Vireo Health International Inc. (VREOF) CEO Kyle Kingsley on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker for today, Sam Gibbons with Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Sam Gibbons

Thank you, Jack and thanks to everyone for joining us. With me on today’s call is our Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kyle Kingsley and our new Chief Financial Officer, Shaun Nugent. Today’s conference call is being webcast live from the Investor Relations section of our website and dial-in and webcast details for the call have also been provided on Slide 3 of today’s presentation, which is also available on our website.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that today’s call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of North American securities laws. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could differ materially from actual events and those described in such forward-looking statements. For more information on forward-looking statements, please refer to cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements in today’s earnings release.

Now, I will hand the call over to Dr. Kingsley.

Kyle Kingsley

Thanks, Sam. Good morning, everyone and thank you all for joining us. Before we begin the review of the quarter, I would like to provide a brief update on our response for the coronavirus pandemic. As we discussed in our last call, we have been able to maintain our operations in each of our core state-based markets with essential service designations. Thus far, we have been fortunate to avoid any significant disruptions to the performance of our business and we are continuing to carefully monitor our local operations closely. There are some encouraging signs that some of the temporary approvals to patient point-of-sale protocols to help with social distancing guidelines may become permanent in some of our markets. This type of regulatory development could help streamline operations and potentially contribute to growth in patient enrollment and sales. I would also like to remind investors that we continue to believe that each of our core markets has the potential to enact adult-use legislation over the next 6 to 24 months, which could be transformative for revenue growth and profitability across our operating footprint.

Please turn to Slides 4 and 5, where we have provided a summary of highlights from the quarter, which was the strongest quarter of revenue growth in our company’s history. Total revenues grew 34% sequentially and more than doubled with 110% growth year-over-year. We are continuing to experience good growth across most of our state-based programs, but performance in the first quarter was especially strong in Minnesota and Pennsylvania. Patient enrollments in Minnesota continued to grow nicely and we believe recent initiatives to improve market share within the state are beginning to gain traction.

We have recently introduced new lines of tablet products that are unique to this market and we are excited about the potential for additional new product introductions in the future. We also see great opportunities for our four additional dispensary licenses, which were allowed by the state legislature last year and we should be able to discuss those potential locations in more detail on next quarter’s earnings call. In Pennsylvania, we are benefiting from increased sell-through of retail sales as our first two dispensaries, which opened late last year, are continuing to ramp up sales levels. We have also been pleased with our recent progress in Arizona, Maryland and New Mexico and we expect each of those to remain strong growth drivers for us over the near to medium-term. New product introductions, expanding retail dispensary locations, and more favorable retail versus wholesale revenue mix in the future are all areas of potential performance improvement in these markets for Vireo. We believe we will be able to execute on these strategic priorities in the coming quarters.

Sales were roughly flat in New York during the quarter as retail traffic declines amidst the coronavirus were somewhat offset by wholesale channel growth as well as growth in our home delivery business. For those of you who are new to the Vireo story, we have previously discussed home delivery representing approximately one-third of our sales in the New York market, but amidst the coronavirus that this year has begun approaching 50% and would not surprise me if that number keeps growing. We can’t overstate the long-term potential we see in the New York market as one of the first 5 operators in the state’s medical cannabis program. We built our home delivery business in e-commerce platform from front to back and own and operate the entire infrastructure supporting that part of our business. We expect New York to be a very strong growth driver for Vireo in the future if and when the regulatory environment shifts to adult-use and investors should be mindful that the unit economics to home delivery business have significant potential for margin expansion within an adult-use market.

Our adjusted EBITDA performance in the quarter declined compared to prior year, but there are several important areas of clarification within that comparison that should be helpful for investors in understanding the overall trends for our business. First and foremost, first quarter adjusted EBITDA performance was impacted by a one-time gain on a derivative liability of $1.3 million related to the warrants issued in connection with the quarter one 2020 private placement or $7.8 million of capital for operations. I would also point out that we incurred about $340,000 of severance expenses which will not recur and that the full impacts of recent cost reduction initiatives won’t begin to materialize in our results until next quarter. As a reminder, we began reducing SG&A and other corporate overhead late last year and we are continuing to work towards further improvements in our cost structure so we can drive stronger operating leverage in the future as we increased scale in our attractive limited license market jurisdictions.

