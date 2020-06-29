Investors must look past the current situation for Hooker Furniture and turn their attention to proven history for nearly 100 years.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) is an enticing investment opportunity for value investors as it poses large potential upside with solid financial stability in earnings and free cash flow. With the current COVID-19 conditions, Hooker Furniture's share price has been lowered and poses an opportunity to find value in this undervalued stock using measures including backlogged sales, key housing market data, book value per share, EV/EBITDA, and P/E ratios compared to competitors.

To give some background as to why Hooker Furniture can prove to be a valuable investment over several months or years, it's important to first learn the history of the firm.

Hooker Furniture's 96-Year History

Hooker Furniture is a Virginia-based designer, importer, and manufacturer of residential home leather and upholstery fabric furniture as well as metal furniture. Of all domestic furniture stores that are publicly traded, Hooker Furniture is ranked among the top-5 based on domestic shipments as well as top 21 in FDMC 300 list of top North American wood products producers.

For over 95 years the business had been family run and dedicated to creating one of the top importers and manufacturers of casegoods. Hooker Furniture's slow growing base business has expanded into new markets organically through the Hooker brand as well as inorganically through acquisitions.

A New Era of Leadership

As of January 31, 2021 Hooker Furniture's first non family member CEO will take control of the company. The current serving President, Jeremy Hoff, will take charge as Paul Toms, the current CEO, will retire. The beneficial aspect of the transition holds itself in the fact that Toms will still serve as chairman of the board, keeping the business in the family.

Hoff has an impressive track record in the industry as he has served companies such as Huntington House Furniture, Pulaski Furniture, Universal Furniture, A.R.T. Furniture, and more over the past 22 years with each of these experiences coming with long lists of improved existing sales growth, expanded business opportunities, and new account growth.

Growth of Hooker Furniture

The Hooker brand has experienced slow but highly profitable growth compounded by newfound high growth segments with acquisitions such as Home Meridian and Shenandoah in 2016 and 2017, respectively. These acquisitions have allowed for inorganic and more rapid growth into new segments such as warehouse and contract furniture which allow for more advantageous domestic distribution channels.

A large portion of the decisions behind these acquisitions comes from the distribution method growth through e-commerce which is a $160.33B industry growing at 18.22% on average and is expected to boom in upcoming years.

Implications of COVID-19

Like most businesses, especially in manufacturing, Hooker Furniture sources from several different manufacturers and distribution channels in South America, Asia, and Italy. Due to the global pandemic, the ability to source the raw materials and manufacture the casegoods has become more expensive and more difficult due to lack of preparation for the virus. This presented challenges for the Hooker brand and still does, but there are promising signs that seem to get covered.

These promising signs include a strong leadership team running a family brand that has operated for over 96 years domestically. This brand has survived several economic depressions, recessions, wars, and now a global pandemic. For a small brand to be able to endure setbacks such as these, there must be wildly successful operations in place.

Another factor of potential success includes diversified customers. The largest customer accounts for 11% while the top 5 customers account for 30% of sales. Hooker has diversified enough through several retailers and self-owned stores that it can endure losses in some areas while not being punished as a whole. According to Hooker's investor relations presentation for 2020, they recognized the struggles that 2020 would bring but feel confident about the future, with Chairman and CEO Paul Toms stating:

While we knew our financial results would suffer in the short-term, we are deeply gratified at how our team worked together to adapt and to navigate many external challenges. We made significant progress in our tariff mitigation and re-sourcing strategies. We began to experience financial improvements from these mitigation strategies in the fourth quarter and expect to benefit more from these strategies as we move forward.

Sales have been teetering between highly profitable growth and several large sales dips due to problems in one area with a large customer. While this could be detrimental, Hooker Furniture has put significant effort into fixing quality problems internally as well as with suppliers. COVID-19 has dismantled many supply chains and distribution channels for smaller firms like Hooker, but Hooker's leadership team has shifted their supply chain to create a more diversified approach to manufacturing. This includes a significantly reduced dependence on China for supply chain by nearly 50% as noted in their investor relations presentation as of February 2020. While this could potentially increase production costs, quality control may increase due to more dependent manufacturers and suppliers because a small brand like Hooker relies on the customer interactions and relationships they have built.

Key Metrics

While Hooker may be facing intense struggles from the global pandemic, they are not alone. Decreased sales and increased costs are widespread in most industries and the future is unknown by all.

Some key data could prove to value investors that this company is worth looking at after looking beyond the initial metrics.

One indicator of potential is the increase of backlogs, up 9% to the previous year according to Hooker Furniture's most recent 10-Q filing. The average investor could look at this number as concerning, but in times of a global pandemic I see this as a promising indicator. Supply chains and manufacturing have been beaten down, but the fact that retailers and consumers are still purchasing goods from Hooker proves to be a good sign for the next 30-day period. Hooker has proven its ability to produce quick deliveries and high level customer service which can rebound well to catch up with backlogs while not being bogged down by high inventories.

Hooker Furniture has seen increasing free cash compounded by increasing earnings, as seen below. I saw the free cash flow as an important measure of Hooker's health due to the fact that the pandemic has created difficult circumstances for collecting cash and repaying debts. Hooker has increased earnings and free cash significantly before the pandemic which has allowed for them to have financial strength and stability amid previously mentioned acquisitions.

