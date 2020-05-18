Its cash should also position NVE to weather the pandemic. More importantly, the focus of its spintronics products should position the company to deliver technology necessary in a post-pandemic recovery.

Revenue declined YoY but not at the rate of the industry. NVE generated record operating cash and net income. Its cash balance should help protect future dividend payments.

NVE Corporation reported fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full-year results on May 6th. Its performance is more relevant when viewed in perspective.

Most investors understand it is critical to evaluate performance in perspective. From a sports perspective, the performance of Smith in a headline declaring "Smith Scores Six" is much more pertinent when one understands whether Smith was playing baseball or football or basketball.

NVE Corporation (NVEC), the expert manufacturer of spintronic products such as high-performance sensors and couplers used to acquire, store, and transmit data, reported fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full-year results on May 6th. An evaluation of its performance is much more relevant when compared to the performance of its industry.

Furthermore, in the midst of this COVID-19 pandemic, it is better to consider its developments and capabilities from the perspective of a potential recovery.

Revenue In Perspective

NVE's fourth quarter revenue increased 10% from $5.59 million in fiscal 2019 to $6.15 million in fiscal 2020. However, for the year, total revenue decreased 4% from $26.47 million in fiscal 2019 to $25.41 million for fiscal 2020.

The company generates revenue, primarily, through product sales. It also generates a small portion through research and development contracts with its clients. Product sales declined 3.5% from $25.3 million in fiscal 2019 to $24.4 million in fiscal 2020.

The semiconductor industry experienced impressive growth in calendar years 2017 and 2018.

May 2018 marked the industry's highest-ever monthly sales. The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), representing U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research, today announced the global semiconductor industry posted sales of $468.8 billion in 2018, the industry's highest-ever annual total and an increase of 13.7 percent compared to the 2017 total.

Initially, industry analysts expected at least a bit of the momentum to carry into 2019. However, just a few months later, by the end of April 2019, analysts were projecting a year-over-year drop of nearly 7.5%.

A 7.4 percent decline will mark the semiconductor industry's biggest annual percentage decrease since the Great Recession year of 2009. (emphasis added)

By July, the forecast inflated to a double-digit decline. And, by the end of December, the year-over-year decrease spiraled to -12.8%.

Thus, it is critical to put NVE's year-over-year revenue decline of 3.5% in product sales in perspective.

Margins In Perspective

NVE's fourth quarter gross margin improved 390 basis points from 76.8% in fiscal 2019 to 80.7% in fiscal 2020. Its operating margin improved 530 basis points from 54.1% in fiscal 2019 to 59.4% in fiscal 2020. The profit margin improved 350 basis points from 51.2% in fiscal 2019 to 54.7% in fiscal 2020.

On the year, gross margin improved 50 basis points from 80.3% in fiscal 2019 to 80.8% in fiscal 2020. Due to a 10.2% decline in corporate R&D expense, the operating margin improved 90 basis points from 60.2% in fiscal 2019 to 61.1% in fiscal 2020. The profit margin improved 240 basis points from 54.8% in fiscal 2019 to a record 57.2% in fiscal 2020 due to a 13.3% decrease in the income tax provision.

Source: Author-created from company data

The improved margins resulted in NVE generating a record of $15.9 million in annual operating cash. As well, due to the record profit margin, the company also generated a record for annual net income at $14.53 million.

Dividends In Perspective

The improvement in operating cash is pertinent because NVE offers a generous dividend rate often misunderstood by the market.

When NVE implemented its dividend program, it had $106 million in cash and marketable securities. The primary purpose of the authorization was to whittle down its significant cash build.

...our plan for capital allocation is to continue large cash dividends and opportunistic share repurchases until we significantly decrease our marketable securities. We're planning to return tens of millions of dollars in total to shareholders before we might decrease or eliminate dividends. (emphasis added)

Its first dividend payment was made in the fiscal 2015 third quarter (ending December 2014). Quarterly dividend payments of $1.00 per share began in fiscal 2016 (beginning April 1, 2015). With its February 2020 payment, NVE has now distributed over $106.9 million to shareholders.

Yet, NVE's balance of cash and marketable securities still stands at a hefty $70.8 million. In fiscal 2020, operating cash coverage improved to 82% of the dividend distribution.

Source: Author-created from company data

Cash In Perspective

In addition to its healthy cash balance, NVE has no debt obligations. Thus, the company is well positioned to continue to assist in funding future dividend payments with its cash build. Furthermore, though it only has 5 million common shares outstanding, NVE is also capable of returning value to shareholders through an active buyback authorization. In the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter, it repurchased $687,432 worth of shares. At the end of fiscal 2020, it had less than 4.84 million shares outstanding.

