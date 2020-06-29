One royalty agreement for one fab would already make the company profitable so there is increasing investor optimism, but nothing is guaranteed.

The technology keeps on improving and so are the chances of it being adopted in customer production facilities, generating royalties for the company.

The pandemic is leading to delays, but customer engagements are still increasing.

Atomera (ATOM) is the owner of the proprietary MST (Mears Silicon Technology), which is a thin film of re-engineered silicon that functions as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS transistors.

The company still doesn't generate much revenue, as the price emerges when customers move to adopt the MST technology in their own production facilities and generate royalties. With even one fab the company would already become profitable, and we think the chances of this happening are increasing all the time. But so is the company's market capitalization.

We have called the shares of Atomera a high-risk, high-reward play for investors, and so it is playing out. The last time we reported on the company was in February before the pandemic broke out in earnest. The surprising thing is that since then, the shares have more than doubled.

This suggests something is going right for the company. It isn't revenue generation, as the company still generates very little, and it produces heavy losses:

Data by YCharts

So what accounts for the investor enthusiasm? First, the bad news:

Revenue

Cash

The company still has a tiny revenue. From the 10-Q:

What's more, they expect to have no revenue whatsoever in Q2, not that it makes that much difference.

Cash

The company burns about $10M of cash a year:

Data by YCharts

After the close of Q1, the company had $11.4M (down $3.5M from the end of 2019). Although there was no immediate necessity (indeed, management said during the Q1CC that they did not have "near-term" plans to raise capital), the company issued new shares in a May 15 financing, consisting of (PR):

2,024,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share. The total offering included 264,000 shares sold as a result of the underwriter’s exercise of its overallotment option in full.

So that adds another $11.4M, doubling the cash holding (although by the end of June that will have gone down another $3.5M or so at least). It's also notable that the share price has doubled since then:

Management keeps arguing that their potential is only limited by their internal resources so perhaps that explains the investor enthusiasm after the financing, although there is some more good news, which we'll discuss below.

Management argued that expenses this year will be about $1M higher than last year (a small part of it has to do with their new 300mm tool, see below) and be in the range of $12.75M-$13.75M, but this is a little lower than guided before due to cost-cutting.

Good news

But there is also good news:

Steady progress with engagements

Multiple JDAs in preparation

Limited impact of the pandemic

MST improvement

Finally, their own 300mm tool

Power management opportunity and RF SOI

We bring to memory that customers progress through certain phases, which are neatly summed up in a slide from their latest IR presentation:

That same presentation also shows how many customers they actually have, and how that is progressing in time:

At first sight, that both is, and isn't very encouraging. It is encouraging as it shows steady progress, but it isn't encouraging as even 26 engagements, 16 of which in stage 3 which generates license fees, and working with half the world's top semiconductor producers is only generating such puny revenues ($62K in Q1).

That is because the real money is in the royalties, stage 6, but no customer has reached that stage yet. In fact, no customer has gone beyond stage 3, but in order to smooth the transition, the company has come up with something new, JDAs or Joint Development Agreements.

One idea behind the JDAs seems to be handholding in the hope that single customers will embark on multiple engagements, and that's what happened with one relatively new customer (which has already three engagements). From the Q1CC:

What a JDA would typically do is that a central organization would evaluate our technology and then approve it for going to production. And then all of the different business units who are interested in using it could kind of take advantage of that early work and maybe even get it to production faster since it would be pre-approved.

MST improvement

Their proprietary MST SP technology keeps on improving. From the Q1CC:

In the last earnings call, I spoke about how Atomera’s R&D has achieved extraordinary results with our MST SP technology, allowing our specific on-resistance, or RSP, to reach a level that is slightly better than the industry top runners. Since then, we’ve been able to reduce that critical metric even more to the point where we believe our MST silicon fabricated at our contract foundry is now yielding a lower RSP than is available anywhere in the world on that process node. Those results will be even more impressive when fabricated on the significantly more advanced processes used by our customers. Remember, that the lower the RSP, the more compact and efficient a given power management IC can be. So MST SP would enable a very attractive cost reduction to makers of mobile phones or any battery-operated product. We are working with several different customers in this area.

The most immediate opportunities are in RF SOI (radio frequency silicon on insulator) chips, especially for the massive 5G market. Then there is power management ICs mentioned in the quote above, which is also a very large market.

We explained in earlier articles that the company has two versions of its MST technology, MST1 is easier to integrate and adopt by an existing factory and this was the most immediate prospects for being adopted.

The company has also been able to finally secure a full-time lease on a 300mm epitaxial deposition tool, to replace their existing 200mm tool so now the company can better work with the more advanced applications of its customers that use 300mm wafers which every process below 130nm uses.

The company can now address these advanced applications directly and this opens up a higher royalty segment of the market, according to management. The company used workarounds previously, but this wasn't ideal (Q1CC):

In many cases, we tried to use 200-millimeter wafers for our customer’s 300-millimeter experiments, leading to the need for specialized equipment, handling errors and other problems.

Pandemic

The company has made the usual precautions but there are some negatives:

New customer engagements are more difficult for two reasons. Companies are more careful with their CapEx given the greater uncertainty and lack of visibility, and on-premise visits are also more complicated.

The company is also seeing some delay in R&D spending of existing customers for new programs, but at least some of that is companies waiting until their engineers can get back to the office.

JDA discussions have not stopped but are delayed.

Some production plans of licensing partners are also delayed.

The impact doesn't seem to be too dramatic, the company is still increasing its pipeline and engagements, but the Q2 guidance is basically zero due to customer delays.

This doesn't matter all that much financially, given that revenues are tiny at these earlier stages anyway, but we're a little surprised it hasn't unnerved at least some investors. Management argues it's just delays and that seems almost certainly the case.

Valuation

Traditional valuation metrics are obviously not useful, but given the not entirely unsubstantial market capitalization (roughly $200M), what can be expected should the company receive royalties? From the May IR presentation:

If you combine the statement that they can become profitable from the royalties (2%) from a single fab with the management claim that they are working with half of the world's top semiconductor producers, the investor enthusiasm becomes a little more easier to understand.

And of course a royalty-based business model produces extremely high margins, once it gets off the ground.

Data by YCharts

However, at a $200M market cap, one has to argue that at least a few of possible royalty deals are already priced in.

Conclusion

The company has useful technology that generates the interest from half of the world's top semiconductor producers, which have at least one engagement with the company and some have several.

There is no guarantee that any of them will expand to the stage 6 level where they will incorporate the MST in the production at one or several fabs, but we have been watching the progress of customer engagements for quite some time and we would argue that the odds of this are increasing.

Investors seem to realize that they have been piling onto the shares and the company had no problem issuing another round of finance that should keep them going for at least 18 months or so.

While nothing is guaranteed, given the continuous improvements in MST technology and increasing customer engagements, we think it's likely that the company will secure royalty deals, although the timing of this is impossible to gauge.

While the company just did another round of financing and is good for the next 18 months or so, nobody can guarantee they won't need more financing after that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.