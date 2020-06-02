Closed-End Funds: Eaton Vance's Leveraged Equity Funds Overview

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

After covering the Eaton Vance options based funds, I wanted to take a quick look at the levered equity funds that Eaton Vance offers. Three funds fit into their category of "equity/hybrid" funds. While the funds do have some small exposure to fixed-income investments - they are primarily equity holding funds. As we will see, the two global focused funds hold quite a bit of tech exposure in their top ten holdings. This is similar to the Eaton Vance option-based funds. However, EVT specifically doesn't list any large tech names as their top holding.

In fact, to the detriment of the funds, they last reported their largest sector to financials. As we know, the financial sector was hit disproportionately hard throughout this latest sell-off. Due primarily to the fact that financials generally need a strong economy to keep powering growth. The Fed had also slashed rates down to 0% to support the economy. This effort also extends to all sorts of programs and stimulus to prop up the economy. Regardless, these funds had been impacted differently than Eaton Vance's option-based funds did heading into this crisis. They have shifted the portfolios since last reporting their Annual Reports, however. In the Annual Reports is where they provide the sector breakdowns. We know they have changed since as they provide updates on their top ten holdings, and these show that they have shifted their positions.

It's also important to consider that since these funds are levered they will act more volatile, in general. Utilizing leverage was also a detriment to the funds heading into the latest sell-off. However, utilizing leverage can also have upside relatively speaking to non-leveraged counterparts. It is just hard to know exactly when to take this leverage off the table. Especially considering the black swan event like a pandemic that no one could have predicted. Although the argument could be made that in January or February when reports were first coming out, portfolio managers could have started to get a clue of what might come down the pike. Either way, leverage increases risks to the fund and therefore the shareholders that invest in them.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO)

Juan de la Hoz recently just covered this fund for the members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. I would encourage readers to go give that article a read for a more in-depth analysis. We will just be giving a quick overview and updates - as well as my personal thoughts on the fund here.

Eaton Vance describes the investment policy of; "under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total managed assets in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks of U.S. and foreign issuers that the portfolio managers believe at the time of investment are eligible to pay dividends that may constitute qualified dividend income and, therefore, qualify for federal income taxation at rates applicable to long-term capital gains."

This leaves the fund pretty wide open to investing in just about anything that pays a dividend. Even that is for just 80% of the fund, the remaining 20% can be holdings outside of that policy. In addition to that, the fund has a tax-favorable lean to help mitigate tax obligations for shareholders. As described in their investment policy, it is via qualified dividends. They have been able to achieve this by having a large portion of their dividends attributed to long-term capital gains for the last couple of years too. That also helps mitigate the tax obligation. ETO, as well as the other EV funds we will discuss today, had 100% of their dividends meeting the qualified dividend designation.

(Source - Eaton Vance Tax Center)

As this fund, and many others, rely on capital appreciation to fund their distributions. The recent selloff has put a damper on those. In fact, ETO had just recently cut its distribution for May now. As we discussed about distribution cuts, they are expected in this environment as they cannot retain earnings like a corporation. Therefore, they are paying out essentially everything they take in and don't have any "leftover" during a crisis. This is also consistent with the observation that Eaton Vance generally is the first fund sponsor to adjust as needed.

For ETO specifically, the cut was a 20.8% reduction from a monthly $0.18 to $0.1425. On the announcement, this was good for an 8.6% dividend yield. Before this, for their April distribution, they had declared that previous amount and that stood at an unmanageable 13.24% rate. Thus, it only took them about one month before cutting the rate down to a more realistic amount.

So what does this mean going forward? It certainly isn't a negative to me. The fund has a long history of paying a monthly distribution. In fact, the market didn't take it as a negative either as the fund is still showing only a 1.19% discount. It is an attractive fund but with this tight of a discount I still prefer the other Eaton Vance fund; Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG).

(Source - CEFConnect)

With that being said, it has been several years since the fund has been trading at wide discounts though. Its current 1-year z-score is at an attractive -1.37. So it isn't necessarily a terrible time to pick up shares. This could be because the fund has performed so well, handily beating its benchmark over the long-term and short-term.

(Source - Annual Report)

On a YTD basis though, the fund has struggled. This isn't shocking though as it is a leveraged fund in a crisis.

Data by YCharts

In the Annual Report, they reported their largest holding sector was financials with an allocation of 12.4%, followed by industrials good for 11.3% and tech at 10.9%. As discussed above, the financial sector has been hit quite disproportionately. Then along with that, industrials coming in as the second-highest allocation doesn't help either, as this area has also struggled for obvious reasons. They similarly need a strong economy to continue to grow.

However, since the fund's Annual Report, they have slightly shifted their top ten holdings. Though they largely remain the same and include the big tech names in the top ten.

