Biogen May Have Dropped The Ball Trying To Resuscitate Aducanumab Filing

No financial guidance was given in the latest earnings report, suggesting prior guidance remains in place.

In March 2019, the company had ceased working on developing the potential Alzheimer's treatment because of lack of effectiveness in trials.

Unfortunately for Biogen (BIIB), its recent earnings report which showed decent numbers, was overshadowed by the revelation the filing of its candidate for treatment of Alzheimer's disease, aducanumab, to the FDA, would be delayed till later in the year.

In what should have been a positive earnings report producing a positive catalyst for the company, it quickly became a negative one, as its share price quickly plunged by over 9 percent in response to the news.

A major concern was there wasn't much in the press release of the company to offer clarity on why the timeline had changed so drastically. The conclusion by some is the FDA may not be that interested in aducanumab as the market thought and Biogen implied, by once again engaging in the filing process.

In this article, we'll look at what this could mean for Biogen going forward.

The latest numbers

In its first quarter earnings report, Biogen reported revenue of $3.5 billion, up 1 percent year-over-year. Leading the charge was its multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera, which generated revenue of $1.1 billion, a gain of 10 percent over last year in the same reporting period; it's the company's top product. Also doing well in the quarter was it spinal muscular atrophy drug Spinraza, which produced $565 million in sales, up 9 percent over the first quarter of 2019.

The company also gained $100 million in revenue from accelerated sales associated with COVID-19.

GAAP net income in the quarter was $1.4 billion, or $8.08 per share, surpassing expectations by $0.50. Non-GAAP EPS was $9.14, beating estimates by $1.45.

Cash flow from operations in the quarter was about $1.5 billion.

The company had $4.83 billion in cash at the end of the quarter, with a debt load of $5.96 billion.

With strong cash flow and almost $5 billion in cash on hand, the company is well-positioned to continue to grow in the months ahead. Also important was its $0.50 beat with GAAP net income, confirming it has been able to grow incrementally while improving earnings by cutting costs.

Based upon its best-performing products, the company should continue to perform at this strong level in the quarters ahead. In the near term, it may take a little while to get momentum until issues surrounding aducanumab are clearer.

Based upon the slow but steady progress of the company, I agree with most analysts that the company isn't likely to surprise to the negative side going forward, thus, its current valuation aligns with that probable outcome.

The share price of the company would take a hit if aducanumab fails to gain approval, but the remainder of the company's future performance remains in place.

The strong cash flow of the company has also allowed it to continue with it share buyback program, which in the first quarter the company bought back $2.2 billion in stock, with another $4 billion left in its repurchase program.

The problem with Aducanumab

Biogen decided in March 2019 to stop working on the development of aducanumab because it hadn't been able to show it was effective against Alzheimer's symptoms.

In October 2019, Biogen stated it was going to seek approval of the FDA for aducanumab "based on positive results of a new analysis of larger dataset from the discontinued ENGAGE and EMERGE studies, which became available after the studies were ceased."

By pushing the dates back to later in 2020, it has given the impression all is not necessarily well in Biogen's new filing, and it has put downward pressure on the ceiling of its share price.

I think it would have been better if Biogen had offered more clarity as to why the delay came about. Based upon reading a number of responses to that, many in the market consider it to be more of a negative than is being suggested by the company.

That may or may not be true, but it would be easy enough to solve that problem by offering more visibility. It's not convincing that the reason for the delay was related, in part, to the filing being disrupted because of employees being sick from COVID-19, as the company suggested.

My thought is the company would have been better off not renewing its pursuit of approval from the FDA, rather than restarting it and getting swatted down again. It hasn't been rejected yet, but it can't be considered good news that the filing process has been delayed.

Conclusion

The important question now is if this is really that important to Biogen. Some analysts and investors of course started to price in the potential approval of aducanumab, so it wasn't surprising to see the company take a hit on the news of delay.

Even so, it could be considered a positive for investors looking to gain a better entry point, as the company, in my view, will no doubt jump back over the $300 per share mark, and those getting in now should receive positive gains on their investment in the months ahead, whether or not aducanumab is given approval to go forward.

If it is rejected, there will be another hit on the company, but like recently, it is probably only going to have a limited impact on the ceiling of the share price of Biogen. More than likely it may not have much effect because it's probably no longer being priced in because of lowered expectations. It's too bad the company's performance had been clouded by aducanumab filing delays. It appears the company may have jumped the gun on resurrecting the filing process. Unless it provides more information, we won't know until the third quarter of 2020.

Again, I see this as more of a hiccup than anything else, and investors getting in at this price point are likely to be happy with their position in the months ahead.

The major caveat will be how much impact COVID-19 may have on the company. As with many other companies, it's too early to tell.

But based upon its business and its fundamentals, the company still looks solid and a good investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.