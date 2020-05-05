3 Safe Dividend Blue Chips Retirees Can Trust

These 3 new Phoenix stocks have solid double-digit long-term return potential while offering generous, safe and steadily rising income that can make them great additions to a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio.

PPG and AMP are currently potential good or very strong buys, and CHRW is slightly overvalued for this year's recessionary earnings. But that dividend champion Super SWAN stock could become a good buy if it falls to $62 or less during a short-term correction that is likely in the coming weeks.

Thursday and Friday I spent 10 hours replacing NEP, MA, V, ECL, DIS, and SYK with six better valued blued blue chips, including AMP, CHRW, and PPG.

When a Phoenix stock becomes 21+% overvalued it needs to be replaced with an equally high-quality blue chip with similar or superior fundamentals.

The DK Phoenix Watchlist represents a collection of 60 world-class companies that are likely to rise from the ashes of this recession and soar to new heights.

This recession has caused over 180 companies to cut or suspend dividends since this recession began (including about 50 companies on the CCC list).

With Dividend Safety first and foremost on all income investor's minds, I created the Dividend Kings' Phoenix list.

This represents some of the highest quality world-class companies that are likely to rise from the ashes of this recession and soar to new heights. All while preserving or even growing dividends during the worst recession in 75 years.

Here are the fundamental quality stats of the Phoenix list, which is the watchlist all Dividend Kings portfolios (and my retirement portfolio) are exclusively buying from during the Great Lockdown recession.

Phoenix Fundamental Quality/Safety Stats

average quality score: 10.2/11 Blue Chip quality vs. 9.6 average aristocrat

average dividend safety score: 4.6/5 very safe vs. 4.6 average aristocrat

average max portfolio risk cap recommendation: 6.8% vs 7% or less for the highest quality blue chips

average payout ratio: 53% vs. 62% industry safety guideline

average debt/capital: 45% vs. 44% industry safety guideline

average yield: 3.3% vs. 2.1% S&P 500 vs 3.1% aristocrats (2.4% NOBL ETF)

average dividend growth streak: 24.4 Years (Graham Standard of excellent is 20+, aristocrats are 25+)

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 12.6% CAGR (doubled in last decade)

average long-term analyst growth consensus: 9.9% CAGR vs. 6.3% CAGR S&P 500 20-year average (thriving companies with faster-expected growth than the broader market)

average return on capital: 128% (very high quality according to Joel Greenblatt)

average return on capital industry percentile: 87% (wide moat/highest quality according to Greenblatt)

average 13-year median ROC: 114% (stable quality/moat)

average 5-year ROC trend: +5% CAGR (relatively stable quality/moat)

average S&P credit rating: A vs. A- average aristocrat

I just spent 10 five hours working on two reports walking DK members through how we're replacing six overvalued Phoenix stocks with better-valued alternatives that we'll be buying for that portfolio in the coming week.

The average credit rating of this watchlist (Phoenix portfolio is a semi-equal weighted portfolio of all Phoenix watchlist good buys over time) is "A" implying about 0.7% 30-year bankruptcy risk for each company.

A diversified portfolio of these companies has effectively zero chance of going to zero barring a complete and permanent collapse of the global economy, in which case portfolio values become the least of our worries.

In this article, I wanted to highlight three of our latest Phoenix watchlist companies, which include a Chuck Carnevale top weekly pick, a brand new dividend champion Super SWAN, and a future dividend king with a 48-year dividend growth streak that's likely to be extended to 49 years in the next three months.

Ameriprise Financial (AMP): One Of Chuck Carnevale's Highest Conviction Blue Chip Buys

Here's the safety summary on AMP, which has been a "top weekly buy" from DK founder Chuck Carnevale since the founding of Dividend Kings and remains one of favorite financial companies today.

