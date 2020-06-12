Realized volatility in 2020 has indeed been historic, eclipsed by only 2008 and the early stages of the Great Depression by the measure used in this article.

We all know that the stock market has experienced historic volatility over the past several months.

It is common knowledge that markets have seen quite the roller coaster ride over the last three months, but how does the realized volatility compare to other stress periods? To answer this question, I looked at the variability in daily returns for the S&P 500 (SPY) from the February 19th peak through yesterday's close. I then compared that calculation to rolling periods of similar lengths over a market dataset dating back to 1927. Put more precisely, I calculated the annualized standard deviation of daily returns for the S&P 500 and its predecessor indices for every 79-day trading session period over the last 92-years.

It gave me a graph that looks like this:

The last paragraph was a lot of words for a pretty simple picture. The spike in volatility over the past 3-4 months registers as an historical outlier.

Here are my takeaways from this data:

The realized volatility of the "2020 coronacrisis" has eclipsed ever other market period except late 2008/early 2009 and the early stages of the Great Depression.

One of the notable features for the increase in volatility in the current episode was that it came off such a low base. In the 2008-2009 episode, volatility had been rising for some time. The 2020 exogenous shock is more reminiscent of the 1987 stock market crash (although more of those losses came in a single trading day).

Past stress events (Eurozone sovereign debt crisis/U.S. downgrade, tech bubble deflation/2001 recession/September 11th, the OPEC oil embargo and stagflationary recession of the mid-1970s all paled in comparison to the volatility experienced in the current environment.

I believe there are some lessons for investors to be taken from this information. Stress periods end. Over a long-time horizon, spikes in elevated volatility have proved short-lived on a longer scale even though they can feel daunting in the midst. As I noted in an article framing yesterday's sell-off, volatility can create opportunity. Even investors like me who take a very long-term view towards markets, can be opportunistic in downdrafts. We may not get another 34% sell-off in 24 days like we did in February-March, but elevated volatility will still give investors a chance to buy stocks and strategies they like cheaper episodically. For me, that will mean using my contingent liquidity sources and margin capacity to buy strategies that I like at a discount and selling higher cost tax lots into strength in this yo-yo market. Volatility will ultimately recede. Markets will move higher over time. You don't need to change your investment strategy given market volatility; focus on execution to improve your portfolio over time. I hope this long-run look at realized volatility adds important context for Seeking Alpha readers.

Disclaimer

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term, risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.