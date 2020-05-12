Kroger Is Poised For Robust Growth Over The Next Few Quarters

Kroger (KR) is fast emerging as one of the major beneficiaries of the coronavirus pandemic. The largest grocery chain in the U.S. not only managed to evade the broad selloff in February and March 2020 but emerged as an outperformer in those uncertain times. Today, the stock is up 16.35% YTD (year-to-date).

Pandemic or not, people need food, personal care products, and beverages. The stay-at-home orders have caused people to forego going out and instead eat at home. Although there was much stockpiling of food items in the first quarter, consumer shopping patterns are expected to come back to normal levels. But with the global COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of abating at least in the next few months, the new normal is expected to be different than pre-COVID-19 levels. In this backdrop, Kroger is definitely a solid coronavirus-resilient pick in 2020.

Kroger stands to benefit in the recessionary environment in 2020

It has been definitely challenging for the grocery chain Kroger to manage the food supply chain while rewarding and ensuring the safety of its employees. However, two broad trends continue to favour the stock. In March 2020, PCE (personal consumption expenditures) declined by 7.5% sequentially. The rate of unemployment is 14.7% in the U.S., the highest since the depression. The world is now bracing itself for a recession even though governments across the world have been pumping trillions of dollars as stimulus and slashing interest rates. Historically, consumer staple stocks perform better during times of declining PCE and bear markets on a relative basis.

Although it is too early to conclude whether this trend is permanent, the change in consumer eating habits is here to stay until the end of the pandemic. According to a survey conducted by Gordon Haskett, although U.S. consumers may have peaked on the fear front, the majority would still prefer to avoid high-traffic areas until the launch of an effective COVID-19 vaccine. Without a vaccine, only 48% of the surveyed customers agreed to feel safe while visiting restaurants once every month. A COVID-19 vaccine is not expected before early 2021. Grocery stores, which are the most important retail channel for at-home, are bound to benefit from this trend.

Then again, the Gordon Haskett survey also highlighted Kroger, Target (TGT), and eBay (EBAY) to be emerging as a "retailer of choice" for online shoppers. This is surprising considering that the space is hypercompetitive and has biggies like Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT). Finally, Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom highlighted that Walmart saw 1,500 basis points sequential decline in people using online grocery pickup or delivery, while Target and Kroger reported a rise of 650 basis points and 620 basis points, respectively, in April 2020. This is indicative of solid performance, especially since April was a month of post-surge consumption trough.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) seems to have sniffed on these positive trends. The company opened a position in Kroger in the fourth quarter. Going by historical trends, Berkshire Hathaway does not take the intended equity stake in any major investment in a single quarter. Instead, the position is built gradually over quarters. Hence, it is most likely that an additional stake in Kroger has been purchased in the first quarter. This, however, will be evident after Berkshire Hathaway reports its 13F filing later this week.

Kroger has been a safe-haven stock in these difficult times

To date, the company has not withdrawn its fiscal 2020 guidance. On April 1, the company guided for first quarter identical sales excluding fuel and adjusted EPS to be better than the annual growth rate provided in guidance for full-year 2020. The company also reiterated its fiscal 2020 guidance of identical sales without the fuel of greater than 2.25%, adjusted FIFO operating profit of $3 billion to $3.1 billion and adjusted net earnings per diluted share to range between $2.30 and $2.40. This is a solid positive, especially when companies across sectors have been forced to withdraw fiscal 2020 guidance due to COVID-19 disruptions.

Kroger has also been at the foremost of innovating in the grocery store business. The company has been quick to take advantage of the country-wide ramp-up in online grocery sales and parking-lot pickup. In the fourth quarter, online sales rose YoY by 22%. The number will definitely be much higher in 2020, considering that social distancing will remain a norm for much of 2020.

This change can translate into long-term advantages for Kroger, in case the pandemic results in a permanent change in consumer behaviour. The high convenience of this format of grocery shopping can hook new customers, resulting in a permanent increase in the customer base.

Kroger’s strong delivery and pickup services can help it grab market share from competitors. Besides, in the future, the company can also attempt to reduce real estate expenses which are significant in the brick and mortar channel.

Investors should consider these risks

Grocery businesses generally function on the high volume and low margin principle. Kroger reported net sales of $122 billion and a net income of $1.7 billion in 2019, which translates to a net income margin of 1.39%. Despite having robust fundamentals, Kroger is not a growth stock. In this backdrop, high valuations expose the company to significant share price volatility.

Although Kroger has been witnessing solid top line growth, its expenses are also swelling. In March 2020, the company announced a Hero Bonus – a $2 premium above their standard base rate of pay, applied to hours worked March 29 through April 18. However, after extending the bonus twice till May 17, the company has finally ended the program. The company has also added to its employee base so that work is distributed across a bigger personnel base. This allows employees to take time for maintaining appropriate hygiene for themselves and the stores to prevent coronavirus infection. Kroger is also actively expanding free COVID-19 testing for frontline employees based on symptoms and medical needs. Hence, although the company announced a comparable sales surge of 30% in March due to panic buying, much of it will not reflect in the bottom line. Increased expenses will take a toll on the company’s bottom line in 2020.

On May 1, CNN reported that grocery stores are now imposing limits on meat purchases to prevent barren refrigerator displays. The pandemic has affected the meat processing industry, with top meat suppliers closing down plants temporarily to protect employees from the coronavirus pandemic. According to the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, the closures have resulted in a 25% reduction in pork slaughter capacity and a 10% reduction in beef slaughter. Kroger has been also forced to restrict purchase quantities of ground beef and fresh pork in some stores. These supply constraints imply a significant loss of revenues for grocery stores including Kroger, especially since meat sales are up around 40% in recent weeks, according to data shared by grocery industry trade group FMI.

To offset the impact, Kroger has partnered with Impossible Foods (IMPF) to stock the vegan burgers in an additional 1,700 stores across the U.S. This expands Impossible Foods' presence to Kroger’s 4,400 retail locations. Kroger also plans to offer these products for sale for online delivery and curbside pickup.

What price is right here?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price of Kroger is $34.49. The company is trading at a PE (price-to-earnings) multiple of 16.53x and a forward PE of 13.56x. Although not very cheap, I believe that Kroger is a relatively strong stock in today’s uncertain market. Hence, it can command a premium and reach a target price of around $39 in the next 12 months.

Although the share price appreciation of 15.62% over the last close does not seem high, investors should remember that the company also pays healthy dividends. In 2019, the company returned $951 million to shareholders, of which $486 million was paid out as dividends and the remaining as share repurchases. In the fourth quarter itself, the company repurchased $400 million of shares under the $1 billion Board authorization. The company’s current dividend yield stands at 1.9%.

Analysts have a mixed opinion about the stock. On April 15, Citi analyst Paul Lejuez downgraded Kroger to Neutral from Buy and target price of $32. On March 31, Wolfe Research analyst, Catherine Lee, initiated coverage for the stock with an Outperform rating and target price of $34. On March 26, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage with an Underperform rating and $28 target price. On March 18, Telsey Advisory analyst, Joseph Feldman, upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and set a target price of $39.

While Kroger may not swoop too high due to the inherent nature of the business, the chances of crashing are also minimal. Investors consider the capped downside risk as a major plus in a recessionary environment. Hence, I believe investors should consider this essential business stock for capital preservation in May 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.