1911 Gold: Exciting Gold Development Story

It is still early development, but they have the management team to make steady progress.

1911 Gold is a new company trying to restart the Rice Lake mine that San Gold operated.

Stock Name Symbol (US) Type Category Share Price (US) FD Shares FD Mkt Cap (4/30/2020) 1911 Gold OTC:HAVXF Gold Late Stage Development $0.32 44M $14M

This is a new company that is under the radar. I think the odds of it being a success are extremely good. I feel like an idiot because I only have a small position, but that's my style. I recognize the risk of development stocks and tend to hold small positions.

Development stocks generally have horrible risk-reward outcomes. The reason why is share dilution. These companies rarely have any cash and constantly dilute shares to develop their projects. So, usually, whatever your entry price is will be underwater before they get to production. Plus, to add insult to injury, usually these projects are acquired by a larger company (who has much less upside potential) before production begins.

I have a lot of experience investing in development stocks. I personally have invested in at least 20 quality projects that should have been 10 baggers only to lose money because of the two reasons mentioned above. But I keep going back to the well because it is too much fun. I like to ride these stocks through the development process to production. Of course, it rarely happens, but thats what makes it fun.

If you want to be a smart gold stock mining investor, stick with producers, and stay away from development and exploration stocks. That said, this one looks special. I got in at 24 cents and it's already popped.

Company Overview

1911 Gold is a new company that was able to consolidate the Rice Lake properties (125,000 acres) in Manitoba, Canada. It includes the True North mine (1 million oz. at 5.8 gpt., although a historical resource) and 1200 tpd mill. This was owned by San Gold, which was valued at over $1 billion in 2011, when it was producing 75,000 oz. Plus, the Ogama-Rockland property has 300,000 oz at 8 gpt.

The new owners have to be excited. They acquired it for a bargain price. They have no debt and only 44 million FD shares with a small FD market cap of $14 million. I'm not sure why investors dislike it so much. The mill alone is worth close to their FD market cap.

Investors seem to be valuing it as an exploration company. However, it is a development company. The CEO was the CEO of Tahoe Resources and knows how to build and operate gold mines. I think he took the position because of the upside potential. Insiders own 30% of the stocks and are unlikely to sell. They know what they have.

In the near term, they plan to drill to confirm the historical resource, or at least get a level of confidence before moving forward with a PFS. They also plan to process 2-years worth of tailings, which will help them finance drilling. The tailings project and existing mine are both permitted. The capex is practically nothing for the tailings project. I expect them to announce plans to do a PFS next year.

In addition to True North, they have two properties in Ontario (Tully and Denton-Keefer), both of which are early exploration. And they have significant exploration potential on their large Rice Lake property.

Project Information

(refer to company presentation)

Location: Canada (Manitoba).

Premier Project: 1 million oz. at 5.8 gpt. (a historical resource from San Gold).

Underground mine.

Unknown capex (need a new PEA or PFS).

$850 per oz. cash costs / $1,250 all-in costs (My estimates for cash costs and free cash flow. Likely to be +/- $100 per oz.).

70,000 oz. annual production (could be less the first 2-3 years).

90% recovery rate (my estimate).

After-tax IRR (my estimate is at least 20%).

Potential production in 2023 (my estimate).

Management

The CEO ran Tahoe Resources, which had a very large silver mine in Bolivia. He is quite capable of resuming production at Rice Lake.

Balance Sheet

(refer to Sedar.com)

They have about $5 million in cash and no debt. They have enough cash to drill in 2020, which is what they are doing. However, like every development stock, they will need to raise a lot of cash. This could include adding debt before production, which always adds risk.

Concerns/Red Flags

This is an early-stage development stock, which you usually want to avoid because of added risk. They still have a lot of steps before they can resume production. We likely won't get a timeline to production for a couple of years.

You could also consider the timeline to production a red flag. The full valuation for this stock will not occur for about 3 to 5 years until they reach full production.

Future Valuation

Note: I'm going to use two gold price scenarios and you can pick the one you prefer. I personally prefer the most optimistic scenario because I believe that when the next recession hits, gold will reach a new all-time high. I am using a free cash flow multiplier of 5, which I think is realistic if gold prices rise and there is good investor sentiment for gold miners.

Scenario #1 ($2,000 Gold Price)

Estimated All-In Cost Per Oz.: $1,250

Estimated future annual free cash flow: 70,000 oz. x $750 = $50 million

Estimated future market cap: $50 million x 10 = $500 million

Comparing the current market cap ($14 million) to the future market cap ($500 million), you get a potential 3400% increase.

Scenario #2 ($2,500 Gold Price)

Estimated All-In Cost Per Oz.: $1,400 (higher all-in costs)

Estimated future annual free cash flow: 70,000 oz. x $1,100 = $77 million

Estimated future market cap: $77 million x 10 = $770 million

Comparing the current market cap ($14 million) to the future market cap ($770 million), you get a potential 5400% increase.

Both scenarios are optimistic because I am not reducing the upside potential for the share dilution required to fund the capex. Also, my minimum gold price target is $2,000, which could be optimistic.

For scenario #2 (the most optimistic), the future valuation assumes that 1911 Gold will reach 70,000 oz. of production and they will reach $770 million in free cash flow. This high cash flow is based on the assumption that gold prices will reach $2,500 per oz. and all-in costs (free cash flow) are $1,100 per oz. This is close to a best-case scenario for the long term.

Note: I don't think it is too optimistic to anticipate higher valuations than these two scenarios. I think it is plausible that quality mid-tier Canadian producers will receive cash flow multiples of 15, and 20 is not inconceivable.

Conclusion

1911 Gold has a high-grade gold development project that looks excellent. As a speculation bet, it could pay-off extremely well if gold prices rise and they do not get acquired. This property was valued at $1 billion in 2011 when San Gold was producing 70,000 oz. It could happen again.

This development story does not have everything you look for, but still has most of the factors. Let's review:

1) High upside potential. (Yes)

2) High insider ownership to prevent a hostile takeover. (Yes)

3) Quality management team. (Yes)

4) Desire by the company to get a high return for shareholders. (Yes)

5) Low to moderate cash costs per oz. (No)

6) Low to moderate capex. (Yes)

7) Good entry price. (Yes)

8) Good buzz. (Yes)

9) Low downside potential. (Yes)

10) Long-life mine. (Yes)

11) Good grade. (Yes)

12) Good recovery rate. (Yes)

13) Good location. (Yes)

14) Good exploration potential. (Yes)

15) Good pipeline - potential second mine. (No)

Note: You can check the data included in this analysis on the 1911 Gold - Home.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HAVXF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.