2020 Consensus payout ratio: 28% vs 50% safe for asset managers

debt/capital: 45% vs 20% safe debt/EBITDA: 1.9 vs 1.5 (but just 0.2 net of cash)

Interest coverage: 7.4 vs 10+ guideline for asset managers

Credit rating (also a proxy for long-term bankruptcy risk): A, stable (about 0.7% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

Dividend Growth Streak: 14 years (including through the Financial Crisis)

M score - accounting fraud risk: -2.36 vs -2.22 or less safe = low accounting fraud risk

While AMP is more levered than most asset managers that’s because of its hybrid business model.

Here’s Morningstar explaining why we like this business and its long-term prospects.

With roots in insurance, Ameriprise has transformed itself into a financial powerhouse, with $970 billion in total assets under management and advisement and 10,000 financial advisors at the end of 2019. The firm continues to shift away from insurance and to place more emphasis on asset and wealth management operations… Since its 2005 spin-off from American Express, Ameriprise has gradually moved up the value chain to provide customized services and financial planning solutions to the mass affluent and affluent client groups. Ameriprise's focus on personal relationships helps the firm build on its switching-cost advantage. By positioning itself as a one-stop-shop for the baby boomers, offering advice in financial planning, fund investment, and insurance purchase, the firm makes it that much harder for the boomers to switch to another provider.” - Morningstar

Morningstar AMP’s 5/5 safety is maintained due to the payout ratio being half the safe level, the net debt leverage being barely above 0, and S&P looking at its underwriting and balance sheet and declaring it very safe.

It's also based on qualitative data from reputable sources, such as S&P.

Ben Graham was the father of quantitative analysis, modern securities analysis, and value investing. Yet even the original Quant says that a pure numbers approach was

"...a satisfactory statistical exhibition is a necessary though by no means a sufficient condition for a favorable decision by the analyst." - Ben Graham, Securities Analysis, 1951 edition

There are 3 recent notes on Ameriprise from S&P and Moody's, who conduct annual deep-dive reviews on the company's business model, leverage, underwriting standards, and other factors that can affect long-term ability to repay bonds.

S&P rates AMP "A, stable outlook" and Moody's A3, stable outlook (A- S&P equivalent).

These ratings imply about 3.6% to 5% long-term debt default risk and between 0.7% and 2.5% CAGR long-term bankruptcy risk.

Here is S&P's note from October 29th, 2019, when it raised AMP's outlook from A negative outlook to A stable outlook.

S&P Global Ratings said today it revised its outlook on Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A' long-term issuer credit rating on AMP and our 'AA-' long-term issuer credit and financial strength ratings on RiverSource Life Insurance Co. and RiverSource Life Insurance Co. of New York. The outlook revision is entirely based on AMP's risk profile becoming increasingly focused on asset and wealth management, which now makes up more than 70% of total earnings versus 12% in 2009 (excluding the corporate segment). We also believe the company will shift farther away from insurance. Moreover, although the holding company has access to multiple sources for dividends, insurance operations historically comprised most of those dividends. However, more recently, non-insurance operations have contributed more than 50% of dividends to the holding company. Consequently, we believe that solely applying our Insurers Rating Methodology criteria no longer captures the credit quality of the entire group." - S&P (emphasis added)

Here's Moody's April 1st note, which occurred after the Great Lockdown Recession began.

Moody's said that Ameriprise's A3 senior unsecured debt rating and stable outlook reflects the company's solid financial flexibility and very strong profitability. According to Moody's, Ameriprise utilizes its strong brand name and market position as it expands its sizable and productive field advisor force, while maintaining robust capital levels at its insurance operating companies. The rating agency commented that Ameriprise continues its shift toward less capital intensive businesses by focusing on its Asset Management and Advice and Wealth Management segments which, both segments combined, accounted for approximately 75% of pretax operating income in 2019. While these businesses are considered less creditworthy than life insurance because of greater earnings volatility and capital market sensitivity, the strong cash flows are unregulated and bolster the company's strong financial flexibility..." - Moody's (emphasis added)

Of course, no company is without risk, and AMP is a financial company with plenty of downside risks investors must keep in mind and be comfortable with.

