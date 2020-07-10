To mitigate risks, it’s best to await a minimum 3% penetration above the current price ceiling to $90 and enter on a pullback for a better entry point.

The price is likely to rise further once it breaches the resistance level of $87. It would be better to take a position once this movement is confirmed as established.

It has the potential to outpace its peers and return a higher profit for investors, particularly as the profit margin it is charging is lower.

Fastly has had a rally of 321% YTD. However, three technical indicators have emerged – resistance level, rising wedge and overbought RSI – signaling the rally may be over.

This article covers my ideas for investing in this stock. Having recently sold my investment, my thoughts are turning towards what next for Fastly (FSLY) and my investment ideas for it. Is it a good stock to reinvest into, if so when and why, or has the stock reached its optimum price level?

Investment Thesis

My investment thesis in summary is this: Fastly is a good investment (or reinvestment) opportunity once certain conditions materialize.

Fastly as recently as the week of 03 July reached a share price resistance level of around $87, along with two technical indicators signalling a fall: A rising wedge formation and an overbought RSI. However, it remains a well run company with good fundamentals and I have a positive forward looking outlook on it.

My approach is to marry a strong forward looking outlook, based on fundamentals, with technical indicators in order to mitigate risks and take advantage of better investment share price entry points. With this in mind, a better approach to investing in Fastly would be to mitigate the risks of downward moves shown by the technical indicators and await the price to establish itself above the $87 resistance level, and purchase then.

The definition of "established above $87" can vary depending on the investor's risk appetite and general outlook. However, my definition would be to await a minimum 3% penetration above $87 to around $90 in order to avoid a bull trap, and time the purchase on a pull back to obtain a better entry point and also to retest $87 as a level of support.

What is Fastly?

It is a company that provides a Content Delivery Network (CDN). A CDN is a technology system used to reduce the time users have to wait to receive information (latency) and lessen the load on core systems where the original data resides. I say "original," because a CDN has a connection to the source systems and takes a copy of that data to provide to the user. The CDN reduces latency by having multiple servers across the world, thus having data that users would repeatedly ask for located physically closer to where they are thereby saving data transfer time.

Fastly makes use of Google's Cloud to provide its services. Which is as interesting a conundrum as Amazon setting up its own rival to Netflix, because Google also has its own CDN services too. Fastly has some large customers, such as Airbnb, Spotify, the UK Government and Shopify.

Background

As stated above, I have cashed in my investment on Fastly. This investment was reasonably profitable because Fastly has seen a stellar rise in share price since the pandemic started. This has been driven due to an increase in network traffic and loads on IT systems causing for a rising demand for CDN services.

(Source: Created by the author using Tradingview)

Recently, as shown in the chart above, Fastly Shares have been gyrating a lot and seem to have hit a level of resistance around the $87 mark while the market cap has more than doubled since the start of the pandemic. Since mid-June, it has seen a steady rising channel (lines in green in the chart above), but over the past few days seems to have reached the $87 resistance level and formed a rising wedge pattern (lines in blue in the chart above) - which would be an indicator of a future price move downwards. The RSI, too, indicates the price is over-bought and has been consistently so for the past two weeks.

These three points (doubling of market cap, and two technical indicators for a move downwards - rising wedge pattern and an overbought RSI), say to me that the rally in Fastly stock might have run out of steam and consequently, I cashed in my investment.

The question now is, what is the next move - is this a temporary pause in a rising stock price, or is there a pull-back coming? My forward looking view for Fastly remains bullish overall as I think that it is poised to take advantage of the current market and social situations.

While analysing a company and stock to invest into I tend to make my decisions on the following points. These points, as explained below, have led me to my bullish conclusion mentioned above.

Do I believe in their product or service

Is their product or service unique

Is it a well-run company?

What should the investment strategy be (i.e. the entry and exit criteria)?

Do I believe in their product or service?

The short answer is, yes. Before investing in a company, it's obviously important to understand the company, the services it provides, its customer base and its demand.

I believe a CDN is and will remain a core part of the internet. CDNs will continue to become a critical part of the technology companies use to provide their services. As I discuss in more detail below, Fastly is well positioned to take part in that market growth.

