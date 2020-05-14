Coronavirus Beaten Down Stocks/Funds Series - iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)

The iShares Canada fund is currently trading on a very low PE of 10.6 almost at 2009 GFC levels.

Canada is mostly a services economy (70% of GDP), but exports (30% of GDP) are still the country's backbone, notably energy and mining.

The iShares Canada fund is down 27% from its peak from early Feb. 2020, and near its 5 year low of USD 18.76 from 2015.

This article first appeared on Trend Investing on April 8, 2020; therefore, all data is as of this date.

In this 'coronavirus beaten down stocks/funds' series of articles I look at both stocks and funds that have been beaten down due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) market sell-off and are near or below their 5 year low, are very well valued, and have potential to rebound strongly as we recover.

Today I look at Canada, a market that has been heavily sold off towards a 5 year low, and trades on a PE ratio of just 10.6.

Canada

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC) - Price = USD 22.26

As shown on the charts below the EWC fund is now back near its 5 year low or the 2015 low. The EWC fund is down 27% from its peak from early Feb. 2020.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF fund - 5 year price chart (in USD)

Source: Bloomberg

iShares MSCI Canada ETF fund - 25 year performance chart (in USD)

Source: iShares.com (Canada)

A 25 year oil price chart - Dips in 2008, 2015 and now

The chart below shows the oil price dips of 2008, 2015, and 2020. Note how these match up with the chart above for the Canada ETF.

Source

A 25 year chart comparing the TSX index [blue] with the US S&P 500 [green]

The chart below shows that the TSX and S&P 500 ran parallel from 1995 to 2012. From 2012 to 2020 the US S&P 500 moved significantly ahead mostly due to the US tech boom doing well, and the Canadian mining based economy battling along.

Source: Yahoo Finance

A look at what drives the Canadian economy

According to Wikipedia:

(Canada) is the 10th largest GDP by nominal and 16th largest GDP by PPP (Purchasing Power Parity) in the world. As with other developed nations, the country's economy is dominated by the service industry which employs about three quarters of Canadians.

Exports account for more than 30% of Canadian GDP; led by Energy products (19%); Motor vehicles and parts (15%); and Consumer goods (11%). The US is by far the largest destination for Canadian products (74% of total exports); followed by the EU (8%), China (5%), Japan (2%), and Mexico (2%).

Lower oil prices will no doubt hurt oil exports from Canadian oil sands due to their higher cost of production.

Canada has a population of ~37.5 million and their GDP is currently 1.5%pa, with an IMF 2020 GDP forecast of 1.8%pa.

Canada's exports by sector

Source: Trading Economics + Own chart creation

Key summary points on the Canadian economy

The coronavirus impact in Canada

Worldometers reports that Canada has 17,897 coronavirus cases and 381 deaths, as of April 8, 2020. The chart below shows some early possible signs that 'social distancing' is working and the number of new cases has stabilized and perhaps started to decline.

Source

Canadian government response

Canada's government has responded to the COVID-19 threat with various quarantine, self-isolation, and social distancing measures; as well as financial support. In particular, there is a taxable benefit (Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB)) of $2,000 a month for up to 4 months to eligible workers who have lost their income due to COVID-19. This will help backstop the economy.

Canadian workers are still allowed to work

As shown below Canadians are still allowed to go to work, but must practice social distancing and are encouraged to work from home. Naturally any work that involves people crowding together is now closed. Most Canadian mines are still operating and taking precautionary measures. Some have chosen to temporarily close such as Vale's Voisey Bay operation which has been put on care and maintenance for four weeks as a precaution due to the high number of fly-in fly-out workers. In other cases very low commodity prices have forced some mines to go onto care and maintenance.

Canada's social distancing approach to fight COVID-19 and keep the economy going

Source

The iShares MSCI Canada ETF fund details

The iShares MSCI Canada ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of Canadian equities, with exposure to large and mid-sized companies in Canada.

Top ten holdings

Source

Breakdown by sector of the EWC fund

As shown below financials (36.6%), energy (15.62%), and materials (12.02%) are the top 3 sectors. Current low interest rates in Canada does negatively impact banks margins. The coronavirus economic slowdown impacts unemployment levels which can lead to high non-performing bank loans. This is mitigated by a strong government response. Energy and materials are currently being negatively impacted by lower oil and metal prices due to the current global slowdown/recession.

Source

Valuation

The current PE ratio as of April 6 was just 10.6. Bloomberg has the updated dividend yield as 2.91% for the iShares MSCI Canada ETF.

The PE of 10.6 shows the market is about 50% undervalued to the long term average, and even cheaper when taking into account Canada currently has a very low BOC interest rate of just 0.25%.

The last time that Canada had a PE ratio at this level (PE 10.6) was briefly in 2011, and back in during the 2008-09 Global Financial Crisis.

A chart showing Canada's historic PE ratios to 2017

Source

Toronto - The financial center of Canada

Source

Risks

Canada is an energy and mineral exporting backed economy, so a further global slowdown will impact their economy.

Currency risk. The stocks in the iShares Canada fund are Canadian, and hence are priced in Canadian dollars. The fund is priced in USD.

Market sentiment - COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has been causing global lockdowns and economic disruption, which in turn has lowered investor sentiment.

Conclusion

The Canadian economy is currently being hurt by lower oil and metal prices, as well as the economic impact of the 'social distancing' COVID-19 prevention measures on the local economy. Canadian tourism is only 2% of GDP, so not significant. Low interest rates are not favorable for the banks to maintain margins. As the global economy returns to a more normal level of activity these sectors should steadily recover.

Meanwhile the Canadian economy is still ticking over with workers allowed to go to work, and others working from home. Most mines are still operating. Social distancing is being used to help control the COVID-19 spread.

As a result of the coronavirus market sell off the Canada iShares ETF (EWC) is trading near its 5 year low after falling 27% from the early February 2020 peak. This has resulted in the historical PE ratio for the fund dropping to an incredibly low 10.6. Whilst this valuation is perhaps justified with the current level of economic disruption, once the disruption eases this valuation will look absurdly cheap.

Risk remains with the coronavirus and the degree and length of global economic disruption ahead; and in particular its impact on commodity prices (notably oil) upon which the Canadian economy is based. A prolonged global recession will not help Canada to recover as they are a key global resources exporter.

I rate the Canada iShares ETF as a buy for investors with a 5 year plus time frame. The safest way would be to buy some now, and have spare cash to buy again if the fund drops further due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

As usual all comments are welcome.

