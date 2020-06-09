Why You Shouldn't Buy RQI

Yet, we don't see the appeal. It's overleveraged, suffers from closet indexing, and charges excessive fees.

Investors have three main options when investing in REITs:

(1) They can invest in an exchange-traded fund.

They can invest in an exchange-traded fund. (2) They can invest in a closed-end fund.

They can invest in a closed-end fund. (3) Or they can invest in individual REITs and build their own portfolio.

A growing number of investors pick the second option. CEFs allow you to gain passive and diversified exposure to the REIT sector with the added benefits of active management which could lead to higher total returns.

The idea is great in that a CEF can combine the best of passive and active investing by allowing you to earn the superior returns of active investing without having to lift a finger. It's a good pitch that attracts a lot of investors.

In reality, the results have been very disappointing, even for the highest-quality REIT CEFs. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) is commonly recognized as the gold standard of REIT CEFs. Yet, it has historically delivered lower returns with higher risk than passive REIT ETFs.

RQI returned 7.7% per year compared to 9.1% per year for a passive REIT benchmark since inception. Even more disappointing is that RQI achieved these inferior results despite taking higher risks:

Below we explain three reasons why RQI failed investors and why we are not buying it:

Reason #1: Excessive Leverage

A lot of individual investors get seduced by RQI and other CEFs because they pay much higher dividends than ETFs.

However, it's important to understand how they achieve this higher yield. The “secret” here is leverage. RQI has a 25% leverage ratio. This leverage comes on top of the leverage that REITs use themselves. It essentially adds a second layer of leverage.

And if there's anything to learned from past bear markets, it's that overleverage mixes very poorly with REIT investments. RQI dropped as much as 86% in 2008 because of its excessive leverage:

Then in the recent crisis, RQI again dropped by nearly 60%:

The high leverage leads to boom and bust cycles. RQI may outperform during good years, but then value is destroyed during bear markets. There's really no benefits in earning good returns for a few years just to see it crash down by 60%-90% in a bear market.

Most individual investors then panic and sell at the worst possible time. And even if you held on, you would end up with disappointing long-term returns despite accepting extreme volatility.

In comparison, ETFs are not leveraged and therefore they produce more consistent results for investors.

Reason #2: Closet Indexing

Closet indexing is a term that's used to describe a fund that claims to be actively managed, but in reality, has a portfolio that's very similar to the underlying benchmark. By doing so, the manager ends up with similar returns, without exactly replicating the index, and does not put his career on the line. You will never significantly underperform, but you won’t earn much alpha either. It's good for the manager, but it's poor for an investor, and it results in a clear conflict of interest.

If you compared RQI’s portfolio to Vanguard Real Estate (VNQ), which is the largest REIT ETF, you will find many of the same holdings in their Top 10: American Tower (AMT), Equinix (EQX) Crown Castle (CCI), Public Storage (PSA), and Prologis (PLD). Half of them are the same positions and then many others are very similar companies.

Additional proof of closet indexing is that both vehicles have near identical performance with the exception that RQI is more volatile due to its leverage. If you removed the leverage, RQI would pretty much track VNQ, minus its higher fees:

Closet indexing gives active managers a bad reputation because investors are not getting what they are paying for. This brings us to reason No. 3.

Reason #3: Excessive Fees

When you invest in RQI and other REIT CEFs, you are paying high fees for active management. But as we demonstrated already, you are not getting your money's worth.

In reality, these funds are closet indexing, the holdings are near identical to ETFs, and yet, you are paying 15x higher fees.

REIT ETF (VNQ) costs 0.12%

REIT CEF (RQI) costs 1.63%

The 1.63% fee may not sound like much, but it makes a very big difference in the long run. Over 20 years, it results in 30% less money relative to the ETF. If the managers were really implementing an alpha-rich active strategy, then this fee could be justified, but this is not the case here.

If you simply added 25% leverage to VNQ, you would get similar results to RQI, but save its higher fees, and probably outperform in the long run.

Bottom Line:

If you want to be passive, then stick to a low cost REIT ETF such as the Vanguard Real Estate Fund (VNQ). You are getting very similar exposure, but without the high fees, the overleverage, and closet indexing. Over long time periods, VNQ has outperformed RQI despite being less risky.

On the other hand, if you want to be active, then you need to be prepared to do it on your own. Outperforming REIT benchmarks is possible, but you won’t achieve that by investing in a high-cost, overleveraged, closet indexing CEF.

You need to make your own selection of individual REITs. As an example, at High Yield Landlord, we invest in the best 30 REIT opportunities in a universe of ~200 REITs. In other words, we invest in two of out of 10 REITs on average.

This selectivity allows us to skip poorly-managed REITs with significant conflicts of interest. We also skip overleveraged REITs with questionable balance sheets. And finally, we underweight challenged property sectors such as retail, office and hotels. Our holdings are materially different from ETFs because we mostly invest in smaller and lesser-known REITs that are undervalued. We also skip the fees of CEFs and do not use any leverage.

Unlike CEFs, such active strategies truly have the potential to outperform in the long run. However, it does not come without its own downsides: It takes time, efforts, and resources to sort out winners from losers. Not all investors have the time and interest to become an active investor.

If you prefer to be passive, stick to ETFs and avoid CEFs in the REIT sector.

If you want to be active, be very selective as you invest in individual REITs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.