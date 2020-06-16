While this is a 2-4 year turnaround and a risky stock, there remains a good chance that RHP can double from here with patience.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Thomas Lott: Sure. We view Ryman as a high-quality name to buy among travel industry stocks. Unlike most plain vanilla hotel REITs, Ryman owns luxury, high end, borderline irreplaceable resorts. They control almost 60% of the large US conference square footage outside of Vegas. The Opryland Hotel might be considered a trophy asset even. They also own the Grand Ole Opry, one of many interesting media assets at the company.

The stock has of course been decimated, down almost 60%. Bankruptcy concerns appear unfounded though, as Ryman has almost 2 years of liquidity even in a zero-revenue environment. Even today, the company has already booked over 40% of 2021 room nights. They can generate solid margins at 50%. With a vaccine perhaps only months away, the world has a good chance of normalizing by 2022.

Right now of course Ryman looks scary on 2020 operating metrics. Conference travel and corporate travel is pretty much nonexistent right now. But we think the virus will be played out by next year at some point, so that in 2022 they will see meaningful recovery. If Ryman can simply print what they did in EBITDA in 2018, around $400mm, still down from its peak at $480mm last year by the way, then there is a good shot that at 14x EBITDA, its normal valuation, Ryman can trade back to $77 per share. We included $210mm of cash burn in this analysis too, as 2020 is a cash burn year. That is more than a double.

We also valued this on a cap rate basis. With lower interest rates for longer, and using above-average rate spreads for luxury hotel properties, we come up with a 6% cap rate. That on 2022 NOI estimates would value the shares at $73. That is up over 100% from here.

Granted Ryman looks tough right now. But they are already seeing non-business traveler demand increasing. They presented at NAREIT last week, and have put together an impressive array of cleaning protocols and social distancing measures. We like management a lot. The CEO Colin Reed owns over $60mm of stock. He also picked up almost 22,000 shares of Ryman in April at $28.

SA: How much of the mispricing is because investors are assuming the worst of the pandemic is the “new normal”?

Thomas Lott: Hard to put exact numbers on that, but Ryman traded above $90 just in February. At $35 today as I look at it, it seems to imply a greater than 50% cut to earnings on a sustained, long term basis. We get it that 73% of their revenue is related to corporate travel, which will take time to recover. But with forward bookings improving dramatically already for 2021, we are seeing green shoots here.

The hotel REIT space has been under pressure for awhile, with the threat of AirBNB and VRBO taking market share from hotels. But small personal rentals are simply not a substitute for a large resort with water parks and high-end restaurants and conference rooms.

SA: You made an excellent point about the replacement value of its properties - can you compare RHP's replacement value with the assets of other travel-related plays?

Thomas Lott: Absolutely. Among travel names, you really have airlines and hotels. That’s it apart from brokers like Expedia or Booking.com. Cruise ships are essentially floating hotels with such a damaged reputation, that I question how profitable they will be even post Covid-19. Airlines I have never wasted my time on. These high fixed cost, over-levered cyclical commodity plays have proven time and again to be bad investments. Airlines don’t even own a large percentage of their fleet. They are leased. So what is the replacement value there? I’m not sure, except that it’s quite low.

Among hotels, run of the mill assets are not as interesting to me either. Little differentiation in standard chains means less pricing power and lower margins. The luxury names stand apart though. Real estate value, brand value, and higher margins on the back of offering luxury amenities translates into pretty solid ROEs. Over time they should be able to grow RevPAR (occupancy times room rates) more consistently than a non-destination hotel with lots of competition.

I’d say specifically that Park Hotels (NYSE:PK) and Pebblebrook (NYSE:PEB) are a couple of pretty good comps, with luxury type properties. Every hotel replacement value is different, so it’s hard to exactly compare. But Ryman management at the NAREIT conference suggested that replacement values of their five resorts are probably 650 to 750 thousand per key. At $35, the stock is valuing the company at under 450 per key. Nobody will build additional capacity when this is happening, which obviously is a long term positive in terms of competition.

SA: There are a number of other hotel REITs - would a pair trade make sense here and if so against what ones?

Thomas Lott: Given the carnage in the hotel sector, I am not sure I’d short any of them. If you have to hedge it, I’d suggest finding one with more exposure to VRBO and AirBNB competition. The lower quality names too, like a Chatham (NYSE:CLDT) with a lot of extended stay rooms could be a candidate. Host (NYSE:HST) seems to be a value trap, with the stock and its FFO roughly flat since 2015. I am not super close to it but its portfolio of mostly Marriott’s could face continued pressure from the AirBNB’s of the world.

Like I said, I prefer to buy high quality assets, especially when they are on sale.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHP, BKNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.