Moody's added that the company's strengths are tempered by the sensitivity of financial results which could be adversely impacted by the volatile equity markets, which would pressure fee income, increase reserves for guaranteed benefits, and strain capital levels. Ameriprise's credit profile may become increasingly vulnerable to the extent the economic shocks from the coronavirus and oil price declines broadens. We believe the ultra-low interest rates, bear market, and coronavirus-driven restrictions on the movement of the population will stress most aspects of life insurers' financials, including those of Ameriprise. These factors impact sales, capital adequacy, and the investment portfolio which could weaken if the recent market conditions persist. Moody's also noted that Ameriprise has a very active share repurchase program. The ratings incorporate the expectation that the company will prudently manage its share repurchase activities in line with its earnings so as to not materially erode its current capital cushion." - Moody's (emphasis added)

Finally, we have S&P's latest note on AMP, from March 31st pertaining to its most recent planned bond issuance.

S&P Global Ratings today assigned its 'A' senior unsecured debt rating to Ameriprise Financial Inc.'s (AMP) proposed notes issuance. We expect AMP to use the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes. Following this issuance, and adjusting for $750 million senior debt repaid in March 2020, we expect AMP's financial leverage (including unfunded pension obligations and present value of operating leases), pro forma for year-end 2019, to be around 36% on a reported equity basis (less than 40% excluding accumulated other comprehensive income). We expect EBITDA fixed-charge coverage to remain well above 8x in 2020. We also expect AMP to manage its debt conservatively to avoid any debt-funded, double-leverage impact on its capitalization. Our ratings on AMP are based on its diversified products, including advice and wealth management, asset management, annuities, and protection products, as well as its solid operating performance." - S&P

Next let's consider the quality of its management, which is what shareholders are trusting to guide AMP through these troubled economic times.

Here's Morningstar's Michael Wong explaining why he considers AMP's management to be trustworthy and competent (I concur with a 2/3 management quality score).

James Cracchiolo has been chairman and CEO of Ameriprise since it was spun off from American Express in 2005. Cracchiolo held a number of senior positions at Ameriprise's former parent and has more than 35 years of experience in the financial services sector. He can be credited with running a conservative investment strategy and keeping the company well-capitalized in the period leading up to and following the 2008-09 financial crisis. Because of its strong capital position, Ameriprise was able to turn down Troubled Asset Relief Program money. Cracchiolo was also the force behind Ameriprise's $1.2 billion acquisition of Columbia Management's long-term asset-management business from Bank of America in 2010. The deal doubled Ameriprise's assets under management and administration, providing it the size and scale to be more competitive in the U.S. market for mutual funds... While the company stated that it had over $2 billion of excess capital at the end of 2019, we believe that the company may be cautious with repurchases until the economy is on firmer footing. As far as acquisitions are concerned, the firm has not been that active in the market following the Columbia deal, preferring to focus on integrating the many parts of businesses of different cultures and leaderships into one seamless and profitable platform." - Morningstar's Michael Wong (emphasis added)

Basically AMP offers conservative income growth investors

5/5 dividend safety

9/11 overall blue chip quality

a very strong balance sheet that's well-capitalized and conservatively run

managed by competent, conservative and trustworthy executives with decades of industry experience

Valuation/Total Return Potential

average fair value in 2020 (factoring in current EPS consensus declines): $167 (Morningstar estimate $163)

current price: $111.26 = about 33% discount to fair value

potential good buy price: $142

DK rating: potential very strong buy

5-year total return potential: 19% to 29% CAGR

The way I estimate long-term return potential is by considering the growth potential of each company, based on

long and medium-term consensus growth estimates from FactSet, Reuters' and Ycharts

the company's historical growth rate

management long-term guidance/plans, secular industry growth runway

The 20-year history of meeting, beating, and missing estimates

an appropriate margin of error inherent to all long-term forecasts

AMP's track record on achieving consensus estimates is above-average for financials meaning about 82% to 91% probability that it will grow as expected.

