On June 2th, an insider purchase of HP Inc. (HPQ) shares by director Robert R. Bennett got filed with the SEC. The insider purchased $748K worth of shares at $14.95, which is 38% lower compared to Xerox's (XRX) $24/share offer made in February this year to acquire HP. HP Inc. got highlighted by my Insider Outperformance Formula which picks out the winning insider stocks, which is a first positive indicator. I decided to perform an analysis to see whether the stock is undervalued, which will be the main purpose of this article. I found 4 reasons why HPQ is significantly undervalued at this price. In fact, just like the insider, I anticipate a strong recovery over the coming months and, therefore, decided to include it in Insider Opportunities' model portfolio.

(Source: Robbe Delaet via Tradingview.com)

HP Inc. company description

Since 2015, HP Inc. became the new name for the Hewlett-Packard Company, as Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) (its cloud computing business) got spun off in a separate company. The part which is left, HP Inc., is a leading laptop, desktop, and printing manufacturer. HPQ is a company that is strongly focused to generate shareholder value. They returned $9.1 bln to shareholders last year (a staggering 38% of its current market cap), the dividend yields a solid 4.2% and they beat EPS consensus in 17 out of the past 17 quarters. Its business is divided into two segments: personal systems and print.

Personal systems division: market leadership with a focus on revenue growth

Personal systems generates 66% of HPQ's revenues and 36% of operating income and is primarily active in the US and Europe. HPQ shares market leadership in the personal computers ("PC") market with Lenovo Group (OTCPK:LNVGY), both having more than 20% market share which is growing sequentially. HP is particularly strong in notebooks. This is a strongly fragmented market, which leads to low margins (6.5% operating margins in Q1 2020). However, its operating profits are growing through top-line growth. In fact, the company managed to grow revenues by a strong CAGR of 9% over the past three years. HP wants to keep focusing on revenue growth with this division, as it expects the Total Addressable Market ("TaM") to grow by a CAGR of 4.3% over the coming years.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on Wikipedia; PCs include desktop computers, laptop computers, and netbooks)

Print: market leadership with focus on margin expansion

The HP print division generates stronger margins but is seeing its market stagnating significantly as digital is disrupting the business. Therefore, HP is committed to drive earnings growth via margin expansion rather than revenue growth. I like the initiatives it takes to sell to customers more directly to improve margins. For example, they managed to grow their "Instant Ink" program to >6 million users. This program connects the printer with the user laptop and automatically orders ink when it knows that you are running low. Interestingly, it includes not paying for ink cartridges anymore but paying a monthly fee based on the number of pages you print. This is an interesting model as it leads to monthly fixed payments (recurring revenues) and leads to higher margins as the middleman is removed. Revenues in Instant Ink grew 3x over the past 3 years and customer retention is very high (>90%). HP is sharing market leadership with Canon Inc. (CAJ) but managed to outperform competitors by far recently. This could be explained by its strong Instant Ink growth and its leadership in 3D printing.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on Statista)

Historical financials

Operating in a low-growth environment, you should not expect the greatest financial chart ever seen. Since its split in 2015, HP Inc. managed to grow revenues by a CAGR of 3.36% and cash flows by a CAGR of 3.86%. Importantly, its free cash flow conversion is higher than 100%, freeing money to buy back shares aggressively. You could definitely classify HPQ as a value stock.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on SEC filings; numbers in $mln)

Insiders find it cheap

The main reason why HPQ caught my attention is the recent insider purchase of director Bennett, increasing his position by 83% or $748K. To analyse whether this is informative, it could be interesting to look at how historical insider trades in the company performed, which is provided in the table below. Particularly, in the longer term, these purchases paid off with 6 out of 7 of them generating >60% returns in two years.

(Source: Robbe Delaet)

It is interesting to add whether all insider purchases are, on average, informative for returns or not. Luckily, I did research on this topic over the past months. I found that on average, insiders outperform as they buy shares because they are undervalued or because they have insider information. I believe the first reason is applicable in this situation as the stock is down 38% since the Xerox acquisition offer only months ago. I created an Insider Outperformance Formula, which picked out 216 winning insider stocks that saw an annual 12.90% excess return. As HP Inc. was also picked by this formula, I believe the chances for the stock outperforming as well are big.

(Source: Robbe Delaet; the impact of several factors on insider outperformance is measured by dividing a sample of 3526 stocks into five quintiles each time and looking at the average quintile excess return)

Xerox found it cheap

On February 10th, Xerox increased its prior acquisition offer of $22 to $24/share. This is ~35% higher than the current share price, indicating that the stock is currently cheap, even when taking into account the impact of COVID-19. HPQ's board declined the $24/share as this priced the company at a low P/E of 7x based on their 2022 targets. As CEO Enric Lores stated during last conference call: "we believe we're undervalued".

(Source: HP investors presentation)

My valuation analysis shows that it is cheap

So, is HP Inc. really that cheap as the insiders, board of directors, and Xerox assume? Let's find out by performing a conservative discounted cash flow analysis, which is the most appropriate way of valuing the company. I used the following inputs for the model:

Revenue growth of -10% in 2020, anticipating similar growth rates in Q3 and Q4 compared to Q2. I expect revenue to reach the pre-coronavirus levels in 2022 again, thereafter to grow by its historical CAGR and, eventually, to slow down to +2% annually.