(Source - Eaton Vance)

Overall, this isn't a terrible fund and one that I would consider holding if its discount widened more.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG)

This is a fund held in our Taxable Income Portfolio at the Income Lab. It is also a significant position in my own portfolio. This fund is quite similar to ETO above. However, it trades at a wider discount. The investment policy is to "invest primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of dividend income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment."

With the same investment policy, they hold quite similar holdings as well. They even have the same portfolio managers. So that isn't a huge surprise, either. Except, ETG trades at an extremely wide and attractive discount of 9.46%.

Though, they also diverge in how their portfolios have performed too. The fund has been able to beat its benchmark in most cases, besides the 5-year time frame, it has lagged ETO.

(Source - Annual Report)

Even on a YTD basis, ETO has been able to outperform ETG. This is looking at a NAV total return basis. Looking at the NAV total return basis is a better representation of performance between the funds. It cuts out the discount/premium factor that we see with CEFs. Thus, providing a more fair comparison.

Data by YCharts

They share many of the same top ten holdings. However, note that the weightings are quite a bit different on them. This could be helping to contribute to a different outcome. The sector allocation was quite similar as well, with financials coming in at 13.3%, industrials at 12.3% and tech at 10.6%.

(Source - Fact Sheet)

ETG didn't have to cut its distribution. Shares currently show a distribution rate of 9.38%, with a NAV rate of 8.49%. I believe this is a manageable level and we shouldn't see EV cut this fund's dividend. However, should we continue to move lower again this would put pressure on them to cut. As we have already seen, EV isn't afraid to adjust as needed.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT)

This fund is also run by some of the same portfolio managers, though with five total managers running the fund. Even the investment policy is the same, with one word removed; "the Fund invests primarily in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of dividend income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment."

The word removed from there is the "global" portion. Though that doesn't necessarily mean that the fund isn't holding any global positions at all. They reported that 89.57% of the portfolio was North American related - the rest was a mixture of Europe, Asia and Latin America.

This is basically the U.S. counterpart from the funds above. However, the fund is invested quite a bit differently. Its benchmark index is a blend of the Russell 1000 Value Index and the ICE BofAML Fixed-Rate Preferred Securities Index. Which, this fund has been able to handily beat as reported in their Annual Report. Of course, taking note that the Annual Report was for the period ending October 31st, 2019.

(Source - Annual Report)

Its holdings were reported as even more overwhelmingly being financials though, making up 17.7% of the fund's portfolio. This was followed by healthcare at 9.5% and industrials at 6.8%. Though, similar to the above funds too, they had shifted their holdings as of March 31st, 2019.

(Source - Eaton Vance)

The portfolio does still hold a significant position in financial companies, noted by the top position still belonging to JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM). I don't view this as a negative though, overall, since I do believe that the financial sector is attractive at these levels. It is certainly undervalued relative to several other sectors, besides maybe the energy space. Even if it takes the sector several years to claw back to its former glory, it is an area I want to be invested in.

Overall, I am a fan of EVT. In the depths of the March selloff, the fund did hit 10%+ discount levels that we haven't witnessed since the last selloff in 2018. However, it was very briefly lived and the fund has now rebounded to a more shallow 4.68% discount. There was a time when this fund seemed to always trade at a 10%+ discount though.

(Source - CEFConnect)

If the last few years are any indication of how this fund trades going forward, then I believe one can pick up shares at this level. Preferably though, I should have been keeping a closer eye on this fund during the depths of March. I believe that would have been a very attractive time to pick up shares. However, we are certainly not out of the woods yet in regards to the COVID- 19 selloffs, we may yet see some of those very steep discounts return.

Conclusion

I hope this quick update was useful for readers in deciding whether or not an Eaton Vance leveraged 'hybrid' fund was right for them. Overall, I'm quite a fan of all three funds as they have been able to put up respectable returns. Quite similar to the Eaton Vance option-based funds that we recently covered as well. I hold a significant position in ETG and that is a name also held in our Taxable Income Portfolio at the Income Lab due to its favorable tax-advantaged distributions. The tax-advantaged part coming from qualified dividends and long-term capital gains. That's the same tax composition across all three of the equity funds. That's where the 'tax-advantaged' portion of their names come from.

For an investor that is lacking international exposure and they want a professional to manage these assets for them - I believe that ETO and ETG both present an attractive proposition. For an investor that is still reluctant to add international exposure, I believe EVT can fit the bill as a respectable fund investing primarily in the U.S. Although, the fund does still hold about 10% of its portfolio outside of the U.S., which isn't significant at all.

Additionally, for an investor considering any of these funds, they should consider the added risks that leverage can produce. Though it has the upside of adding to strong returns over the longer-term - over the short-term, it can add significantly more volatility as well!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETG, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally released to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on May 11th, 2020.