That expectation is 7% to 12% CAGR with an overall analyst consensus of 9.8% CAGR and a 20 year 10.3% CAGR growth rate.

During this time, regardless of growth rate and interest rates, the market has valued AMP's earnings at 11.5 to 13.5 PE, representing the objective market-determined fair value for earnings.

If AMP grows at the low end of its growth potential and returns merely to the low end of historical fair value then investors could see close to 20% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

If it grows at the top of its growth range and returns to the upper end of fair value range, investors could see about 29% CAGR total returns due to its current 7.5 forward PE (vs about 12.5 market-determined historical fair value).

If we apply the necessary margins of error, then we find

about 82% to 91% probability that AMP will growth as expected

if AMP grows as expected and returns to fair value within 5 years (about 80% probability) then investors can expect 14% to 37% CAGR total returns applying the Gordon Dividend Growth Model's 25% margin of error

PPG Industries (PPG): A Super SWAN Future Dividend King Now Trading At A Potentially Good Price

PPG is a leading coatings and paint producer that Morningstar says "Among the coating companies, we would argue that PPG maintains the widest breadth of products."

2020 Consensus FCF payout ratio: 41% vs 60% safe for this industry

debt/capital: 45% vs 40% safe

debt/EBITDA: 2.5 vs 3.0 or less safe

Interest coverage: 17.3 vs 8+ safe

Credit rating (also a proxy for long-term bankruptcy risk): BBB+ (about 5% long-term bankruptcy risk)

Dividend Growth Streak: 48 years

F score - short-term solvency: 7/9 vs 4+ safe = very low short-term insolvency risk

Z score - long-term bankruptcy risk: 3.91 vs 3+ very safe = very low bankruptcy risk

M score - accounting fraud risk: -2.66 vs -2.22 or less safe = low accounting fraud risk

PPG's safety fundamentals earn it a 5/5 safety score, which is further validated by S&P and Moody's.

S&P downgraded PPG from A- to BBB+ negative outlook on March 24th.

We anticipate a global economic recession in the first half of 2020 will hurt demand and earnings at PPG Industries Inc., leading to credit measures weaker than our previous expectations. We are lowering our issuer credit rating on the company to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The outlook is negative. We are also lowering our issue-level ratings by one notch to 'BBB+', in line with the issuer credit rating. We are affirming the short-term rating on 'A-2'. We no longer expect positive growth and improved profitability in 2020. The negative outlook reflects risks that macroeconomic conditions could weaken more than we anticipate and extend into next year, leading to more severe demand contraction and a funds from operations (FFO)-to-total debt ratio below 30% on a weighted-average basis... S&P Global Ratings now forecasts a global recession in the first half of 2020, with a rebound in the second half leading to global GDP growth of 1% for the full year... In our base case, in line with S&P Global Ratings economic forecasts, we expect weaker credit measures in 2020 with reduced demand leading to mid-single-digit percentage organic sales declines in 2020, followed by a return to demand growth in 2021 and gradually improving credit measures thereafter. We continue to consider 95% of the cash on the balance sheet in our net debt calculation; we don't consider the remaining 5% because of currency risk and constraints, or costs related to repatriating cash." - S&P (emphasis added)

Basically S&P is saying that the worst recession in 75 years is going to negatively impact PPG's business this year, a surprise to no one.

BUT the rating agency also expects the same relatively strong 2021 (and late-year 2020) rebound as do the 16 most accurate economists tracked by Market Watch.

Here's what Moody's has to say on PPG, from an April 8th note, in which it rates as A3 negative outlook (S&P A- equivalent, which is what S&P downgraded from pre-recession).

Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") expects PPG Industries, Inc.'s ("PPG", A3 negative) business model to remain fairly resilient during the expected pandemic-driven economic recession. However, somewhat weak gross debt metrics will increase focus on liquidity and management's response to the evolving situation.

Moody's is confident that PPG will come through the recession better than most. But it does point out that liquidity will become the core issue management focuses on in the short-term.

The company just reported earnings and estimates a 30% to 35% decline in Q2 volumes due to the global lockdowns.