Overall, we are pleased with our first quarter performance in the direction of our business and we are confident that our strategy to accelerate our path to becoming cash flow positive by focusing on our core markets is in the best interest of all stakeholders. With improving revenue growth, disciplined cost controls and minimal CapEx requirements moving forward, we believe Vireo is in an excellent position to execute our operating strategy and begin generating positive cash flow in the middle of 2021. Please also be mindful that we are continuing to receive good level of interest from multiple parties regarding the potential divesture of some of our portfolio of assets and that any potential cash work fall between now and our expected inflection point to generating positive cash flow could be covered by these types of transaction. We are also not opposed to parting ways with the core asset if it would mean capitalizing the company well into the future without handicapping our long-term potential.

Finally, as many of you know, we are continuing to focus on opportunities we see to commercialize several of the long-term opportunities we see within our intellectual property portfolio. We are not in a position to discuss any of these work streams in detail on today’s call, but we do expect to have additional announcements about our progress in these areas during the second half of calendar year 2020. That concludes my prepared remarks.

I will now hand the call over to Shaun.

Shaun Nugent

Thank you, Kyle and thanks to everyone for joining today’s call. I will begin my financial discussion on Slide 5 of today’s presentation where we have provided an overview of key financial metrics for the first quarter. All numbers stated refer to U.S dollars amounts unless otherwise noted.

Total revenue for the first quarter was $12.1 million, a 110% increase over Q1 2019 and 34% sequentially compared to the last quarter. Revenue growth was driven by retail sales growth in Minnesota and Pennsylvania, wholesale growth in Pennsylvania and Maryland and the acquisitions we completed in Arizona and New Mexico near the end of Q1 2019. Retail revenue through our own dispensaries was $8.2 million in Q1 2020, an increase of approximately 58% compared to $5.2 million in Q1 2019. Wholesale revenue of our branded products to third-party dispensaries was $3.9 million in Q1 2020 and reflected revenue from B2B customers in Arizona, Maryland, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Before biological adjustments required by IFRS, the company generated Q1 2020 gross profit of $3.4 million, or 28% of revenue as compared to $2.1 million or 37% in the same period last year. The variance in gross profit before fair value adjustments compared to prior year was driven by continued planned overcapacity in several production facilities, a temporary increase in the portion of sales in wholesale versus retail markets, increased demand for concentrated distillate products and increased competition across several markets as they mature.

Total operating expense for Q1 were $9.7 million compared to $3.7 million in Q1 2019. This increase is attributable principally to an increase in salary and wages, professional fees and general and administrative expenses, including share-based compensation. Other expenses were $995,000 during Q1 2020 compared to $4.6 million in Q1 2019. The favorable reduction in other expenses was primarily attributable to the $3.5 million listing expense related to the company’s go-public transaction in the prior year quarter and a gain on derivative liabilities of $1.3 million associated with the private placement warrants that were Canadian denominated.

Net loss for the first quarter was $2 million compared to a net loss of $3.4 million in the first quarter of last year. Excluding the fair value adjustments, the gain on derivative liability and share-based compensation, adjusted net loss for the first quarter was $8.1 million compared to adjusted net loss of approximately $4.8 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $3.3 million compared to a loss of $1.2 million in Q1 2019. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-IFRS items in the management discussion and analysis which will be available on SEDAR today for additional details regarding these metrics.

We ended the quarter with total assets of $62.2 million, including cash on hand of $11.7 million. Total current liabilities were $7 million with zero debt currently due within 12 months. As of March 31, 2020, there were 37,952,477 equity shares issued and outstanding and 153,463,362 shares outstanding on an as converted fully diluted basis. Again for additional details surrounding our share structure, including warrants and option grants, please refer to our disclosures surrounding share capital in our quarterly financial statements filed on SEDAR.

We are continuing to take a proactive approach to capital allocation decisions and believe it’s prudent within our current environment to only deploy capital in our core markets where we expect to see near-term returns on investments. As Kyle mentioned, we do not anticipate any additional capital expenditure of significance until further notice beyond ongoing tenant improvement projects funded by our real estate partners. We take responsibility to strong stewards of shareholder capital seriously and believe our recent cost reduction initiatives combined with lower CapEx spending and expectations for continued revenue growth position us to begin generating positive cash flow during the first half of 2021. That concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, we will now open the line for analyst questions.

