers, noteworthy was that Supor-branded blenders saw a 520 percent increase in sales during the April 13-18 week over the same period in March and Huawei's P30 smartphones scored a 289 percent sales growth also when compared to the same period.

Source: JD.com

While a 10 billion yuan shopping rebate promotion (in Chinese) undoubtedly boosted buying interest, it's inconceivable that actual consumer demand was lacking given such phenomenal sales figures. JD.com also enjoyed free publicity (in Chinese) on leading media outlets for the event.

For readers who have not read my prior article titled A Thesis Revisit Of JD.com Might Surprise You, I encourage you to do so, as JD.com continues to diversify its business segments beyond its traditional e-retailing. For instance, JD Health, its medical division, launched (in Chinese) on April 22 its nucleic acid detection service for COVID-19 which users can schedule an appointment online. Upon sample collection, users would be able to retrieve their test results after 24 hours. It's currently available in 11 cities, but the company has plans to roll it out to 50 cities nationwide.

Promotional poster for JD Health's nucleic acid detection service (step by step instruction for app-based appointment booking)

Source: JD.com

Another potentially groundbreaking development was the partnership with SAIC Volkswagen on a series of Internet of Vehicle initiatives. Starting this year, the auto manufacturer's Passat and other models will include the smart home service powered by JD Whale, JD’s Internet of Things platform. The press release describes the functionality enabled by the collaboration:

"The smart home service enables drivers to control home appliances, such as air conditioners, lights and even curtains remotely from their car through voice command or [a] touch of the car’s screen. Its geo-fence function can also be triggered automatically to switch home appliances on or off if the car is within range on a return trip home. For example, by simply speaking the words “turn on ‘going home’ mode”, the IoT platform will turn on the lights, air conditioner and water heater in advance of returning home. Drivers can also view the quality of the air and security of their home[s] from their car."

Such a partnership could be a prelude to further cooperation with other carmakers and serve to lock in users to platforms operated by JD.com, increasing their loyalty to the e-retailer. This is important as rival Pinduoduo keeps growing rapidly and continues to encroach on its market share.

The revulsion towards investing in Chinese companies is unjustified

While Seeking Alpha is a place to discuss investments, it is inevitable that personal bias gets ahead of logic and we see a reflection of that in the comments section of related articles. A recent piece titled Baidu, Alibaba, And Tencent: Becoming Indispensable attracted over 200 comments, many of them by readers exhorting others not to invest in Chinese companies.

The reasons cited ranged from the false assurance given to the World Health Organization causing Americans to lower their guards towards the novel coronavirus and the resultant tens of thousands of deaths to the outright accusation that the COVID-19 outbreak was due to an intentional leak from a bio-weapons laboratory in Wuhan. These allegations largely echoed the prevailing talking points propagating in the media but have also been debunked by many quarters and responsible outlets.

I see the debate going on whether to blame China or not part of a wider underlying misunderstanding towards the communist country which I had sought to address in a past article with the help of an excellent presentation made by a professor of political science at the University of Michigan.

Source: YouTube (screengrab by ALT Perspective)

Nevertheless, I think I should try harder and so let me continue my efforts here so that we can move on to focus on the investment merits of the companies instead of being clouded by the nationalistic fervor. After all, the vocal few have regarded investments in Chinese companies as a proxy for supporting the Chinese government and the negative sentiment has been getting in the way of rationally looking at the investment merits. I have also been accused of being a 'CCP sycophant' by some readers, so there's a need for me to defend my train of thoughts to avoid unnecessary distractions from the gist of my articles.

Why didn't China lock down Wuhan, the supposed origin of the outbreak, earlier?

Look, there's plenty of voracious debate among the population and between politicians in March whether New York should be in 'full lockdown' even as the death toll in the U.S. had surpassed 2,000. Do we expect China to have it any easier, considering that they have the same worries about jobs and hoarding concerns on supplies whether for food, personal protective equipment, and yes, toilet papers?