What attracted me to this company in the first place (other than that it was a start-up in its space with a startup's potential for growth) was that it is a tech company whose products and services will remain in demand whether or not there is a pandemic. The pandemic may have condensed the customer demand increase into a shorter period, but inherently, the demand for a CDN is linked to the demand for the content Fastly's customers are providing their users and the demand for the internet in general.

This is why I believe Fastly will continue to grow. The internet, obviously, will remain in demand, and although customers might come and go (either to Fastly's competitors or themselves go out of business), demand for CDN's and Fastly will remain. And as I explain in more detail below, the market for CDN's is expected to grow quite significantly in the next few years, which Fastly will be a part of.

Is their product or service unique?

This is where I think Fastly has a struggle and is the biggest reason why investments should be done cautiously on this stock.

The short answer to the above question is, no, Fastly is not really unique. Although they will, like any company, claim that they offer unique services to differentiate themselves from competitors, in reality, their services are similar enough to others for them to have customers that can leave them for one of those competitors, without the customer having to change their own products or services.

The technology work required of their customers to move to Fastly's competitors is mainly changing integration layer configurations. Not as easy as it sounds, and a fairly intensive technology project, but doable without causing too much disruption to the customer's business.

The CDN market growth

Another consideration is if there is room in the market for Fastly and will that market grow? I believe that yes there is room for Fastly, the market will grow and that Fastly will grow in proportion more than its peers.

The market for CDN's is expected to nearly double by 2024 and have a compound annual growth rate of around 11% between 2019 to 2025.

Fastly compared to its competitors is tiny - it has approximately more than 163,000 websites using it compared to CloudFlare's more than 2.4m. This to me means that it has room to grow if it is a well run company (more on that below), or, profitably for investors, be a target for an acquisition.

There are two main revenue growth approaches for Fastly. The first, is to increase their market share through onboarding more customers. This is achieved by two factors.

The first factor is through new, smaller, companies moving onto the cloud and using CDNs, being attracted to Fastly's lower prices. With the pandemic forcing ever more customers to use the internet for transactions, companies increasing their internet presence and beginning to use CDNs, when previously they would not have used them, will give Fastly continued upward momentum.

The second factor is Fastly's lower prices attracting customers from other CDN providers.

The second revenue growth potential is through increasing their profit margins. Currently, Fastly has lower margin's than its bigger rivals, such as CloudFlare. This gives Fastly room for increasing its revenue by increasing their margins to a level closer to that of their competitors, as explained in further detail as follows.

Is it a well-run company?

In short, yes. Not only that, but as the below details demonstrates, Fastly has a high potential for growth, and to even outperform its peers.

Fastly, in some ways is a typical start-up. Founded in 2011, it is yet to return an annual profit, being $53.8m in the red last year. Its revenues have steadily increased year on year by around $50m and were $200.5m in 2019. Accordingly, one thing to bear in mind for investors is that it does not pay a dividend, and thus the return on investment would be entirely down to stock price growth.

Of more interest however is how it compares to its peers, as this determines, in my opinion, for startups returning negative profit particularly, how well the company is doing for its industry. For our purpose, I will be comparing it to CloudFlare, which, similar to Fastly was started 11 years ago and is also returning negative net income. The table below summarizes this comparison (Source: Created by the author using data from Fastly's and CloudFlare's financial results and Annual Reports)

Fastly is a relatively smaller player in its market but with fundamentals showing it is better run and better poised than its peers to take advantage of market growth.

It has about half the number of employees (over 600) as CloudFlare (over 1200) yet has nearly 80% of its market cap. Additionally, even though it's half the employee size, its revenue is proportionally higher - more than 60% of CloudFlare's. Furthermore, its revenue per employee is also nearly 30% higher ($318.19 to $228k).

It is a more profitable (i.e., less unprofitable) company, and will continue to be proportionally be more profitable, while maintaining the same amount of risk on the balance sheet as its peers. Fastly's (negative) net income is nearly 60% better than CloudFlare's of -$53m to -$121. Which it has achieved by maintaining a healthy amount of total cash reserves ($117), for its size, against total debts ($31.3m). This gives it a quick ratio of 5.99, roughly the same as CloudFare's 5.98.

