Xunlei's (XNET) CEO Jinbo Li on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: Xunlei Limited (XNET)
by: SA Transcripts
Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)
Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call
May 14, 2020, 8:00 am ET
Company Participants
Charlene Lu - Manager, IR
Jinbo Li - CEO
Eric Zhou - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Trista Yang - Noah Group
Presentation
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen. And thank you for your patience. You've joined Xunlei's First Quarter of 2020 Earnings Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will have a Q&A session after few management remarks.
I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Investor Relations Manager, Ms. Charlene Lu.
Charlene Lu
Thank you, operator. Good morning and good evening. And thank you all for joining us today. We