The company enters the second quarter with $1.9 billion in cash on hand and $2.2 billion in additional liquidity. The second quarter will likely consume cash, but we have no liquidity concerns. We expect PPG to emerge from the coronavirus outbreak unscathed." -Morningstar's Charles Gross

But as Morningstar's Charles Gross points out the company has strong liquidity, totaling $4.1 billion in cash and borrowing power.

Here's CFO Vince Morales on the Q1 conference call, explaining how the company is responding to this unprecedented crisis.

In the second quarter, we plan to continue to optimize our cash and overall liquidity. With respect to working capital, we expect to drawdown our finished goods inventory and are dramatically minimizing the purchases of raw materials based on our reduced manufacturing operating rates. This reflects the current lower coatings demand, we're experiencing. With respect to cash uses, as Michael mentioned, versus capital spending, and we're deferring all non-essential capital spending and currently anticipate full-year CapEx in a range of $200 million to $250 million. Second, we remain committed to rewarding our shareholders through dividend payments. And on April 16, our board approved a $0.51 per share dividend to be paid in the second quarter. Next, we will continue to look to optimize our short and long-term debt portfolio basis to capital debt markets and we've created flexibility to access these markets at the time of our choosing. Finally, given the low level of commercial visibility, we are currently prioritizing maintaining ample liquidity over acquisitions and share repurchases. We'll continue to monitor the external environment here." - Vince Morales (emphasis added)

PPG is expected to hike its dividend next quarter (Q2) which would extend its dividend growth streak to 49 years, setting it up to become a dividend king in mid-2021.

So this is why I rate PPG a 5/5 on safety, with a dividend income investors can trust, even in this severe recession.

I also rate it 3/3 on the business model and here's why.

operating margin: top 26% of industry

net margin: top 33%

return on equity: top 8%

return on assets: top 27%

return on capital (Greenblatt's gold standard quality/moat proxy): top 9%

average profitability: top 21% (top quartile = wide moat)

PPG has sustained stable profitability across its key profit metrics over the last 10 years. Its profitability is superior to 79% of its peers, representing not just a wide moat, but strong management capital allocation skills.

I rate PPG a 3/3 on management quality based on my two criteria

good capital allocation over time (ability to sustain wide moat profitability over time)

dividend friendly corporate culture (20+ year dividend growth streak, the Graham standard of excellence, conservative management of balance sheet)

Basically PPG is a very safe, wide moat dividend aristocrat which by my definition means an 11/11 quality Super SWAN.

For such a company, assuming its other fundamental metrics (like growth profile, yield, return potential, ect) meet your needs I consider a 5% or greater discount to fair value sufficient to make it a potentially good buy.

Valuation/Total Return Potential

average fair value in 2020 (factoring in current EPS consensus declines): $100

current price: $88.00 = about 12% discount to fair value

potential good buy price: $95

DK rating: potential good buy

Historical market fair value: 17 to 19 PE

FactSet median long-term consensus (from 5 analysts): 7.2% CAGR

historical growth rate: 6% CAGR over 20 years

growth range: 4% to 9% CAGR

5-year total return potential: 9% to 17% CAGR

PPG is a classic Buffett "wonderful company at a fair price."

It's trading at a 13.2 forward PE but that's based on the most current consensus 2020 EPS estimate which factors in an expected 28% decline in earnings this year.

That's expected to be followed by +33% growth in 2021 and +13% in 2022 according to the 24 analysts that cover it on Wall Street.

Like any basic materials company, PPG's results can be volatile, especially during industry downturns.

Yet it's track record of meeting or beating 2-year forecasts is among the best in the industry, 91% within a reasonable 20% margin of error.

If PPG grows as expected through 2022, and returns to its historical fair value (about 18 PE), then investors could see mid-double-digit total returns over the next 2.75 years.

PPG's consensus medium-term return potential is double the S&P 500's, due to superior valuation.

That's from an objectively superior quality company and an 11/11 Super SWAN quality future dividend king.

