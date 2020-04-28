Immunomedics Gets Early FDA Approval - Path To Profitability Still Treacherous

Immunonmedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) received regulatory approval from the FDA for Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan) for the treatment of metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC) for patients that have had at least 2 prior therapies. The PDUFA date was June 2nd so this action is much earlier than expected. The company's journey to approval has not been easy. Over a year ago they received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) citing the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control issues. Recently IMMU's confirmatory ASCENT study was stopped early by the Data Safety Monitoring Committee (DSMC) after it validated the safety of IMMU's Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Trodelvy, The trial was for third line refractory mTNBC patients. This was welcome news for many cancer patients with no treatment options, but given the strong pipeline in TNBC they are in a race to commercialization as competitors like CytoDyn (OTCMKTS: CYDY) increase the heat.

US Launch Strategy - Virtual Launch?

Immunomedics is taking a go it alone strategy and is in the process of developing and prepping their own sales force in an atmosphere of social distancing. They still plan on using their original strategy that was based on reps who visited doctor's offices in a modified fashion. They are planning on a virtual launch. On the investor conference call the company was very optimistic about being able to quickly roll out their marketing plan using webinars and zoom meetings to take the place of traditional in-house visits in their quest to reach physicians. They want to be known as the leader in mTNBC and get key opinion leaders to embrace it as the standard of care (SOC). The early approval has created an issue for the company. The final data they need to make their medical claims will not be ready for another 3 months while they spend time cleaning up their database. Based on their last study mTNBC patients can expect a 33.33% objective response rate (ORR) with a 7.7 month duration of response (DOR).

Another element of their launch strategy seems to be the appointment of Harout Semerjian as the new president and CEO. What makes this appointment so attractive and critical at the same time is that Mr. Semarjian has 25 years of life sciences experience. He was a Novartis Oncology executive, and worked on quite a few blockbuster launches that included Gleevec, Tasigna, Exjade/Jadenu, Promacta, Zometa and Fermara. His last job was as the Chief Commercial Officer at Ipsen. His experience is crucial as the company attempts to morph into a commercialization company. On the call he shared his vision as "fully integrated biopharmaceutical company." He also believes he will be able to scale the company. This is a brand new team with an unproven track record so an experienced captain needs to stay at the helm to pilot the ship.

Market Size

The company indicated that there was a total available market of 8,000 to 9,000 patients. One of the analysts on the call mentioned that current expectations indicated that the company should be able to treat approximately 1800 patients in their first year. They expected the cost of treatment to run between 119K - 121K assuming the normal DoR and adjustments to the protocol for severe cases of neutropenia. The company indicated that they would not be providing guidance due to their inability to understand what the costs would be in the COVID-19 environment. Using simple math, their first year top line revenue could reach $216 million.

Safety Profile

There are some serious side effects with the treatment. Trodelvy has a black box warning for severe neutropenia and severe diarrhea. They anticipate 25% of patients will experience neutropenia and it's important to realize that this treatment is still chemotherapy that happens to be targeting the TROP2 receptor that is over expressed in the cancer. This means the standard side effect of nausea, neutropenia, diarrhea, fatigue, anemia, vomiting, alopecia, constipation, decreased appetite, rash and abdominal pain. The concept behind targeting the chemo is that more cancer cells are destroyed, but the reality is that chemo still goes after the fast replicating cells. The improvements in ORR and DoR are from the "targeting" mechanism of action. Neutropenia is the primary side effect. This is a condition where your body's neutrophil counts are depleted which leaves the body more susceptible to infections especially in the mucous membranes of the mouth, and on the skin. With drugs this is manageable, but patients should be aware of Grade 3 or 4 diarrhea.

This idea of targeting chemotherapy was tried successfully decades ago. In regards to cancer therapy, chemotherapy is quite good at treating the primary tumor but in general is not very good at treating metastatic cancer and some literature believes it actually induces metastasis. The preferred targeted treatment options in mTNBC which are less toxic, are exhausted in this class of third line patients.