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, enhancing shareholder return through dividend payments and share buybacks are not the only options for the company's cash.

That strength puts us in unique position to weather the current pandemic, pay dividends, consider additional stock buybacks and consider strategic acquisitions.

The Pandemic In Perspective

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, analysts expected the semiconductor industry to experience a mild recovery. However, for the majority of businesses, the primary goal has now turned to weathering the pandemic. NVE is hardly the exception.

With this background [COVID-19 pandemic], we currently expect total revenue and net income to decrease significantly in the first fiscal quarter of fiscal 2021, the June quarter. In subsequent quarters, total revenue and net income could continue to decrease compared to the prior year quarters due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on general economic conditions, market condition and industries we and our customers serve.

In the past, the company has been criticized for its lack of marketing spend. Actually, NVE made a purposeful change in this area at the end of fiscal 2019.

With the new smart sensors, we're stepping up our promotional efforts. (emphasis added)

Unfortunately, the pandemic may hamper this progress.

With a number of new products, we were looking forward to two big trade shows in June, Sensor + Test in Germany, which was built as the industry's largest event dedicated to sensors, connectivity and systems; and Sensors Expo in San Jose. Unfortunately, Sensor + Test was canceled and Sensors Expo appears likely to be postponed or canceled due to the pandemic.

The IoT Perspective

Focused on accuracy, speed, size, reliability, and low power consumption, NVE's development of smart sensors is unparalleled.

At its very core, the IoT (Internet of Things) is based on smart sensors.

The collection of data, whether from smart home devices, connected cars or wearables, is the very foundation of the Internet of Things (IoT) and this rests upon the deployment of sensors.

For industrial solutions, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is also based on the addition of a layer of smart sensors.

It's transforming the backbone of major industries by adding a new layer of technology that helps companies optimize operations, track and analyze equipment, implement predictive maintenance, make sense of massive amounts of data, and make real-time decisions that were never before possible.

Yet, there are challenges in deploying smart sensors.

Customers are excited to deploy IoT sensors to solve a problem until they realize it creates another one - battery replacements. We believe the battery to be a major contributing factor to why IoT device predictions have not been met.

The CEO of mCube, Ben Lee, proposed the IoT should eventually become the Internet of Nothing where smart devices actually disappear into the fabric of life.

We're seeing an increasing need for miniaturisation and a reduction in power consumption such that the technology can disappear while consumers enjoy the benefits of improving daily life.

Weathering this pandemic has been driving the implementation of IoT (Internet of Things) solutions in some industries. As would be expected, the healthcare sector had to adapt quickly.

IoT has already found its way in the healthcare sector, with numerous applications, such as telemedicine, connected imaging, inpatient monitoring, medication management, connected health, connected worker, connected ambulance, along with many others.

The transportation sector, though hit hard by quarantines and stay-at-home orders, is also already adopting IoT solutions.

The application of IoT is still opening new revenue streams by facilitating real-time tracking of vehicles and providing monitoring feeds of passengers. Companies are using drones as another mode of transportation to ensure essential supplies and food deliveries.

Based on projections for a "new normal" post-pandemic, the implementation of IoT solutions should continue to be prioritized.

Once some normality has returned, companies will also prioritize new organic growth opportunities and new investments in digital and technology. They are transforming to operate in a digitally enabled, hyper-speed world.

International Data Corporation's semiconductor industry analyst, Mario Morales, agrees on the importance of technology in recovery.

Emerging technologies like 5G, the Internet of Things, high-performance computing, and intelligent edge will be fundamental to an overall recovery by the technology sector.

The World Economic Forum proposes such technology is no longer optional.

The COVID-19 crisis has shown us that emerging technologies like the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence are not just tools, they are essential to the functioning of our society and economy. Particularly in this time of instability, we need to think of them as critical infrastructure.

Takeaway

When it comes to weathering this pandemic, NVE has an enviable balance sheet.

As well, NVE is not only well-positioned to deliver IoT solutions but is also uniquely positioned to deliver Internet of Nothing solutions. In a post-pandemic recovery, technology developed by the spintronics expert should be close to production-ready.

If there were outstanding concerns, it would be whether those businesses searching for IoT, IIoT, or Internet of Nothing solutions are searching frantically and/or whether they would settle before finding NVE Corporation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVEC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in NVEC.