Its gross profit margins are also lower than its peers. Currently, it has a gross profit margin of 56% compared to CloudFlare's 77%, giving Fastly room to increase its margins and drive profitability upwards. This is something I foresee it doing in the future, once it has gained more market share. With the other companies in this market already charging higher prices and higher margins, Fastly increasing its prices and margins will not have too much of a detrimental impact on the number of customers it has.

All this leads me to conclude that Fastly is a smaller company, but is returning better results than its peers, CloudFlare in particular, and all on a lower gross profit margin giving it room for comparatively greater growth in future.

Based on the above, my sentiment is that Fastly has a high potential for growth and is likely to outperform its larger peers thereby making it a compelling case for investment.

An entry and exit criteria (i.e., investment strategy)

Prior to entering an investment, I find that some technical analysis is also beneficial in determining an optimum entry point. This is particularly pertinent due to current market volatility and Fastly's more than 321% growth YTD.

As mentioned above, Fastly has some negative technical signals emerging. Based on that, I think it's better to be cautious at the moment and await a clearer indication of what direction the share price is taking. Instead of investing immediately, I think it's better to wait for an upside breakout over $87 and a minimum penetration of around 3% to about $90 to avoid a bull trap. Then, depending on risk appetite, entering into an investment at that point, or waiting for a pullback and subsequent bounce upwards to provide

A successful test of pattern integrity and upward price trend confirmation

A better point of entry

A further confirmation of bull trap avoidance

Sample Investment Strategy

My approach to investing in Fastly would be as follows. As mentioned before, Investing in Fastly without accounting for the negative technical indicators is a substantial risk, and mitigating the risks by taking the below approach would be better, in my view.

Wait for the price to reach a minimum of $90 - about 3% higher than the current ceiling of $87, to filter out a bull trap. Then, await any pull back to test pattern integrity - i.e. will the price remain higher than $87? Once confident that the price has indeed established itself above $87, then when the price begins to rebound upwards, but is is still less than $90, enter into the investment having gained a better entry point.

A slight alternative to the above approach, for more aggressive investors, would be to purchase immediately once they feel the price has established itself above $87 - which in my view would need a minimum of around 3% penetration to $90 - and purchase then and not await any pull-back/rebound. This would have a benefit of minimizing risk of a late entry to a bull run that may immediately follow the price ceiling being broken that may occur if the investor were to wait for a pull back upon the price reaching $90.

Out of the two nuances to the strategy, I would favour the less aggressive first one, but this is mainly because of personal preference.

Investment Example

Entry Point: $90 - Following on from having reached that point before, got pulled back, and then subsequently bounced back to $90 again.

Stop Loss: $86. Although I am not a fan of stop losses, due to Fastly's volatility and the potential of unseen bull traps, $86, $1 below the current price ceiling, might be a good idea for a stop loss for investors nervous of a fall in Fastly's price due to its recent skyrocketing rally or those unable to keep a constant eye on their investments due to other commitments.

Potential Exit criteria: $110. I would prefer to hold and go long on this stock and exit only once some fundamentals based situation emerges, or a better investment opportunity with another company arises. However, for those investors that might want to rotate out sooner onto other investments, a roughly 20% rise to about $110 might be a good exit point. It would bring Fastly to just under 5% of CloudFare's market cap - at which point you could start to question how a company with substantially less market share could be valued so highly so quickly - and also be a psychologically round number beneficial for planning an investment exit.

Risk/Reward ratio: 1:5. With an entry point of $90, a stop loss of $86 would mean a risk of a loss of $4 per share, whereas a successful exit at $110 would give a reward of $20 per share. Thus, that's a risk reward ratio of 1:5 on the $4 risk and $20 reward.

Takeaway

Fastly is a solid investment based on fundamentals once certain price conditions are met. That price condition is establishing itself above the $87 price, which, in my view, best happens when there is a minimum of 3% penetration above $87. Once entered into the investment, the price target would be a minimum of $110.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FSLY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.