If we apply the necessary margins of error, then we find

about 73% to 91% probability that PPG will grow as expected

if PPG grows as expected and returns to fair value within 5 years (about 80% probability) then investors can expect 6% to 24% CAGR total returns applying the Gordon Dividend Growth Model's 25% margin of error

C.H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW): A Fast-Growing Super SWAN Dividend Champion Poised To Profit From The Coming Recovery

C.H. Robinson is a company founded in 1905 and is #1 in third party logistics organization meaning it coordinates transportation for the shipping and trucking industries.

Here's Morningstar's Matthew Young explaining why his firm believes they have a wide (though under stress) moat.

C.H. Robinson dominates the $80 billion-plus U.S. truck brokerage market, and we think its immense network of shippers and asset-based truckers supports a wide economic moat. Although the firm isn't immune to cyclical downturns, its variable-cost model helps shield profitability during periods of lackluster freight demand, as evidenced by a long history of above-average profitability. The firm does not own transportation equipment, and we estimate that around 70% of operating expenses are tied to performance-based variable compensation, which tends to move in line with net revenue growth. We think the firm remains well-positioned to capitalize on domestic third-party logistics consolidation (including market share gains) despite intensifying competition." - Morningstar

My model's assessment of CHRW's business model concurs with a 3/3 business model score, as well as the "negative" outlook Morningstar has about its moat.

operating margin: top 59% of industry

net margin: top 50%

return on equity: top 4%

return on assets: top 5%

return on capital (Greenblatt's gold standard quality/moat proxy): top 5%

average profitability: top 24.6% (top quartile = wide moat)

CHRW's profitability has taken a significant hit in recent years due to the combination of the trade war (2019) and now the Great Lockdown recession.

While CHRW does still warrant a 3/3 wide-moat business model score, it's right at the 25% average profitability cutoff and thus is at risk of a downgrade to 2/3 business model later this year.

That would lower its quality to 10/11 SWAN and increase the required discount for the potential good buy price to 10%.

It may retain the score, however, since all transportation companies are facing similar challenges.

Morningstar considers CHRW's management quality "exemplary" and here's why.

Our stewardship rating for C.H. Robinson is Exemplary. The company's senior leadership teams has performed admirably managing its asset-light freight brokerage model, which includes truckload and less-than-truckload brokerage, intermodal, and global air and ocean forwarding. Despite a few management changes over the years (none disruptive), strong leadership principles appear well entrenched. In our view, C.H. Robinson's highly performance-based entrepreneurial sales culture, decentralized structure, and unmatched salesforce tenure (versus the competition) have contributed meaningfully to its success. Employees are compensated based on the profitability of their local branch, and the company sustains its culture in part by promoting from within its ranks. A history of positive cash flow from operations, industry-leading profitability (including gross and operating margins), and impressive returns on invested capital (mid-20% range) over the past five years) is evidence of above-average execution in a shifting and competitive marketplace. We note the firm pays a quarterly dividend, which has increased annually over the past decade and has a long history of share repurchases. C.H. Robinson is not a serial acquirer, but opportunistic acquisitions have become a bigger part of its strategy... We consider Biesterfeld a solid choice to lead the company. For one, having joined in 1999, his tenure spans two-decades. He took on the COO role early last year and was previously president of the firm’s core North American Surface Transportation (NAST) division--which houses the flagship truck brokerage operations--a position he held since early 2014. Thus, Biesterfeld is deeply familiar with the firm’s unique entrepreneurial sales culture and best-in-class operational know-how. In our view, this is a vital qualification for someone looking to advance C.H. Robinson’s long history of market-leading profitability (throughout the freight cycle) and successfully thwarting ubiquitous competitive threats. The firm has done an admirable job defending and expanding its market share over the years, despite gradually increasing competition." - Morningstar

The transportation logistics industry has seen a lot of competition in recent years and CHRW has pivoted to focus more on digital platform integration, with solid execution, spearheaded by its current CEO, who has been with the company for 20 years in various key roles.

