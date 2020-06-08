It is necessary to follow which variant the company is taking, as this will determine how long you should hold shares of the company.

Under every scenario below, it is possible for investors to see a positive investment return.

In my last article titled “ACADIA: The company perspectives in numbers”, I described the demographic trends that the company is operating under, listed key near-term catalysts, and made an overview of the company’s development. However, in the comments to the article, I noticed investor interest in the company’s valuations and price target. Thus, I decided to perform a valuation of the company’s existing segment for PDP treatment with its marketed medication NUPLAZID, as well as take a look at the 10-year horizon for the company segment under different assumptions and 3 scenarios.

In this analysis I will use 4 assumptions:

Assumption 1: Pimavanserin prescriptions.

I am assuming that patients struggling with PDP who are prescribed the company’s medication (NUPLAZID) will take it once daily at 34 mg/day for the period of a year, which is the average treatment period for clinical trials of this nature.

Assumption 2: Price.

The price for a 34mg capsule is $78/daily, which translates into $2,380/monthly and $28,080 annually. I will not make any assumptions about potential price changes in the medication in the future and will avoid discussing drug market inflation and government price regulations.

Assumption 3: Price to Sales ratio.

The general assumptions are for the P/S ratio to stand at the current value of 19.5x in 2020 and gradually move towards the current industry average of 7x by 2030. This implies that, by 2030, the company will have reached its growth stage potential and will have moved to a mature growth stage with average industry valuations and growth pace.

Assumption 4: Number of PDP Patients.

I will be using data from my previous article which states that 470K patients were struggling with PDP in 2019 and this number is expected to reach 720K by 2030. In the current article, I will be using the total number of patients suffering from PDP. I will not be making assumptions of what % of them are currently treating this disease, what % of them have insurance, nor will I speculate on whether their insurance plan covers NUPLAZID, etc.

Scenarios.

Standard.

In 2019, company sales were $339 million. This means that out of 470,000 patients experiencing PDP last year, the company treated only 12,076 ($339mill / $28080), and each one consumed NUPLAZID every day for the entire year. If the company revenue guidance is maintained, 2020 sales will be $435 million. That translates into 15,491 patients (3.1% of total PDP patients) the company will be treated with its medication. So when all is said and done, the company will add 3,419 patients to its base in 2020.

The 2020/2019 nominal change of patients will work as the base for projections in annual patient number growth. I use this number because 3,419 patients is an empirical number which the company can reach with its current infrastructure and SG&A expenses. So leaving all things constant, I am assuming the number of patients will grow at least 3419 annually until 2030. In this case, by 2030, the company will have 46679 patients or 6.9% of all PDP patients consuming NUPLAZID within the year.

Applying the annual medication cost (assumption 2), it is possible to make company sales projections.

Under the standard scenario, company sales will reach $1.4 billion by 2030, from the current $435 million (15,491* $28,080).

Optimistic.

Under the optimistic scenario, I am assuming that ACADIA will capture 10% of total patients struggling with PDP by 2030. This translates into 72,000 patients consuming NUPLAZID, up from 15,491 in 2020.

Applying the annual price of the medication, company sales are projected to reach $2 billion by 2030.

Pessimistic.

The pessimistic scenario assumes that the company will cover only 5% (36,000 out of 720,000) of total patients struggling with PDP by 2030.

Under the pessimistic assumption, the company will have $1 billion in sales by 2030.

Total PDP segment.

Using the numbers above, it is possible to make a general overview of the future of the PDP segment.

The standard scenario provides a total revenue growth of 321% for the 10 years along with a 32% average Y/Y growth rate, which is approximately equal to the 2020/2019 sales growth.

The pessimistic scenario generates 23% average sales growth Y/Y and 232% for the 10 years.

The optimistic variant could potentially deliver 465% of the total growth in sales by 2030, this includes a 46% average growth rate.

Pessimistic 232% 23% Standard 321% 32% Optimistic 465% 46% Scenario 2030/2020 sales growth % Average Y/Y % growth

The Price/Sales ratio (assumption 3) assumes that by 2030, ACADIA will have captured its maximum market share regardless of the scenario that unfolds. Starting in 2020, investors will start to reduce the Price/Sales premium until the ratio reaches its industry average of 7x in 2030.

Applying the different scenarios sales figures and using the P/S assumption, it is possible to make company market projections for the next 10 years. It is fair to expect an optimistic scenario to generate the highest market cap growth, reaching $15,629 million in 2027. This translates into a 119% return. After 2027, the diminishing P/S ratio will outpace sales growth and the market cap will decrease to $14,152 million, resulting in a 98% return for the investor over the 10 years.

The standard scenario, under which the company adds 3,419 patients annually, generates a 37% return by 2030. Peaking in 2026, the scenario can provide 70% in market cap growth for its investors.

The pessimistic scenario will generate losses for the investor holding the company until 2030. The market cap will peak in 2024, providing a max return of 30%, but will fade to $7,076 million by 2030 and ultimately result in a negative investment return of -1%.

Scenario Max Return % 2030/2020 Return % Pessimistic 30% -1% Standard 70% 37% Optimistic 119% 98%

Investment Implication.

I am granting a 50% probability for the standard scenario, 25% for the pessimistic scenario, and 25% for the optimistic.

The probability-weighted market cap will equal to $10,190 million, providing a 43% return for investors in 10 years. Market cap growth will peak in 2026, generating a 71% return.

If these market cap projections are translated into price/share using the current number of shares outstanding, the graph will be as follows: However, it is not reasonable to assume that future shares outstanding will be equal to the current figure, because the company is constantly issuing new equity to fund its operations and development.

Of course, at some point, it will be too expensive for the company to fund its activity through equity and it will switch towards higher debt exposure in the capital structure. But its hard to predict when this will happen, and how many new shares will be issued, so in the short-term, it is fair to expect the delusion to continue and investors should keep this chart in mind.

Final thoughts.

This analysis can work as the worst-case scenario for the investor, as in the case of a negative outcome in the upcoming opportunities in DRP, Schizophrenia, and MDD disease segments. Pimavanserin for PDP will stay as the only revenue-generating segment, so it is necessary to have an idea of what potential this segment represents.

Risks:

The current P/S ratio displays investors' expectations for a positive outcome from sNDA submission for the DRP treatment and future opportunities in the other segments. If the opposite proves true, the company’s shares will experience a drastic fall and the P/S ratio will move towards the industry average at a much higher pace.

Upside:

Regardless of that, the standard and optimistic scenarios provide a positive return, generating 37% and 98% over the 10 years, respectively. The probability-weighted scenario generates a 43% return for the investor over the 10 years.

In the case of a positive outcome of sNDA, the current positive scenarios will become standard or even-worst case scenarios. This is because the company will receive access to a new multi-billion dollar drug market which is $3 billion higher, when compared to the PDP treatment, and has a much higher target audience. Considering the recent improvements in SG&A cost-efficiency, it is fair to expect sales growth to match the optimistic scenario and P/S ratio to follow the projections.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACAD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.