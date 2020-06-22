Save Your Capital: Avoid Touching Leveraged ETFs

Over the past couple of months, we have had no less than ten investor inquiries about using leveraged/inverse ETFs to either profit in this bear market or to hedge portfolios. Since most questions deal with shorting the S&P 500 or taking aggressive positions in the gold miners, we will illustrate our advice using these two asset classes. Leveraged and inverse ETFs are complex financial products that rely on the use of derivative contracts to replicate or amplify the underlying index returns. Importantly, leveraged ETFs do not amplify the annual returns of an index but instead track the daily changes. The NAV (net asset value) is calculated based on the daily percent changes in the underlying index. Herein lies the major pitfall for those hoping to "invest" in a leveraged ETF.

To illustrate how the NAV of a leveraged ETF is calculated, we created a simple numerical example. We note months in the time column (in order to make the large periodic percent changes larger and quickly show the impact of volatility on the ETF's NAV), but again, the NAVs are really calculated based on daily percent changes in the underlying index.

Price Divergence Example: 2x Bear ETF Time Index level Index % Change ETF Price ETF % Change Month 1 100 100 Month 2 90 -10.00% 80 -20.00% Month 3 75 -16.67% 53.33 -33.33% Month 4 83 10.67% 64.71 21.33% Month 5 89 7.23% 74.07 14.46% Month 6 70 -21.35% 42.44 -42.70% Month 7 92 31.43% 69.12 62.86% Month 8 96 4.35% 75.13 8.70% Month 9 88 -8.33% 62.61 -16.67% Month 10 97 10.23% 75.42 20.45% Month 11 100 3.09% 80.08 6.19% Profit/Loss 0% -19.92%

The above table assumes a generic 2 times reverse ETF. The first month (day) down shows a -10% loss for the index. The ETF falls -20%, as expected. So far so good. The problem with the ETF's NAV tracking the index occurs with the time decay and is augmented as volatility in the index increases. As shown, at the end of our hypothetical 11-month period, the index regains 100, its starting value, and is therefore unchanged for a 0% return over the whole period. The 2 times inverse ETF, however, finished the period down -19.92%. An investor in this ETF would have been completely hosed.

In addition to the structural problems of investing in leveraged ETFs, investors are also burdened with the higher expense ratios. The cost of leverage increases the management fees, which obviously will also increase the tracking error with the ETF's underlying index. For the leveraged ETFs we discuss below, the ProShares UltraShort S&P 500 (SDS), ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO), and the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares (NUGT), the expense ratios are 0.89%, 0.90%, and 1.17%, respectively.

ProShares UltraShort S&P 500

The S&P 500 is the mother of all indexes. Investors are constantly expressing bullish and bearish views on the equity market, referencing the S&P 500. Most fund managers are benchmarked to the S&P 500 and also have an interest in beating this index. It is not surprising that a large crowd of investors are interested in beating the index using the ProShares Ultra S&P500, a 2 times leveraged product on the index (for example, fund managers) while others (speculators) may look to the ProShares UltraShort S&P 500 to outperform the index in a falling market. Even fund managers may be tempted to use the UltraShort to hedge an S&P 500 benchmarked portfolio.

Both the SSO and the SDS are toxic financial products. The first chart below shows the SDS performance since the Trump inauguration. While the S&P 500 (SPY) line in blue and the bear ETF, SDS, line in black look like mirror inverse images, as they should, in reality we see the massive deterioration over time. As such, the recent rally which brought the SPY to a few percent of record highs (but clearly stopping below record highs) also saw the SDS break through record lows! WHAT!!?? That's right, if you bet against the S&P 500 with the SDS, your position is at a significant new all-time low even without the S&P 500 getting to all-time highs.

Some may say that bears are losers and if you invest in the SDS in the first place, you are a loser. But let's look at the bullish version of the S&P 500 leveraged ETF, the SSO. If you had been bullish this year and had bought the SSO, you'd still be extremely frustrated, despite being right about the rally in stocks. Our chart below shows the SPY rebounding to about 8% below the all-time record close after Friday. So, the SSO should have rebounded to 16% below its record February close, right? Wrong, the SSO is still -26% below its high. This illustrates perfectly how even over a short time period, index volatility kills these awful leveraged ETFs.

We created a final chart with these two leveraged S&P 500 ETFs from their start in July 2006. The SDS (black line) is an absolute joke, with its NAV essentially going to $0. The SSO (red line) is positive by +401% -- less than the 464% predicted by the SPY performance - but we again see the drawback of this leveraged product. Having bought the SSO pre-Financial Crisis, an investor would have had to wait until mid-2013 just to get back above the performance of the SPY!!

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares

We have spoken to lots of investors who love the goldminers. Some really love the miners and have been interested in taking a leveraged position in the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index. A popular product is the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares. A quick note on this product, as the fund manager changed the leveraged ratio from 3x to 2x this past March 31, 2020. This decision was made due to increased market volatility. We will analyze the NUGT up to March 31, in its original 3x leveraged structure.

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares is benchmarked to the same index (the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index) as the very popular VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX). We plot the GDX against the NUGT since the Trump inauguration through the end of March 31, 2020. We have no words to describe this train wreck. Never touch a leveraged ETF, especially on a volatility index like the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index.

Conclusion

More people are understanding that leveraged ETFs are not long-term investments. However, these products are still heavily traded. The trading volume this past Friday on the SDS was $301,470,939 and for the NUGT $455,665,392. To put this trading activity in perspective, popular stock Best Buy (BBY) traded $401,030,560 on Friday. While we hope most of this volume is from professional traders, we still recommend not even trading in these leveraged ETFs. Why? First, you have to be correct with your timing call right away. Each day that passes while hoping for a move in your direction will see the NAV decay. Second, most investors/traders who believe that an index is set to move in their direction will naturally be more tolerant in holding/waiting for the move to develop. As the leveraged ETF position gets underwater, a natural cognitive bias is to avoid selling losers (especially when you are right!). The snowball effect quickly gets underway. The final reason not even to trade these products is the high expense ratios, which assure a tracking error versus the index over any holding period.

If we wish to short the S&P 500, we find that is much more cost-effective to take a short position in the SPY, then use options to manage risk and increase leverage. We never use an inverse ETF to express a bearish position, as there exist many work-arounds to avoid using leveraged ETFs.

