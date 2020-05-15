Big Oil Dividend Comparison: Shell, Exxon, Chevron, BP And Total

Time will prove whether management got it right, or may have been just too cautious.

Apparently, Shell management sees a bleaker future than its peers, and the Street doesn't like it.

Yet Shell's 1Q 2020 cash flow looks as good or better than any of the others sans Chevron. Debt metrics exceed management objectives, but are in-line with Exxon and Total.

Three of the other five super-major energy companies have raised the dividend in 2020.

Royal Dutch Shell cut its dividend 66 percent. It's not cut the payout since WWII. Management got a black eye over it.

On Thursday, April 30, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) announced something that it hasn't done in 75 years: a dividend cut. The board of directors knocked back the quarterly dividend by 66 percent. Many investors were surprised at the move. I was one of them.

The cut was particularly tough. At the bottom of the 2015-16 energy commodity crunch, CEO Ben van Beurden promised to hold the line on the payout for at least 18 months; back then, Shell made good on the promise.

In contrast, late January 2020 saw van Beurden offer some remarks that came back to haunt him and the company. During an interview with Bloomberg News, he was adamant that payouts to shareholders are sacrosanct.

“I think lowering the dividend is not a good lever to pull if you want to be a world-class investment case, so we’re not going to do that,” he said. “And it’s also not needed, to be perfectly honest.”

Just three months later, the plain-speaking Dutchman had the rug pulled out from under him.

The board of directors (of which he's a member) declared the 1Q 2020 dividend will be cut from 94 cents per ADR to 32 cents. Management labeled the new dividend a “reset.”

Investors reacted negatively.

Shell Was An Outlier

To date, RDS was the only super-major energy company to cut a 2020 dividend. The others maintained or even raised payouts.

The move magnified management scrutiny.

So let's take a walk down the Street with the super-major energy companies and see how these stack up. We'll recap our findings and attempt to draw some conclusions at the end of this article.

A Few Words On Methodology And Comparisons

For each company, we'll recap some dividend history. Next, we will tally 1Q 2020 cash flow, free cash flow, and net cash after paying the dividend. Then we'll list each company's debt-to-equity ratio and most recent S&P credit rating. An excerpt from each company's 1Q 2020 earnings presentation material provide additional color and close out the segment.

Some key points:

When evaluating cash flow, it's important to note energy companies routinely experience significant swings in working capital. This can make for “noisy” quarter-to-quarter operating cash flow figures. These working capital movements tend to ebb and flow. Consequently, for comparison purposes we will highlight operating cash flow ex-working capital movement. This better reflects core operating cash flow.

Capital expenditures listed include funds invested by the company directly. Joint ventures and unconsolidated affiliate capex expenditures will be denoted, but not included in the tables below. Generally, these figures are not material to the overall analysis.

Super-major energy companies generate meaningful cash via asset sales and divestitures. Such cash contributions will be noted, but not included in the base cash flow case.

Companies often compute debt-to-equity ratios slightly differently. For consistency, we will utilize the following formula to calculate net-debt-to-equity:

Long-term debt + Short-term debt less Cash / Quarter-end total stockholders' equity

Leases were not included.

First Up, Royal Dutch Shell

As discussed in the article intro, Shell hadn't cut its dividend since 1945. The current $0.32 per ADR offers a yield of ~4.1 percent.

1Q 2020 Cash Flow Analysis ($)

1Q 2020 Operating Cash Flow x working capital +7.4 billion Capital expenditures -4.3 billion Free Cash Flow +3.1 billion Dividends paid -3.5 billion Net after dividend payment -0.4 billion

Net-debt-to-equity 40%

S&P credit rating AA-

Notes:

Operating cash flow, including working capital movement: $14.9 billion

Cash received via asset sales / divestitures: +$2.2 billion

Capital expenditures JV / affiliated entities: -$0.6 billion

In 1Q 2020, Shell was free cash flow positive. However, the previous $0.94 dividend payment forced the company to borrow to pay it. Under the same cash flow circumstances, but paying the current $0.32 ADR dividend, Shell would have been $1.8 billion to the good.

source: RDS investor website

Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil Corporation (XOM) is a Dividend Aristocrat: one of a select group of stock companies that's increased the annual dividend for at least 25 consecutive years. The Exxon board bumped the cash payout for 37 years in a row. Through the first two 2020 dividend declarations, the company held pat. The current $0.87 dividend has remained flat for five quarters and now yields ~8.3 percent.

1Q 2020 Cash Flow Analysis ($)

1Q 2020 Operating Cash Flow x working capital +7.2 billion Capital expenditures -5.9 billion Free Cash Flow +1.3 billion Dividends paid -3.7 billion Net after dividend payment -2.4 billion

Net-debt-to-equity 43%

S&P credit rating AA

Notes:

Total operating cash flow, including working capital movement: $6.3 billion

Cash received via asset sales / divestitures: $0.1 billion

Capital expenditures JV / affiliated entities: $0.7 billion

In 1Q 2020, Exxon Mobil was free cash flow positive. However, the dividend payment put the company far underwater. XOM borrowed to pay the dividend.

source: XOM investor relations website

Chevron

Like Exxon Mobil, Chevron Corporation (CVX) is a Dividend Aristocrat. The company increased the payout for 33 straight years. CVX raised the dividend 8% in 2020. The current $1.29 dividend yields ~5.8 percent.