Efficacy

The definition of mTNBC means that there are no targeted therapies available to this group of patients. The only treatment options are different chemo therapeutics or cocktails. Carboplatin, Docetaxol, and Cis/Carboplatin are the first line therapies. IMMU's presentation showed the best ORR is 36% with a 4.5 month Progression Free Survival (PFS). Trodelvy in 3rd line patients has better results than the 2nd line standard of care and virtually equivalent to first line patients. Right now the total available market is only 8-9 K but they hope to expand that to 25k by moving up to second line and first line patients. It's clear that this drug could compete with the existing first line SOC. They have a 31% ORR and 6.8 PFS vs 36% and 4.5 PFS in first line patients.

Manufacturing

Having enough product available to meet the demand is a concern. Many analysts on the update call asked about the availability of supply. The company explained that the drug is "secured in the United States" and awaiting distribution. The company also indicated they had 12 - 18 months of the drug on hand subject to demand and 25% reduction based on expected neutropenia. They also have a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics. Each vial will contain 180 mg of Trodelvy and cost $2015.50. There are 4 vials per patient every 21 day cycle. The expected treatment regimen is 5 months duration.

Expansion Plans

Last year the company announced a licensing agreement with Everest Medicines totaling $710 million and tiered royalties starting in the mid-teens. Their territory is Greater China, South Korea, and certain Southeast Asian Countries. They expect Everett to begin the commercialization and start with the CFDA. In 2019 they presented to the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Congress. They presented their 2 Trophy U-01 data which showed a 29% ORR and 7.3 PFS. With their fast track designation in metastatic urothelial cancer (MUC). Semerjian said that he was "excited for something in those parts of the world" which seemed to indicate the European Union was also part of their expansion plans.

Valuation, Valuation, Valuation

The most common way to value a new drug is to do a discounted cash flow (DCF) model. With no guidance from the company except top line sales a different approach is needed. With a DCF buyout valuations are a multiple to peak sales. In the absence of peak sales projection, the maximum value assuming 100% market penetration is $.96 billion. The other values on the chart assume market expansion. With a current market cap of $5.6 billion the stock is trading at close to a multiple of 6X peak sales. A valuation analysis by Riccardo Lowi MD suggested 5X peak sales was a reasonable estimate.

In the absence of guidance it's helpful to look at a matrix of possibilities. Assuming the best reimbursements Trodelvy could fetch $120,000 per patient. If the company achieved 100% market penetration in the first year and was able to scale up production to dose 8,000 patients that would generate $960 million in sales. The brutal reality is that at best the company could only serve 1800 patients which would generate $216 million which means the stock is trading at 26X next year sales.

Getting back to the chart, the highlighted column represents 100% market penetration in mTNBC in one year. At the current stock price of $26.20 that represent $707,000 of market cap per patient. Let's look at this another way. While one patient generated $120,000, the investors are valuing that relationship at $707,000.

This graphic although not complete, really illustrates valuation. Paclitaxel is 50% of the total market share. The total market share for TNBC drug is $550 million in comparison to the $5.6 billion current market cap of IMMU.

HC Wainwright upgraded its price target from $34 to $60 citing FDA approval. Pricing of $16,000/month, which was a $3000/month increase over his estimate, and included strong physician adoption in spite of a black box warning. Looking at the matrix investors would be buying stock at $1.61 million per $120K of revenue assuming maximum market penetration of 8,000 patients. What if the company only delivers 2,000 patients? Then the investor is buying stock at $6.42 million for a maximum earnings of $120,000. The point of this exercise is to illustrate that a company's value should not be worth more than its max earnings capability unless it's sustainable and expandable.

Competition

There are clearly some lofty expectations of drug expansion well into the future built into the price of IMMU, based on the matrix analysis. There seems to be an assumption by management and analysts that there is no competition for years and that is simply not realistic thinking. The biggest competitor is CytoDyneg tumor cells in mTNBC and other cancers in compassionate use patients. CYDY has fast track designation in first line TNBC. There are 170,000 incidences of TNBC globally, which is well above the Total Addressable Market of line 3 mTNBC patients. Data from CYDY's basket trial is compelling and some have labeled it a functional cure. CytoDyn was able to report on 5 patients and all had zero circulating tumor cells (CTC). There are estimates of 15 people that have been dosed in the trial or via compassionate use. They have also filed for Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD), and have not been denied. The company indicated that in their last conversation with the FDA, they needed to recruit more patients in the mTNBC trial before they could be reconsidered for BTD.

