Long Ideas | Tech | China
Uxin: Time To Reaccelerate
About: Uxin Limited (UXIN)
by: Tech and Growth
Summary
China reopening and completion of divestments will allow the business to reaccelerate to maintain its +150% growth.
Shares are down ~50% primarily due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This is an attractive entry point given the upsides.
Uxin is now focusing on the fast-growing and asset-light 2C business.
Overview
Uxin (UXIN) has finally completed the series of divestments it needs to be an asset-light and faster-growing company. The shares are currently down +50% from its YTD-high, primarily due to the COVID-19