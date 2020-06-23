Summary

Shares of DocuSign have rallied more than 120% in the year-to-date.

The demands of remote-work have more or less corrected DocuSign's sales execution issues from last year. Revenues grew 39% y/y in Q1, actually showing slight acceleration.

Investors are banking on DocuSign to continue leading the charge to a paperless work environment.

However, with a gargantuan >$30 billion market cap, DocuSign will need to start showing more progress on profitability to continue rising.