The Chinese government had to decide in January without the luxury of time and the wealth of information we now have regarding the outbreak then known as nCoV-2019. Wuhan is not much less important to China's economy than New York is to the U.S. It is a major hub in the country for air, road, rail, and riverine transport. It is sometimes referred to as "the Chicago of China" and one of China's 'Detroits'. It also reportedly has the largest student population of any city in China.

Beijing might have come across as defensive in the wake of the global call for China to take responsibility for the pandemic. However, in early February, China's top leadership, the Politburo Standing Committee, has already admitted "shortcomings and deficiencies" in the country's response to the deadly coronavirus outbreak and ordered an improvement in China's emergency management system.

Why did China silence the whistleblowers and why was it slow to inform the world of the coronavirus?

From my understanding, many in China desire fame from scaremongering, whether for the thrill of seeing their 'fake news' become viral or for the purpose of monetizing the publicity, such as on ByteDance's TikTok (BDNCE). The police and authorities have to deal with several cases now and then, squashing untrue rumors before they cause uncontrollable widespread panic and chaos - think runs on the bank and a hysteric clear out of grocery stores.

As recently as November, a city commercial bank based in northern Liaoning province experienced a bank run after "untruthful rumors about the bank’s deep financial crisis spread online". Censorship has helped reduce such incidents from happening at the expense of press freedom and freedom of speech. The problem is that the Chinese population become skeptical of what the government says and rely more on unofficial sources which begets more crackdown - a vicious cycle.

Crying wolf too many times have probably resulted in police fatigue, and when the real deal, COVID-19, surfaced, those who should raise the alarm were likely too jaded. Another possibility is related to the recent case of Africans' mistreatment in Guangzhou, a city in southern China. A Chinese YouTuber explained that in China, "officials gain their political capital not from those they govern, but from their supervisors, the more senior officials in the ranks."

That could explain why local officials chose to cover up COVID-19 and suppress further escalation upwards the chain of authority. This is an angle explored by Washington Post. China could also have misread the severity of the coronavirus. If true, it is not alone in doing so. Many countries had ample warning with the exhaustive media coverage on the outbreak in China but did not prepare adequately for the impact when the cases reached their shores.

Benjamin Cowling, an epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong, suggested that the authorities might have wanted to be more sure of the situation because had the health officials raised the alarm prematurely, it could damage their credibility if COVID-19 turned out to be a regular flu. Still, the Chinese President commented on the virus publicly on January 20, warning that the outbreak "must be taken seriously" and "extremely crucial" to pursue every measure possible.

On the same day, influential Chinese epidemiologist, Zhong Nanshan, also declared on national television for the first time that the virus was transmissible from person to person. Between January 20 and early March when the number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. was well below 1,000, what has the Trump administration done to prepare for the pandemic?

Regarding the silencing of whistleblowers, let's not ignore similar happenings on U.S. soil. A Chinese American doctor was reportedly fired a day after a YouTube interview on March 26. The doctor had described his hospital in Washington as "a mini Wuhan" in a March 25 Facebook (FB) post as a shortage in essential personal protection equipment made it unable to cope with a deluge of patients.

In Chicago, a nurse sued the Northwestern Memorial Hospital for firing her after she warned colleagues that the masks provided by the hospital were "less safe and less effective" than the N95 model that would better protect them against the coronavirus. Bloomberg published an article noting that certain hospitals threatened to subject employees with "disciplinary action, including termination" if they talk to the media without authorization.

Sure, two wrongs don't make a right. My point is that people make mistakes. People in power too, and it's not just the privilege of China, but to avoid investments in a country because of the choices made by its government in handling the pandemic seems to be over-complicating matters and unreasonably limiting one's investment options.

Isn't the relatively lower number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the related death toll in China telling of the deception the country is propagating?

With China, the country where the COVID-19 pandemic originated but which ranks just ninth based on the number of cases, skepticism abounds on the reliability of its reporting. To put this in perspective, the U.S. has 11 times more cases and death toll than China, despite having a fraction of the latter's population and superior healthcare facilities.