The domestic freight brokerage landscape will continue to face significant change/evolution from a technological standpoint (the proliferation of low-cost digital freight apps, for example). Thus, we think C.H. Robinson needs a leader capable of balancing steadfast investment in IT infrastructure and operating margins. Along those lines, we like that Biesterfeld has already been spearheading NAST’s aggressive “digital transformation” initiatives for several years, and thus far, the firm has been on the right track in terms of capitalizing on opportunities to improve its data analytics and drive greater automation of back office and carrier-sourcing functions—factors that impact productivity and sales execution."' - Morningstar

Any company that sustains top 25% industry profitability over the long-term and also has 20+ years of consecutive dividend growth meets my standards of 3/3 excellent management.

But what makes CHRW a Super SWAN is it's 5/5 dividend safety, even with consensus expectations falling 17% over the last three months.

Here are the current safety states on CHRW.

2020 consensus FCF payout ratio: 53% vs 60% safe for this industry

debt/capital: 41% vs 40% safe

forward debt/EBITDA: 1.8 vs 3.0 safe

Interest coverage: 14.7 vs 8+ safe

Credit rating (also a proxy for long-term bankruptcy risk): BBB+, stable (about 5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

Dividend Growth Streak: 25 years dividend aristocrat

F-score: 6/9 vs 4+ safe = low insolvency risk

Z-score: 7.28 vs 3+ very safe = very low bankruptcy risk

M score - accounting fraud risk: -2.78 vs -2.22 or less safe = very low accounting fraud risk

CHRW retains its 5/5 safety score despite the major headwinds it faces in this recession.

What do S&P and Moody's say about the safety of the balance sheet (and thus a proxy for dividend safety)? Moody's rates CHRW Baa2, stable the equivalent of BBB.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. ("Robinson") Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects its considerable scale and leadership in the U.S. freight brokerage market, with long-standing customer (shipper) and carrier relationships that give it access to extensive data on supply chains and transport flows. The rating considers the fragmented and highly competitive landscape for third-party logistics (3PL) and the company's exposure to technology disruptions. Robinson's transportation and industrial end markets are cyclical and are facing headwinds from trucking overcapacity and weakening freight demand. Moody's expects that softening freight demand and pricing conditions will weigh on top-line growth likely through next year, noting also the environment of rising labor costs likely will pressure operating margins. These factors are tempered by Robinson's healthy free cash flow profile and conservative balance sheet, given its asset-light business model that requires modest capital spending and enables flexibility to lower costs and protect free cash flow generation during a downturn Moody's expects debt/EBITDA around the mid 1x range (Moody's adjusted), increasing only modestly after acquisitions. The growing penetration of the company's software-as-a-service transportation management business (NYSE:TMS) also provides good revenue visibility." - Moody's (emphasis added)

Like Morningstar, Moody's is a fan of CHRW's digital platform and believes it will retain its status as the #1 trusted name in logistics coordination services.

S&P rates CHRW BBB+, table explaining that

We believe the company's focus on truck brokerage makes its revenue base somewhat more cyclical due to exposure to the spot market for truck pricing and less diverse than other rated logistics peers. Therefore, we are affirming our 'BBB+, stable outlook' rating. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that credit metrics through 2020 will remain in line with 2018, with debt to EBITDA around 1x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt around 70%, as the company maintains its conservative financial policy regarding debt and its cost structure." - S&P

Those notes were pre-recession though Moody's did recently offer a note in April reiterating its opinion that CHRW's "asset-lite model supports cash flow generation amid weakening market conditions."

During the Q1 conference call, CHRW's CFO reiterated the safe of the balance sheet and the company's ample liquidity.

