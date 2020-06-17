New EU truck emissions regulations also provide a major catalyst, however delayed it has been by COVID-19.

Natural Gas Trucks can lower costs greatly and can lower carbon emissions by 20% to 70%; governments will find more bang for the emissions buck with LNG trucks versus electric.

While the stock has been halved since February, the company is on the verge of possibly multiplying revenues via its JV with Weichai.

Westport Fuel Systems' was well on its way to profitability before COVID slammed the brakes on the natgas and hydrogen truck engine and parts manufacturer.

Governments wanting a 70% reduction in carbon emissions from heavy-duty trucks will find the greatest bang for their buck by subsidizing trucks fueled by renewable natural gas rather than electric trucks.

The EU, China, and India seem to have settled on natural gas trucks as their number one solution for the 2020s.

India seems to favor natural gas for all vehicles including buses. China and California may favor electric buses.

The supply of renewable natural gas is increasing tremendously by the month, from Canada to the United States to the EU and India. China has ramped up its imports of LNG tremendously, and tariffs on the fuel do not seem to be at risk of rising anymore.

China is looking at a carbon tax, which would send sales of natural gas trucks to the moon.

So, government regulations and climate concerns are propelling the sales of Westport Fuel Systems's HPDI 2.0 system, which emits nearly zero nitrogen oxide pollution and far less carbon than the IVECO (CNHI) competition.

Chinese Approval Possible Any Day Now

The pandemic slashed WPRT's stock from about $2.50 to about $0.70. The pandemic and presumably trade tensions slowed the approval of the Westport-Weichai HPDI 2.0 truck in China. Sales of this truck will, in the vision of management, propel the company's revenues as well as lowering costs via greater economies of scale.

According to management, approval could happen any day now, and the HPDI 2.0 truck has already passed all of the tests for approval.

So, the approval literally depends on what used to be called "paperwork."

What happens to WPRT stock upon approval is unclear. The one clear thing is that it will go up. Many certainly believe that the stock value will skyrocket beyond $2.50, as WPRT will have its facilities fully open again and will have Weichai revving up the enormous sales machine in China.

Others may believe that because government budgets and corporate budgets have been strained by the virus, transition to natural gas trucks will be slowed. But many parties have no choice. The EU, China, India, and California have already passed legislation and regulations requiring lower emissions. Strained budgets may actually benefit WPRT, as companies and governments may choose to purchase two LNG trucks instead of one electric truck, for instance. The money for electric trucks may be reallocated for natural gas trucks, and they may be purchasing more climate bang for the buck too, as trucks running on RNG may yield a 70% reduction in emissions.

Some consider RNG to be climate neutral, in fact.

What if Weichai has difficulty selling the LNG trucks? That's possible, but not likely as China attempts to replace millions of diesel trucks and clear the terrible pollution in cities, where Chinese realized that there were blue skies behind the smog during the COVID shutdown.

But if Weichai has difficulties, they will be spurred on by the minimum HPDI 2.0 purchases built into the contract they signed with Westport. Remember too that Weichai and Westport have a long-time joint venture in China, so their interests have been aligned for years.

EU and India

The EU regulations have been in place for months now, and trucking firms must start making substantial changes to their diesel line-ups in order to meet deadlines. With up to 20% reduction in emissions, trucking firms may choose to replace all of their fleet with HPDI trucks from Volvo. This way, they will be prepared for the deadline, and they will maximize their savings on LNG and CNG fuels, which sell at a major discount per unit of energy.

Very few large fleets have gone whole-hog into nat gas trucks, but governments like California and firms like Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) offer major financial incentives for conversion. Germany waives all tolls for nat gas trucks.

A 10% conversion to nat gas trucks in any of the major markets would make Westport Fuel Systems a major truck engine company worldwide. Currently, WPRT stock sells at far less then one times their trailing revenues, while Ballard Power Systems (BLDP), Westport's analogous company on the hydrogen fuel cells sector (though Westport also makes hydrogen engine parts), sees a stock value well over 30 times their annual revenues.

Meanwhile, more and more nat gas trucks hit the roads every day, while hydrogen is still an experiment. Furthermore, the nat gas refilling infrastructure is already largely built out in nations like the USA and China, and Ballard waits for money to be committed to infrastructure build-out.

Does Westport deserve to sell at 2x revenues? Yes. As soon as the Weichai-Westport HPDI 2.0 truck is given the stamp of approval by the Communist bureaucracy in China. At 2x revenues with the Weichai truck approved, Westport stock would likely sell at four or five times what it does now (less than $1.30).

India is Weak

In the Q1 conference call CEO David Johnson singled out India as seeing weak sales, while emphasizing that the EU, US, and China hold great promise.

If India is the great weakness, then Westport should be in good shape. In India, Westport works with Tata. We know that for certain, through official press releases. They have also mentioned Maruti Suzuki, which has recently set sales records for nat gas vehicles.

While the virus shut India down for some time, the build-out of natural gas refilling stations continues at a quick pace.

Westport was contracted by Tata to help it transition to a new emissions standard. If you see a major Tata Motors tie-up with Westport to build HPDI 2.0 trucks for India, then Westport will have major OEM deals in all the major markets: with Cummins in the USA; with Weichai in China; with Volvo in the EU; and with Tata in India.

When does the stock pop?

Assuming that the slow pace of approval has to do with COVID issues, which is to be expected, WPRT stock will pop the moment news comes out that the Weichai-Westport HPDI 2.0 truck has been approved.

After doubling in price (at least from today), the stock may stall out until more news out of the EU comes out. If news leaks that Volvo has made a deal for 500 HPDI trucks, the stock will pop again; at this point expectations for Volvo sales are low (but the regulations almost dictate a faster pace of sales).

The Cummins-Westport joint venture in the United States is up for renewal. If and when that is announced, there will be another pop. In this case, I believe people expect a renewal of the jv or for Cummins to pay Westport in one way or another for a continuation of nat gas technology and support. If Cummins abandons nat gas tech in favor of risky electric adventures, Westport stock will suffer a hit.

But then Westport will find another OEM in the United States, and perhaps one that is more dedicated to nat gas trucking.

Conclusion

Taking in the risks and the rewards, I am looking at quick global growth in natural gas trucking and sanitation trucking. I expect WPRT stock to sell at 2x revenues in the near future, and I expect revenues to grow by 50% assuming approval of the Weichai-Westport HPDI 2.0 truck.

The only proven technology to lower emissions, and more importantly to most nitrogen oxides, is natural gas truck engine technology. The quick rise in supply of renewable natural gas also offers carbon emissions reductions of up to 70%. Capitalists and environmentalists can toast each other with organic wine.