Another key detail worth noting is the combination of low mortgage rates and a rebound in existing homes sales, ownership rate, and new housing permits in several areas of the country.

Paired with the rebounding housing sales is the recent rebound of big ticket item purchases by U.S. consumers. According to the Commerce Department, orders for big ticket items rebounded 15.8% in May, up from a decline of 18.1% in April and 16.7% in March. These big ticket items orders could prove to be a rebound for furniture companies like Hooker in conjunction with the rebounding housing market.

Value of Hooker Furniture

The NASDAQ-listed furniture company has promising signs itself for undervaluation. Naturally, a small family run firm is susceptible to misjudged valuation due to under coverage by a very small number of analysts.

The P/E ratio seemed to be a fitting measure as it was an initial insight into the undervaluation of Hooker, especially in comparison to industry averages. A low P/E ratio would suggest that Hooker's share price could be sitting at a level below fair value.

With a P/E ratio of 15.24, Hooker Furniture sits several points below a competitor average of 18.9 including competitors such as Bassett Furniture (BSET), Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH), Flexsteel Industries (FLXS), La-Z Boy Inc. (LZB), Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT), and RH (RH) using data pulled from Hooker Furniture's most recent 10-Q filing. These competitors include firms of the same size, smaller, and larger to encompass a full view of the competitive industry. This gives notice to the fact that Hooker has solid earnings, yet the price is not being pushed to unreliable levels.

Another key metric lies in Hooker's book value per share, a key indicator for a value investor, especially in a company that holds goods through inventory like a furniture company. A high book value per share in comparison to the value of a share provides reassurance to the fact that Hooker is undervalued. While there are firms larger than Hooker, Hooker's book value sits higher than the industry average showing signs of undervaluation. As of February 2020, Hooker's Book Value/Share sits at 23.25 while the competitor average is nearly 15.60, according to the SEC. This suggests that while Hooker has a lower than average share price among direct competitors and on average share price among direct competitors while removing RH's outlier share price, they have a much higher book value per share suggesting undervaluation. This pairs with the fact that Hooker has a well controlled system of inventory domestically.

Another indicator that Hooker could be undervalued is its lower than industry average Enterprise value to EBITDA ratio. As of 2020 Hooker Furniture has a 30.57 EV/EBITDA ratio compared to the competitor average of nearly 76.5. I saw the EV/EBITDA ratio as valuable in this circumstance due to the ratio's ability to provide insight into the firm's cash flows as opposed to earnings only. Hooker has strong cash flows that allow it to remain in strong financial standing to cover debts, especially debts incurred through two recent acquisitions as mentioned earlier.

All of these metrics show that Hooker could be undervalued with promising signs of rebounding in the near future.

Risks

Paul Toms and Hooker's management team have been very transparent in their struggles due to COVID-19 which have been heavily outlined in the most recent 10-Q filing and investor relations presentations mentioned earlier.

While I feel confident in Hooker's resilience and newly optimized supply chain, these efforts could prove to be detrimental. Smaller firms naturally cannot sustain higher costs from tariffs and input costs, so depending on the severity and duration of COVID-19 Hooker could face even more intense struggles. As the virus lasts longer more and more firms will have to increase debt and face the reality of industry consolidation.

As stated in the investor relations presentation:

Not withstanding the adverse effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic, we continue to believe in our ability to adapt to new challenges and opportunities, as we have throughout the Company's history, thanks to the efforts of so many employees over the years.

Amid rising concerns of the virus, Hooker has recognized the severity and implications for reduced margins, rising insurance costs, more expensive freight, warehousing, and storage, and increased debt due to acquisitions. Should the virus last longer than the worst-case scenario, it may be hard for Hooker to keep up with interest payments on their debt although they currently have strong free cash flows.

There are significant risks posed to the cash flow and earnings growth for Hooker Furniture, but a strengthened leadership team and revamped supply chain could be the answer to future success. With the transparency that Hooker's leadership team has provided into their recent struggles, this could be a ploy to lower earnings estimates for upcoming reports that provide an even larger incentive for value investors to hop on board now.

Conclusion

The NASDAQ listed furniture company has proven itself to survive and thrive over the past 96 years. With a family built company building a strong leadership team now under the control of a furniture industry guru, Hooker seems to be a valuable long term investment as the global pandemic stems onward. The price has been beaten down to a level that could satisfy a value investor looking to find a mispriced security. Uncovering the undercovered securities is a value investor's crown jewel, and this is an opportunity to find large upside in an uncovered company.

With growing free cash flows amid large acquisitions, Hooker is well prepared to face the uncertain future with their newly adjusted supply chain and leadership team. Hidden in the bad news of the virus, Hooker has still maintained double digit sales growth in several specialty furniture segments including contract furniture with large hotel chains.

Hooker Furniture is a solid value investment opportunity due to the undervaluation it holds in comparison to industry competitors. This can be paired with strong cash flows, expanding and strengthened business distribution channels, reduced dependence on Asia, and key ratios providing insight into the upside that can be realized by a long investor.

