Like any other O&G company, Lukoil (LUKOY) is facing a tough time. The implementation of strict lockdowns all around the world decreased the demand for oil and as a result, the value of the commodity plummeted in the last couple of months. However, as movement restrictions are being eased, the price of oil slowly starts to return to its previous levels and it currently trades at its 2-month high. Unlike other major oil producers, Lukoil has enough resources to weather this volatility as its books are not overleveraged and it has one of the best profit margins in the industry. As a shareholder of Lukoil, I’m confident in the company’s ability to create value in months to come, as the demand for oil slowly starts to rebound. Right now, the company’s P/E ratio of 5x is below the median P/E of 11.86x and I consider the stock to be an attractive investment at the current price.

The New Oil Order

After the agreement to cut the oil production was reached at the OPEC+ Summit a month ago, Lukoil, as a Russian entity, was required to also cut down its production. As a result, the growth of crude oil production in the recent month was nearly zero and it’s expected to decrease in the near term. Also, due to the low prices for oil, Lukoil decided to reduce the drilling on its fields in Perm and Siberia by 20%.

However, Lukoil’s latest earnings report didn’t disappoint the company’s investors. While revenues in FY19 declined by 2.4% Y/Y to ₽7.8 trillion (~$107 billion), the company managed to increase its net profit by 3.4% to ₽640.18 billion (~$8.8 billion). Sales during the period also declined, but the FCF was up 26.4% Y/Y and the company’s EBITDA increased by 10.9%. Currently, Lukoil doesn’t have an FY20 guidance which makes sense considering the uncertainty and the volatility of the oil market. However, as prices slowly start to stabilize, Lukoil continues to trade at a discount to its peers, as its EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples are two times lower from the industry’s median. If you are betting on the recovery of oil markets, as I am, then Lukoil seems like the best company to own at this time.

In addition to being undervalued, Lukoil has many advantages that make its stock an attractive investment. While lots of companies from the energy sector are heavily reliant on debt to finance their operations, Lukoil in the last few years was slowly reducing its debt burden. At the end of the year, Lukoil had more cash than debt on its balance sheet. As a result, its books were not overleveraged and it was prepared to face the pandemic and the volatile market environment heads on.

Right now, the company’s cost of producing oil is around $4/b without shipping and other expenses. If we consider those expenses, then the full cost would be around $20/b. As Brent prices are above $30/b, Lukoil once again can make a slight profit. In the next few quarters, we should expect a Y/Y decline in revenue and net profit, which is already priced into the stock. Without proper guidance, betting on Lukoil means betting on the recovery of oil prices. Right now, EIA forecasts the price of Brent crude oil to be around $32/b in the second half of the year and as the consumption grows, the price could reach as high as $54/b in 2021.

A couple of months ago, the company’s CEO Vagit Alekperov acquired a record number of the company’s stock. This could mean several things. First of all, the CEO also understands that the company is undervalued at the current price and its shares trade at a bargain. Besides, thanks to a strong performance and a solid balance sheet, Lukoil will not cut its dividends and all the shareholders will be rewarded. Considering the turbulent environment in which the business operates, such a decision clearly shows how well-positioned Lukoil is to weather this storm.

Also, the company is currently repurchasing back its stock with borrowed funds. This means two things. The first is that Lukoil puts its shareholders first and will not sacrifice dividends for buybacks. The second thing is that while the company trades below its book value, it makes economic sense to repurchase its stock, even if it requires borrowing more funds on an open market. With a book value of $95 per share, Lukoil trades at a discount of $72.5 per share. While there’s a risk that the market will continue to be volatile in the near term, the company has all the chances to drive growth and create shareholder value in the long term, once the price for oil stabilizes. At the same time, by having positive operating and net margins and zero net debt on its balance sheet, Lukoil, in my opinion, is the best oil play in the market right now.