1Q 2020 Cash Flow Analysis ($)

1Q 2020 Operating Cash Flow x working capital +5.8 billion Capital expenditures -3.1 billion Free Cash Flow +2.7 billion Dividends paid -2.4 billion Net after dividend payment +0.3 billion

Net-debt-to-equity 16%

S&P credit rating AA

Notes:

Total operating cash flow, including working capital movement: $4.7 billion

Cash received via asset sales / divestitures: $0.4 billion

Capital expenditures JV / affiliated entities: $0.4 billion

In 1Q 2020, Chevron was free cash flow positive. The dividend was paid from the balance.

source: CVX 1Q 2020 earnings presentation

BP

Recently, BP (BP) has grown the dividend. However, in 2010, the company eliminated the payout altogether (after the tragic Macondo explosion), then three quarters later reinstated it at half the old rate. The current $0.625 per ADR dividend was increased by a cent-and-a-half in 2020 and now yields ~11.3 percent.

1Q 2020 Cash Flow Analysis ($)

1Q 2020 Operating Cash Flow x working capital +4.7 billion Capital expenditures -3.8 billion Free Cash Flow +0.9 billion Dividends paid -2.1 billion Net after dividend payment -1.2 billion

Net-debt-to-equity 56%

S&P credit rating A-

Notes:

Total operating cash flow, including working capital movement: $1.0 billion

Cash received via asset sales / divestitures: $0.7 billion

Capital expenditures JV / affiliated entities: $0.6 billion

Of the five super-major energy companies, BP has the lowest S&P credit rating; though it's still an "A." The net-debt-to-equity ratio is the highest.

While free cash flow positive, the dividend payment eclipsed the balance by over a billion dollars. BP must borrow to pay the dividend.

source: BP investor reporting and results website

Total SA

Total (TOT) hasn't cut the dividend since 1982. Over the past 20 years, the payout has been increased by an average 5.6% per annum; however, there have been years when the dividend was held flat. In 2020, the current cash payment was increased to $0.63 from $0.61, and now yields ~9.0 percent.

1Q 2020 Cash Flow Analysis ($)

1Q 2020 Operating Cash Flow x working capital +4.0 billion Capital expenditures -2.5 billion Free Cash Flow +1.5 billion Dividends paid -1.9 billion Net after dividend payment -0.4 billion

Net-debt-to-equity 40%

S&P credit rating A+

Notes:

Total operating cash flow, including working capital movement: $1.3 billion

Cash received via asset sales / divestitures: $0.2 billion

Capital expenditures JV / affiliated entities: $0.7 billion

In 1Q 2020, Total was free cash flow positive. The dividend payment drove net cash flow slightly into the red. TOT borrowed to pay the dividend.

source: TOT 1Q 2020 results website

Summary

Of the group, Chevron was the only super-major energy company that was able to cover its 1Q dividend from free cash flow. The others fell negative; Exxon Mobil and BP by $2.4 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively. While Royal Dutch Shell and Total SA were cash flow negative after paying the dividend, these were closer to break-even.

Chevron, BP, and Total raised dividends in 2020. Exxon Mobil held flat, while Shell cut its payout by 66 percent.

Exxon, Shell, and Total recorded comparable net-debt-to-equity ratios: ~40% range. Chevron boasts the best debt measure, and BP the worst. Nonetheless, all five super-majors have "A-" or better S&P credit ratings.

Conclusions

I was surprised by the Shell dividend cut, especially after Ben van Beurden's 2016 promise to preserve the dividend during tough times, and of course his January 2020 interview.

This research work adds quite a bit of color to the narrative.

Shell's 1Q cash flow performance compared reasonably to the other super-majors: in fact, while the company borrowed to pay the 4Q 2019 dividend, net cash flow held up better than either Exxon or BP. Indeed, BP even increased the dividend. Ex-working capital movements, the RDS cash profile looks most comparable to Total. Yet Total also raised its payout.

Clearly, Shell management sees things the other super-majors do not. As a result, the board decided to play it very conservatively. To be sure, RDS management indicated 2Q 2020 results are likely to be worse than the first quarter. So they are battening down the hatches. Reducing gearing (a debt measure) has been a stated priority; and gearing has been trending up. Evidently, management believes the future is so uncertain, the large dividend was getting in the way.

However, the other super-majors don't seem to think the same way.

Shell's 2020 dividend cut may be vindicated if any of the other super-majors are forced to follow suit later in the year. However, since three recently raised payouts, you can bet there'll be pressure to maintain it. No board wants to raise the dividend, only to have to cut it a few quarters later. Those optics are likely to look worse than Shell's cut after the January CEO interview and a 75-year track record.

Time will tell.

Short-term, Mr. Market didn't like Shell's move. Over the past month, RDS stock performance versus peers fell to the bottom of the pack.

On balance, it seems Shell's decision to cut the dividend (and by such a large amount), reflects an overarching, highly cautious management view versus immediate cash problems. It also appears to diverge from peers' crystal ball. Indeed, three of the other super-majors boosted 2020 dividends.

Unquestionably, Chevron was in the best position to do so. Total's 1Q 2020 cash flow position was comparable to Shell's; actually RDS may have recorded stronger cash flow. BP didn't have the results at all, but elected to bump the payout, anyway.

Perhaps BP will become the weak link and offer Shell management some cover.

In the meantime, Royal Dutch Shell must wait to be vindicated, got a black eye in the process, and the Street isn't at all impressed.