Source: Worldometers (snapshot by ALT Perspective)

I am not an authority in epidemiology, but it doesn't take much to agree with the logic that China is under-reporting the numbers. However, I doubt it was intentional. Bloomberg listed out ten reasons why the entire COVID-19 reporting could be unreliable (it's not the exclusive privilege of China). I found one driver to be particularly pertinent in understanding China's recent revision in its death toll in Wuhan:

"8. The policy for attributing deaths isn’t consistent. Once somebody is gone, why waste a valuable test? So doctors might not mention Covid-19 as a contributing cause. It’s a judgment call, especially when someone was sick already. This might have a very large effect on the data in certain environments like rehab facilities and nursing homes."

It should be obvious that China was crippled with a severe lack of test kits in February. Yet some continued to insist that China should be responsible for reporting accurate death counts. Wuhan's official death toll was later revised by 50 percent in mid-April after including those who died at home and later confirmed with the novel coronavirus as well as following reconciliation of figures from various government and private organizations.

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s lead scientist on Covid-19, explained in detail where the missing cases in China could have arisen:

"This was done in an attempt to leave no case undocumented. ... They looked at the funeral service systems. They looked at hospital systems. They looked at laboratories to see if there were any duplication or if there were any cases missing."

Unfortunately, instead of applauding the authorities for taking the effort to update the data and risk further skepticism over its reporting accuracy, the critics regarded the revision as a vindication of their accusation that China covered up the severity of the outbreak. Now, take a moment and recall if we have read something similar two weeks ago (emphasis mine):

"So many New Yorkers are dying so fast from the coronavirus that the city has quite literally been unable to keep track. So, on Tuesday, New York City’s official death toll suddenly surged past 10,000, after thousands of previously uncounted deaths were added to the rolls."

According to a review of mortality data in 12 countries by The New York Times, there have been at least 36,000 'missing' deaths over the last month than the official COVID-19 death counts report. The paper found that Spain, Ecuador, and France topped a list of places where the number of dead were in excess of what was typical of the same period and over what was reported as attributable to COVID-19. It should be noted that certain deaths like those resulting from traffic accidents have come down due to the lockdowns.

In New York City, the so-called 'excess deaths' were 300 percent higher than usual. Discounting the 15,411 deaths due to COVID-19 (as of April 22), there were still 3,800 deaths more than what would be expected. The writers acknowledged that "the disparities between the official death counts and the total rise in deaths most likely reflect limited testing for the virus, rather than intentional undercounting." If we are willing to cut New York some slack, shouldn't we do the same for China?

Again, I reiterate that two wrongs don't make a right. However, to say China is deceptive (debatable) and so we should not invest in Chinese companies just seems too sweeping and the idiom 'to throw the baby out with the bathwater' is apt to describe what some are suggesting we do.

But, but, China deserves to take the blame for the horrific deaths! Should it?

I watched New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speak on television on Thursday and what struck me was:

"It’s just not who we are as a people. I mean, if there’s ever a time for humanity and decency, now is the time. And if there was ever a time to stop your political, obsessive political bias and anger, which is what it’s morphing to, just a political anger, now is the time..."

Source: Now This

If you missed it, you can catch it on YouTube. Sure, he was referring to the red and blue states, Republican and Democrat partisanship issues. However, it certainly applies to national politicking as well. Do you agree?

We could go on and on discussing who's at fault, what should have been done. However, this is, after all, an investment site. For those who made up your minds not to invest in anything Chinese, that's your choice. For the rest who are being held back from investing in Alibaba, Tencent, or other Chinese stocks because of the negative light on China, I would like to ask, what would you say to a non-American friend who is adamant against investing in U.S. stocks because of what President Trump did or said that was considered deplorable?

If the phrase 'we need to dissociate President Trump's morals with the investment merits of Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT)' is along the lines you are thinking, then we are aligned. Otherwise, I look forward to your views and engaging you in the comments section as usual.

