Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) CEO Domenic Serafino on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)
Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call
May 14, 2020 05:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Domenic Serafino - CEO
Domenic Della Penna - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Mike Ott - Oppenheimer
Marie Thibault - BTIG
Presentation
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the First Quarter of 2020 Earnings Conference Call for Venus Concept Incorporated. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode. Please note that this conference call is being recorded and that the recording will be available on the company's website for replay.
Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our remarks and responses to your questions today may contain forward-looking statements that are based