Matt Bottomley with Canaccord Genuity, your line is open.

Matt Bottomley

Thanks, all. Thanks for taking the questions. Yes, I just wanted to expand a little bit on the dynamics between minimal or nominal CapEx going forward and where some of the growth drivers are in the existing wholesale business and 13 retail stores. So, just any commentary on maybe where you already have operating leverage or fixed cost that will be able to piggyback off to continue to see growth in the existing portfolio versus parts of your portfolio where it will take additional capital to really get additional portfolio?

Shaun Nugent

Thank you. Good question. As we look at our kind of our – the business as we have platformed it going forward, the core market is our focus and we have spent a considerable amount of capital in previous quarters on building on our facilities for scale. In many markets, Minnesota, New York are good examples where we have overcapacity and we have built that intentionally with the concept that we are going to get more pull-through from retail. As we expand our cap – as we expand our business through logical capital expenditures in these core markets through retail apparatus that pull-through will allow us to maximize the capacity thus reducing kind of the marginal cost associated with incremental sales. So, we believe that, that focus on core markets was really smart investment in those key areas or the key core markets. We will be able to generate the kind of returns that we think are attributed to this type of business.

Matt Bottomley

Thank you. And then the other question I had is just on the outlook that you provided during quarter if any, obviously there was some social issues that have arrived, a lot of that did happen, I think initially in Minnesota. So, any sort of impact on the business there or any other trends [indiscernible] with respect to what kind of I guess the second quarter of a COVID environment?

Kyle Kingsley

Yes, I can speak to that. Things have stabilized substantially here in Minnesota. We did not have any business interruptions of consequence as a result of COVID. And in fact, we have actually seen some augmented flexibility on the regulation side, things like curbside pickup, tele consultations both for certifying physicians and for our pharmacists. These are all things that we are hoping we can make these permanent or semi-permanent. It did really adds kind of efficiencies. The protests that we have seen really have not been an issue for our dispensaries. We are proactive and again no business interruption. We are hopeful of again that the regulatory changes that we have seen will lead to long-term business efficiencies.

Matt Bottomley

Great. And just last question for me on one state in particular, Pennsylvania, is a market on spending lot more or trying to understand I think that maybe for Florida, maybe Arizona, it depends on the better attractive growth profiles out there. So can you just comment on the trends you have seen in that market and just to confirm do you still have the ability to open up a third location and if so, is that considered a core market where you might [indiscernible]?

Kyle Kingsley

Yes, Pennsylvania is one of our core markets. We have seen some downward pressure on pricing just being transparent. One of the things that isn’t optimal for us in PA is sort of the mismatch between our production capacity. We have an 89,000 square foot facility there. And as you mentioned, we only approve our 2 of 3 dispensaries open. So, it will be great to augment our retail apparatus there. We will make our decision on the third dispensary, the same way we do make all of our kind of capital allocation decisions. We have other opportunities that maybe more cost effective, but we are authorized to do that third dispensary that could happen in 2020 potentially.

Matt Bottomley

Okay. Thanks everyone.

Kyle Kingsley

Thank you.

Graeme Kreindler with Eight Capital, your line is open.

Graeme Kreindler

Hi, good morning and thanks for taking my questions. Just a follow-up with respect to the CapEx, I appreciate the commentary there in terms of what’s expected for the year. I was just wondering does that commentary about minimal CapEx, does that include any sort of budget for a potential additional retail openings whether it be in a market like Minnesota or the potential for a third location in Pennsylvania that you just mentioned?

Kyle Kingsley

Yes. So, just I can run you through things that we are interested in on the retail side. There is four additional dispensaries authorized in Minnesota. These will be very high yield for us. There is a dispensary license in Maryland, [indiscernible] Maryland that we are interested in working on this third dispensary in Pennsylvania and there is also one or two additional dispensaries potentially in New Mexico as we look at adult-use potentially in that state. So, retail expansion is definitely a focus. We are getting pretty cost effective on implementing these green [ph] dispensaries.

Graeme Kreindler

So then with respect to the commentary on CapEx, is a portion of that spend allocated to opening additional retail maybe not necessarily narrowed down exactly which markets and when, but there is some sort of element to that?

