GDX Weekly: The Rally Continued Following The Breakout Above 4-Year Highs

A pullback to 33.62s resulted in buying interest before minor price discovery higher developed within the rally to 35.56s into the week’s end.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving GDX price action.

As noted in last week’s GDX Weekly, the highest probability path was for price discovery higher, barring failure of 31.84s as support. Balance developed, 34.25s-33.37s, early week near key resistance. A buy-side breakout attempt and subsequent pullback developed in Tuesday’s trade as buying interest emerged, 33.73s, before the rally resumed to 35.56s where sell excess formed, halting the rally ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 34.86s.

04-08 May 2020:

This week’s auction saw minor price discovery higher to 34.25s in Monday’s auction as last week’s late buyers held. Buyers trapped at Monday’s high, halting the rally as a minor pullback ensued into Monday’s close. The pullback continued early in Tuesday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 33.37s. Buy excess formed there, halting the pullback before the rally resumed amidst a buy-side breakout through key resistance to 34.91s. Sell excess formed there, halting the rally as selling interest emerged, 34.81s/34.75s, into Tuesday’s close.

Tuesday’s late sellers initially held the auction as the pullback continued to 33.62s in Wednesday’s auction. Buying interest emerged, 33.73s/33.69s, into Wednesday’s close. Wednesday’s late buyers held the auction as the rally resumed to 35.49s in Thursday’s trade, driving price higher through Tuesday’s resistance as sellers failed there. A minor probe higher developed, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 35.55s, early in Friday’s auction. Buyers trapped there amidst sell excess, halting rally. A minor pullback ensued to 34.58s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 34.86s.

This week’s auction saw the rally phase continue to 35.56s, challenging the April high, 34.74s. Within the larger context, the larger buy-side breakout through 31.84s, four-year resistance, continues to hold.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon market response to key resistance, 34.75s-35.56s, within the context of a breakout attempt. The market continues to seek resistance in a process called price discovery. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this resistance would target the key supply clusters overhead, 35.50s-38.70s/44.10s-47.50s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this cluster would target key demand clusters below, 32s-31.31s/24s-23s. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path near-term is buy-side barring failure of the breakout at 34.74s. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) bias is buy-side barring failure of 31.84s as support.

Looking under the hood of GDX, we see that based on one year’s data, Newmont (NYSE:NEM) and Barrick (NYSE:GOLD) have contributed substantially to the recent rally (1386bps and 1355bps, respectively). This duo represents approximately 30% of the entire GDX.

As go Newmont and Barrick, so goes the GDX.

It is worth noting that breadth, based on the S&P Gold Miners Sector Bullish Percent Index, continues the historic breadth trend higher following the historic collapse of March. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have exhibited a similar behavior. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Gold stocks breadth continues to grind higher in the extreme bullish area, implying caution is warranted in the near-term as April’s rally is becoming extended despite a bullish market structure. This bullish sentiment extreme coincides nicely with financial punditry promoting gold and gold stocks after the historic move higher. Caveat emptor in the near-term.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.