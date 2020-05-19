An open letter written to management and the board of directors to find ways to fix the situation and create value for shareholders.

Photo by Pixabay from Pexels

The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes. - Marcel Proust

Introduction

First, I would like to greet my new readers and thank you for all the thoughtful engagement in my last article on Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A). As there were some requests, I promise to share my ancillary notes from the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder's Meeting. Keep a lookout for it on Seeking Alpha or on Twitter, where I'm active most days.

Today's article is part 1 of 2 on Discovery Inc. (DISCA) (DISCB) (DISCK). I first mentioned the company in my article on 4th March titled Capitalizing on the Correction. At this point the market had fallen -11.69% while Discovery, which was showing a free cash flow yield of 16% had fallen from $32 to $24.72, or -18%:

Since then, the class A shares (used in the graph above) have traded lower to approximately $20 (at 14th May 2020).

I was in the process of evaluating their recent quarterly earnings to update Seeking Alpha readers, when I started discussing the company with some fellow investor friends. We had all noticed in the last month the strange trading in the three listed securities of the company, made apparent because of the increased market volatility in March and consequential margin calls. Since some of this group and I have been observers and owners of the company for a long time, and intend to be for the medium to long term - barring any deterioration in the product, service of underlying business - we felt necessary to reach out to management and express our concerns.

What follows is an open letter to the management team and Board of Directors of Discovery Inc. In a separate article (Part 2) I shall review the company's quarterly report from 6th May 2020 and provide an update on the business operations.

If there are any other common shareholders that would like to reach out to Company noting similar intolerances, please feel free to do so. For shareholders, that want to increase our own tally of shares held and who have interesting solutions to the situation, please write them in the comments.

Letter Below

Dear Sirs,

I am a long-time shareholder of Discovery Inc. I also run a private investment partnership which owns shares in the company. Further, through various contacts and relationships I'm writing on behalf of over two dozen owners of the Company representing economic interests of approximately $50M.

As long-term investors in your business, we mostly care about long-term aspirations of management and the underlying operational performance of the business. However, it has come to our attention in the last few months that there is a giant disconnect in prices between the various classes of shares traded in public markets. Noting your press release above, it seems management is conscious of this price volatility but not aware of the reasoning behind it.

I draw your attention to the following chart:

Year to date, Class A shares are performing at -41.66%, Class C shares are down -43.29%, and Class B shares are UP +7.67%.

If we look at a long-term chart, we can see when this developed:

In late 2017 and 2018, the Class B shares (with 10 votes) started trading at a premium to Class A and C shares. There is obviously some legitimacy for this reasoning. First, pertaining to control of the company through voting rights. Second, market liquidity of the Class B shares is much less than A and C. One could argue that the 10-20% premium that averaged between 2018 and the beginning of 2020 justified these two things.

However, what we are now experiencing as shareholders of the Company is a massive discrepancy in market pricing and what the business is worth. The Class A shares are trading at a 100% premium to Class B/C shares and are showing an inverse correlation on most trading days. Since you "are not aware of the reasons for the volatility" in prices of the securities, I shall explain.

When the spread between your share classes widened in 2017, it invited market participants to arbitrage the spread. Specifically, long/short hedge funds and proprietary algorithmic traders. Their intent was to narrow the spread by selling short the expensive security, namely the Class B share and owning the lower-priced security, namely the Class A/C share. Narrowing the spread allows an investor to capture (arbitrage) the difference in prices in the securities once they revert to the same price, usually a price that represents the true intrinsic value of the business. Unfortunately, for them market volatility exploded in January/February 2018. This meant that anyone managing a portfolio of investments had to unwind positions such that they bought back the expensive Class B shares that were sold short, and sold their Class A/C holding which were bought long. This caused the spike you can see above in the 2018 period. Similar to today, the spread increased 50%+. The unwind of the trade in 2018 left a permanent change in the trading of the securities because many Long/Short hedge funds and arbitrageurs blew up in that event and never returned to markets. This meant for the years 2018-2019 the premium of Class B shares averaged approximately 25-30% until recently.

In 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic rippling through financial markets, Discovery Inc. shares have been decimated. There are three notable issues:

First, as I mentioned, the class A/C shares are down -41.66%, and -43.29% respectively. But, because of the illiquidity and another unwind of Long/short hedge funds and arbitrageurs, the Class B shares are up +7.67%. The result of this is shareholders are not reaping the same rewards for being owners of the company. Second, not only have the returns to shareholders varied by +50% (+7% less -43%), but as of May 13th 2020 the current stock price differential is greater than 100%. DISCA trades at $19.13 at market close. DISCB trades at $40.54. DISCK trades at $17.34. This means that the fair value of the company is not being reflected in the markets properly. Third, because of this spread in value lasting now for 2 years, it is attracting the wrong type of shareholder base (Long/short hedge funds and arbitrageurs). This has permanently affected the behavior of the securities, and they do not trade in line. As an example, here is trading data for the few weeks:

Notice in the data above the correlation of the DISCB security with the other two is now negative and therefore moves inverse to them. I have highlighted May 6th, 2020, which is when the Company reported earnings. Given this is a date when new financial information is made publicly available to shareholders, one would expect all three securities to trade in line, but DISCA and DISCK went down -1.86% and -1.65% respectively, while DISCB went up +4.21%. Given I represent economic interests of approximately $50M, this is the difference of $3M of economic value lost on a single day. And since the start of the year, approximately $30M.

This letter informs you on such matters you were not aware of. It will be publicly released for all shareholders to view. We encourage the management team and the Board of Directors to begin a process of review to rectify these issues and not turn a blind eye to the economic performance of the securities.

Discovery Inc. is a wonderful company and brand and may have historically required multiple class of shareholders, but it's now a detriment because of the following reasons:

Assessing the fair value of the company by new investors is now inefficient given a 100% premium of Class B shares to Class A and C shares. This detracts from new shareholders joining the company which supports the capital structure and marketability of securities should you need to raise equity capital now or in the future. Since the spread between securities has persisted for 3 years now, it constantly invites the wrong type of shareholder base to the company, namely hedge funds and algorithmic proprietary traders. While I am open to anyone participating in the company's common shareholder base, the behavior of such short-term investors has blown out the company's stock twice in three years and created inverse correlations to exist. The three class structure impairs the ability of the company to be attractive to possible acquirers. In the uncertain economic environment we are in, we would like management and the board to keep all options on the table to create value for shareholders. We also believe that while COVID-19 has put the company under some financial strain, it does not mean we should excuse good corporate governance. When one shareholder class is earning 50% more for having ten votes versus the other two shareholder classes that hold one vote or no votes, then something needs to be actioned.

There are various ways to rectify the matters discussed in this letter. We are open to forming a constructive dialog with management or the board in implementing them. Our approach is one of fairness and transparency and so should you wish to write a public statement following receipt of this letter, do so.

Yours sincerely,

Exile of the Mainstream

Conclusion

Part of writing on Seeking Alpha for me is to find like-minded investors, as there is strength in numbers. Often as retail investors, many of us are ignored. Only large hedge funds, and now increasingly index fund managers, have the weight when it comes to proxies, voting and governance.

But in a world moving more passive, I still believe we have a voice. I also believe in stakeholder alignment and doing what is right from a governance point of view. I hope you all agree. Part 2 of Discovery and Part 2 of Berkshire Hathaway will be uploaded soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DISCA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold hedges too and may exit my position without notice.