What is so compelling about CYDY's story is that patients that take leronlimab quickly go to zero CTC's and stay there. The CellSearch study shows that eliminating CTC's demonstrates that the OS could be considered as a surrogate marker. It also appears to be a durable response, as pre-clinical models show progression free survival of about the equivalent of 15-20 human years!

Potential drug approval could be weeks to months away. The Company is on the verge of finalizing their submission of a BLA in HIV, which would get them approval in late October and they are in pole position with their phase 2 and phase 3 COVID-19 indication. Leronlimab is permitting people to get off the ventilator and getting them out of the hospital. Leronlimab quiets the cytokine storm in patients. It seems very likely that this drug will muster an FDA approval. Once approved label extension for cancer under the same mechanism of action could unlock mTNBC approval and a number of indications for Leronlimab. CytoDyn has a larger indication of mTNBC slated for approval, along with metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC), a whole group of other (22) solid cancers Graft vs Host Disease (GvHD), Combination therapy for HIV, Monotherapy HIV, and NASH. Yet it has a market cap of 20% of IMMU.

All this approval and valuation argument aside, the Achilles Heel of IMMU in comparison to CYDY its safety profile. Leronlimab is a once a week non-toxic injectable that brings CTC's to zero and shrinks the tumors. As a patient, who would want to put themselves through neutropenia and diarrhea when they could take a non-toxic once a week injectable without notable side effects that they could administer at home and completely avoid the hospital? This is a game changer in cancer treatment and IMMU shareholders need to be cognizant of this very real risk.

Financial Analysis - Well Capitalized

Immunonomedics has over $600 million in cash and will receive an additional $60 million in a milestone payment from Everest Medicines. They have $7.6 million in convertible notes and long term debt. Their total R&D expense was $254 million for the year. Their SG&A ran approximately $70 million. Their monthly burn rate is $27 million per month. Factoring in the Q1 burn and the incoming milestone payment the company has approximately 22 months of operating capital. The coming increase in marketing expenses was not included because it's a variable cost that should be offset by sales. As the slide below indicates they are "well capitalized to pursue their strategic priorities."

Investment Summary

Immunonomedics has an aggressive marketing plan and money to execute their business plan. Semerjian is an experienced biotech executive with a track record of success and the capital resources to score a win. FDA approval has de-risked the investment, but the wild card is the enormous competitive threat that cannot simply be overlooked. Targeted chemotherapy as a concept simply isn't the best of breed technology in a world with Immuno-Oncology. The limitations on the label and the safety profile make this product launch an uphill battle. CYDY has developed what appears to be a functional cure for metastatic cancer, and mTNBC is included in its basket trial of 22 cancers which could garner approval this year. In clinical trials with leronlimab, CYDY was able to stop cancer metastasis, shrink primary and metastatic lesions, and bring circulating tumor cells (CTCs) down to zero. IMMU is in CYDY's crosshairs and if CYDY is awarded the potential Breakthrough Therapy Designation in mTNBC, it could represent a significant business interruption. Conceivably, CYDY's approval could force a liquidation of IMMU's assets and prevent Trodelvy from getting any traction in the market. Given this risk it's imperative that IMMU shareholder hedge their bet with an investment in CYDY. Valuation analysis reveals there is very little potential upside in the stock as they would have to greatly exceed penetration beyond the total available market. The stock is priced at maximum valuation so any misfire could shatter the market cap, so investors would be well informed to lock in some sort of hedging strategy. There is more downside versus upside risk in this name. Given the savvy nature of the management team and their past record of a capital raise after their BLA filing there is also a possible near term dilutive round of funding.