Operating margin improvements after 2020 based on the $650 mln in cost savings the company is projecting to reach in 2022. Thereafter, I assumed a stabilisation of margins.

A discount rate based on the weighted average cost of capital ("WACC") of 9.31% which is pretty high primarily caused by its high beta of 1.55.

Very important: I increased net debt by the amount of account payable - accounts receivable, which is unconventional. I did this because HPQ's accounts payable are really elevated and should sometime be paid. I am conservative here.

(Source: Robbe Delaet; numbers in $mln)

Astonishingly, including the conservative estimates, the fair price lies around $25.51, which provides 54.60% upside compared to today's level. If I would not take accounts payable into account, the fair price would be $30.95.

The board of directors find it cheap, as they intend to buyback ~60-70% of shares

In February 2020, the Board of directors agreed on a share repurchase program of $15 bln, which is 62.5% of the current market capitalisation. Initially, they had the intention to buy back $8 bln in the first year and $7 bln afterwards via free cash flow generation, cash in hands, and debt.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 disrupted this buyback launch as the management team is more cautious now. This is what they had to say about it last quarter:

In the near-term, we'll be prudent to focus on managing through changing dynamics in our business operations as our top priority. Therefore, we expect to be at the lower end of our debt-to-EBITDA range and to hold higher cash on the balance sheet. In addition, consistent with our previously announced strategy, we intend to pursue a significant enhanced share repurchase program. Although the specifics will be determined once market conditions stabilize, we will update you in Q3 on how these plans progress.

This was one of the reasons why the stock tanked after its earnings call. I believe that the company will be able to withstand this pandemic easily and return to strong cash flow generation soon. As such, this is just a short-term delay, nothing more. It is interesting that the company announced that program when the stock traded around $22, while it is now trading below $16.

Reasons why it could be so cheap

Market leadership, 60% buyback, insider trading... everything looks to be too good to be true. But why is the company valued so cheaply then? I found three reasons.

1. Operating in saturated markets

As I already explained, HPQ is operating in saturated markets. Thus, expected growth rates are low and competition for market share will increase, which leads to lower valuation. This is not only applicable to HPQ but also to its peers. Let's have a look at how HPQ compares to them. Indeed, it is remarkable that all peers are valued cheaply as well. However, I believe HP Inc. provides much more quality with almost no debt, higher margins, and higher growth than on average. Also, the company is market leader in its both segments, which should be rewarded with a premium. Xerox has very poor growth, Dell has a risky balance sheet and a history of negative margins, and Lenovo has razor thin margins. Therefore, I do not believe HPQ should be compared to these poor companies.

(Source: Robbe Delaet; HP CAGR's are 4-year and Dell's 2-year)

2. Impact of COVID-19

For sure, COVID-19 will have a significant impact on HPQ's financials. In Q2 (quarter ending on April 30th), the firm's revenue shrank by 11.2% YoY primarily caused by a decrease in print. Interestingly, its EPS shrank by only 3.8% caused by buybacks and very strong margins (operating margin stayed flat). For Q3, the company expects EPS to go down by -34% YoY, and for Q4, the company expects a strong improvement from these levels. These numbers are not that bad, in my opinion. I don't believe that COVID-19 will have a prolonged impact on Dell's business and expect improvement in 2021. Here is what management told about the impact during the earnings call:

In commercial print, including office and graphics, we saw a significant slowdown in late March as offices closed and large events and trade shows were canceled. While we believe that office and graphics usage will rebound once businesses fully reopen, we expect that Q3 will be similar to April, and thus we expect that our financial results will be more negatively impacted in Q3 than Q2.

3. High accounts payable

The last reasons why the company could be cheaply valued is its high accounts payable. While the company has a strong balance sheet with almost no debt, its accounts payable of $12 bln are severe and much higher than accounts receivable. That's an industry characteristic that is caused by the many suppliers such as AMD (AMD), Nvidia (NVDA), etc. which are paid as late as possible. However, even when including it in my DCF valuation, I still see 55M upside.

Thesis risks

Although I am a strong believer in HP Inc., one should always take into account risks that could impact your thesis negatively:

HP Inc. managed to grow its market shares significantly over the past years. This could fall again, impacting future cash flow generation and thus also its valuation.

HPQ's print division could be significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis as this increases remote working, decreasing their cartridge volume significantly.

HP Inc. is operating in older markets which could be disrupted by new technologies. For example, desktops could be entirely disrupted by new technologies. HP Inc. will need to make sure that they invest heavily in R&D to follow new trends.

The PC market is a stagnating market with a lot of market participants. If market competition grows, margins could get hurt.

Conclusion

HP Inc. saw strong insider buying activity last week as the shares plunged by 35% compared to its pre-COVID-19 high. Interestingly, HPQ was picked by my Insider Outperformance Formula, and historically, HP Insider purchases saw very strong returns. In this article, I wrote about the fact that many factors indicate a severe undervaluation: its high share buybacks, the recent offer from Xerox, and my valuation analysis. HPQ deserves a strong premium compared to peers based on its leadership positions, great balance sheet, solid growth, and high return on invested capital. At current prices, I see 55% upside which should materialise if COVID-19 gets solved. HPQ should generate strong shareholder value in the coming years with a 4.20% dividend yield and anticipated buybacks of 60% shares outstanding.