Our balance sheet remains healthy. As we mentioned in the prepared remarks, we have ample liquidity at over $1.2 billion. In Q1, we borrowed from our $1 billion credit facility and ensured it was working properly. We have plenty of clearance on our debt covenants. Our leverage continues to be low finishing at 1.8 times at the end of Q1, which included the impact of the Prime acquisition in early March. From a refinancing and ongoing liquidity standpoint, our credit facility matures in October of 2023, our $600 million unsecured note matures in eight years and the majority of our $500 million private placement matures in more than eight years. As I mentioned earlier, out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily suspended our share repurchases. That said, we remain committed to opportunistic share repurchases to enhance shareholder value over the long term. We will also maintain our quarterly dividend and manage to an investment-grade credit rating on our corporate debt." - CHRW CFO (emphasis added)

In other words, CHRW, as the largest, best capitalized, and most trusted name in third-party transportation logistics is well positioned to not just maintain its current dividend, but likely sustain its 25-year dividend growth streak.

That's assuming the recession doesn't last longer or turn out to be more severe than the blue chip economist consensus expects.

Valuation/Total Return Potential

average fair value in 2020 (factoring in current EPS consensus declines): $66 (Morningstar estimate $76)

current price: $70.83 = about 8% overvalued

potential good buy price: $62 or better

DK rating: hold

Historical market fair value (7-year time frame): 19 to 20 PE

FactSet median long-term consensus (from 4 analysts): 10.0% CAGR

historical growth rate: 10.4% CAGR over 20 years

growth range: 4% to 9% CAGR

5-year total return potential: 8% to 19% CAGR

Despite being a very cyclical industry, CHRW has a good track record of meeting long-term forecasts.

CHRW has made the Phoenix list due to its standout quality and safety and also because its' fair value is likely to soar in the coming years.

2020 consensus EPS growth: -28%

2021 EPS growth: +22%

2022 EPS growth: +10%

2023 EPS growth: +13%

Starting in September, once most companies report Q2 earnings (the expected bottom in this recession) I'll begin valuing companies on 2021 consensus estimates.

This will give us time for more economic data to come in and management teams to provide guidance for analysts to run through their long-term models.

The reason CHRW is currently a "hold" is because the insufficient margin of safety results in mediocre total return potential over the medium-term.

However, at the $62 or better potential good buy price, CHRW's consensus total return potential rises by about 6% CAGR to roughly 12% CAGR through 2022.

Similarly, the long-term return potential would rise by about 2% CAGR to 10% to 21% CAGR.

If we apply the necessary margins of error, then we find

about 73% to 82% probability that CHRW will grow as expected

if CHRW grows as expected and returns to fair value within 5 years (about 80% probability) then investors can expect 6% to 24% CAGR total returns applying the Gordon Dividend Growth Model's 25% margin of error

Bottom Line: Even In Recessions You Can Find Great Sources Of Generous, Safe, And Growing Yield

Don't get me wrong, I'm NOT predicting the market is going to soar in the short-term. There is actually an 80% historical probability that we're going to see a correction in the coming months.

But for long-term investors who think like business people, not speculators, short-term price volatility doesn't bother us one bit.

To paraphrase Dragon's Den UK, "stock prices are vanity, safe and growing dividends are sanity."

Ameriprise Financial, C.H Robinson Worldwide, and PPG Industries represent three new Phoenix watchlist stocks that both I and Dividend Kings will be buying in the coming weeks.

Each offers a generous and yield that is likely to not just survive this recession but keep growing throughout the economic turmoil.

Today CHRW is a hold, but just an 13% decline from a potential good buy price ($62 or less), and it's fair value next year is set to soar due to strong positioning to profit from the economic recovery.

Ameriprise and PPG are potentially very strong, or good buys today, courtesy of trading at attractive earnings yields (Chuck calls earnings yield the "essence of valuation").

They represent good to great long-term value for quality businesses run by competent and trustworthy management.

While no company is "risk-free" the essence of good long-term investing is prudent risk-management, such as the guidelines we use for all our model portfolios (and my retirement portfolio).

I can't tell you when the recession will end, only that it will end eventually.

And when it does, these three companies are poised to soar to new heights, showing long-term investors who own them in diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolios, with both generous income and impressive capital gains.

