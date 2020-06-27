Co-produced with Beyond Saving

In a recent article, REITs On Sale: Time To Buy Like It's 2009, we highlighted the benefits of the REIT structure and why we believe that the market is dramatically underestimating the durability of REITs.

In 2009, the market panicked over anything REIT, pundits were declaring that the commercial real estate market would collapse next and that REITs would be going bankrupt left and right. In hindsight, they were wrong. REITs proved to be very durable, and while cash-flow was disrupted, dividends were cut and many REITs were forced to issue equity at unattractive prices, 2009 was a fantastic year to be buying almost anything REIT.

The key thing that REITs have, that help them weather any economic conditions, is massive amounts of tangible real estate. Real estate is a highly favored asset by banks, because it has a value that isn't set daily in a stock market. It has an actual utility value – land can be used for something and nearly everything we do requires at least some use of land. This makes banks very comfortable with accepting it as collateral, and provides a lot of flexibility for REITs to work with lenders through tough times.

With the COVID economic crisis, REITs find themselves in another unique situation. Many tenants can't or won't pay rent as their businesses are disrupted and that has ramifications for REITs, which collect rent. Fortunately, most REITs are in a financially comfortable position, and have been able to grant deferrals. Notably, these are deferrals, not rent forgiveness. REITs own the real estate, and while cash-flow might be disrupted in the near-term, the tenants must eventually pay or they will be evicted. The tenants cannot just squat on the property without paying rent indefinitely.

While REITs are sold-off right now, as rent collections return to normal, this will be one of the fastest growing sectors. Today, we take a look at what we consider the premiere REIT CEF (Closed-End Fund). A CEF allows us to get instant diversification across quality REITs, access to cheap leverage so that we can increase our upside potential, and currently, the CEF is trading at approximately a 10% discount to NAV, so buying the CEF saves us 10% up front compared to buying all of the CEF's holdings individually.

Cohen&Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) was a holding that we recommended to take profits on late in 2019. Now in 2020, we have had some opportunities to buy it back at discounts, including right now. Today, income investors can get a yield of 9% on our capital and more than a 12% discount to NAV.

Managed by what we consider the best manager in the sector, RQI has outperformed SPY since inception, despite the recent under-performance and going through the worst real estate recession in history.





For CEFs, a quality manager can be everything. This is because CEFs are actively managed, and the manager is routinely making decisions about what to buy and what to sell. Cohen & Steers is one of the first managers to have CEFs specializing in REITs and have proven their ability in good times and in bad, with market beating results over time.

Holdings

At High Dividend Opportunities, we favor a high allocation to REITs. They are one of our favorite investment structures because they tend to provide high levels of dividends. So we want to make sure we do not become overly concentrated. One of the things we love about RQI is that their focus is on REIT sectors where we do not have a lot of holdings. In fact, the overlap of the HDO portfolio with RQI's top 10 includes only one holding- Welltower (WELL).

Source: Cohen & Steers RQI - 3/31/2020

The reason we do not hold American Tower (AMT), Equinix (EQIX), or Prologis (PLD) is because they do not pay high dividends. Since they do not meet our income goals, they are not a fit for our portfolio strategy. However, these are fantastic REITs that will provide great total returns.

RQI solves that problem, allowing us to get exposure to the upside of these REITs, while also paying income investors a generous dividend that meets our dividend goals.

Additionally, we can expect that much of the COVID impact on these companies will be temporary and mostly psychological. RQI has very limited exposure to the sectors that have been hardest hit like retail, malls and hotels.

Instead, RQI is focused on infrastructure, data centers, and apartments. These are sectors where we should expect a full recovery sooner rather than later.

Dividend

With the volatility in the market, dividend cuts are a concern and many CEFs have been forced to cut. For CEFs, return can come in one of two ways, price appreciation, or dividends. Price tends to be closely associated with NAV – the underlying value of the holdings that the fund is invested in.

As noted above, many of RQI's holdings have low dividends, so there is not enough cash-flow coming from dividends to cover the distribution. Instead, RQI passes along dividends by realizing gains from time to time. Since any dividend directly reduces NAV, the dividend that a CEF decides to pay is often a strategic decision. Does the CEF prefer to distribute the cash, or leave it invested and grow NAV?

For the past 5-years, RQI has maintained an $0.08/month dividend. Over that 5-years, they maintained NAV generally in the $12.50-$15 range.





With NAV climbing back into that range, and RQI having declared their dividend as unchanged, it appears that RQI is very likely to stick with their historic strategy. The current yield is 8.0% of NAV, so RQI will need to achieve returns over 8% to pay the dividend and improve their NAV. From current levels, that is a very obtainable goal.

A Word On RFI

Cohen&Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI) is another REIT CEF that is managed by Cohen & Steers. It has extremely similar holdings to RQI, but it has two major differences: First it does not use any leverage at all, while RQI is leveraged a bit under 25% of assets. Second, RFI has a slightly higher allocation to preferred stocks issued by REITs than RQI.

RFI is therefor less volatile and a more conservative holding than RQI, for those who want to avoid the larger swings. Leverage cuts both ways, on the way down, RQI is going to fall faster, and on the way up RQI should rise faster.

Investors in RFI get less volatility with exposure to similar holdings, however RFI is only yielding 7.9% and RFI is currently trading at NAV. For conservative investors looking to invest in a REIT CEF, RFI is definitely one to keep on the watch-list, but at this moment in time, RQI is the better deal. Especially since we expect REITs to trend positive.

Conclusion

REITs remain one of the more compelling opportunities in the market today. Real estate assets provide a stable base that the market is failing to appreciate. Buying real estate and renting it out remains a fantastic way to generate strong, recurring and growing cash-flow. When the market panics and is worried about short-term issues, it is time to load up on REITs.

RQI provides an excellent opportunity for us to gain exposure to a large basket of REITs. We can get the benefit of a highly-seasoned asset manager, a group of REITs that have lower dividends than we usually consider, and a high dividend. All for a 12% discount to NAV.

With RQI, you can increase your diversification, add a great income stream and save money. Win, win, win.