Kyle Kingsley

Absolutely.

Graeme Kreindler

Understood. Okay, thanks for that. Then with respect to looking at the operating expenses that declined about $1 million sequentially quarter-over-quarter, you have made moves to decrease the operating expenses here which it looks like will start to see that show up in Q2. So I was just wondering is it possible to quantify what sort of savings we can see throughout the year and how that’s going to be spread out over the next couple of quarters?

Shaun Nugent

Yes, thanks. Good question. I think as I look at our corporate spending as you indicated, we did some pretty significant adjustments in kind of the middle of 1Q. And to your point, we won’t see a lot of that start to roll through until 2Q and then ultimately 3Q and 4Q. In terms of kind of targets, we don’t have any real target set. I do know that we have taken out quite a bit of expense. We have given some kind of guidance around the 20% to 25% in the past. And I think that as we continue to kind of optimize our operation, I do believe we will be able to get to that point, we are not there yet where it’s going to be kind of continuous improvement throughout 2020 and 2021, but we certainly believe there is a good opportunity for us to really maximize our cost structure around this core strategies kind of business strategy that we have kind of implemented over the last quarter.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay, understood. Just to follow-up on that, so with respect to 2020, should we expect for the OpEx to decline on an absolute basis or as a percentage of sales to see that come down, how should we be thinking about that for the balance of the year?

Shaun Nugent

We will have – it will reduce both on an absolute and a percentage of revenue basis. However, I will note that as we look at G&A costs and overhead, as we plan it into the future we are focused on the metric as it relates to a percentage of revenue than the discrete spend.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay, thanks. And then my last question here with respect to the adjusted gross margin at before any fair value impacts bounce back increased very nicely here in the quarter. I was wondering in terms of what trends we could expect on that gross margin you have continued tenant improvements that you are expecting to have come throughout the year, so how could that impact your gross margin? And as you scale up should we expect some volatility or are things at a point where they are at a pretty good state and we can expect an increased trend as we get more efficient?

Shaun Nugent

Yes. I think that we are on a good trend right here. I don’t think it’s a – I don’t think it’s a volatile situation. Certainly, we are – we have some overcapacity in a couple of our facility – planned overcapacity from that perspective as we are anticipating kind of some future changes that would kind of have a pretty significant inflection point with respect to revenue. We had a kind of a shift in our mix in this first quarter as well, which kind of puts some margin pressure. As we look forward, I think that, that will normalize a little bit more as we kind of expand the retail footprint that Kyle just alluded to. So we believe that we will start to see kind of quarter-over-quarter improvements in our margins as we scale revenue to take advantage of the capacity as well as kind of get our retail wholesale mix more in line with kind of our long-term perspectives.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay, that’s it for me. Thank you very much.

Kyle Kingsley

Thank you.

Russ Stanley with [indiscernible] Securities, your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Just a follow-up on your cash flow target for mid-2021 becoming currently cash flow positive, I just want to clarify what metric are you referring to, is that net of CapEx as well and a follow-up to that I guess can you elaborate on which markets you are already cash flow positive in?

Shaun Nugent

Yes, thanks. Good question. Thanks. I think as you look at – as we start to look at our business going forward and kind of to looking at where we are going to be cash flow positive. When we talk about cash flow positive, we are talking about cash flow positive after taxes, after CapEx, after our occupancy cost. So, true cash flow positive that will have to be able to fund additional growth from operations. That’s the goal that we are trying to see. With respect to our individual marketplaces, we have – we are a very centralized organization. And on a decentralized basis, as you look at the various markets, our Minnesota market is our strongest market. We generated 56% revenue growth in Minnesota in the first quarter. It’s a strong market for us and a cash flow positive market. We are also very bullish on Arizona as well. As far as the rest of the markets are concerned, we are continuing to focus in on operating at the lowest cost level and believe that the combination of those two markets I mentioned and the other four core markets as they start to ramp up and get to full operation, we expect that all those local – all those different state jurisdictions will contribute to cash flow positive in the mid part of 2021.

Unidentified Analyst

That’s great color. Thank you.

There are no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Dr. Kingsley.

Kyle Kingsley

Thanks again for joining us this morning. We appreciate your continued support and look forward to speaking to you all again on our second quarter earnings call in August.

This concludes today's conference call. We thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.