China's ambitions in the semiconductor industry have weighed heavily against US companies in recent years. First, as a long term threat, in the event that some of China's goals are reached. Later, as an effective tax on US companies, from the effects of the trade war and actions against Huawei. Now, these effects may finally be counterbalanced thanks to two stimulus bills that are currently being considered by Congress.

In the spring of 2018 I met with the CFO of a Chinese semiconductor industry company who repeatedly asked me if the FBI knew I was there. I was surprised by the question and quietly amused, and reassured him that the FBI didn't care about my investment research. However, I shouldn't have been amused. Some are now insisting that we are in Cold War 2, and that this was obvious in China before it was obvious in the US.

One important part of the genesis of the current conflict started with China's Made in China 2025 initiative. While I won't rehash the rationale for the trade war with China and the many forms of preferential treatment that Chinese companies are alleged to receive, it's worth mentioning China's Big Fund Phase 1, amounting to around $20 billion, and Phase 2, at around $29 billion, raised to invest in the country's semiconductor industry. This is in addition to tax benefits, provincial and city funds, and various forms of policy assistance.

One of the few bipartisan issues in the US is concern over the increased rivalry with China. In addition, the Covid-19 pandemic has increased concern about having production of critical goods in distant countries. To address these two related issues, Congress introduced two bills in June that would improve the competitiveness of US semiconductor producers, and increase domestic production. If passed, these two bills will have very significant financial and strategic impact for US semi producers.

The first bill is the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act. Most notably, CHIPS would create a 40% investment tax credit through 2024, which would then scale down to 30% in 2025, 20% in 2026, and be phased out in 2027. CHIPS would also create a $10 billion program that would match state and local incentives offered to companies to build fabs. It also would provide billions for research grants for DARPA, NIST, the NSF, and the DoE, and would establish an advanced packaging institute.

CHIPS was introduced in the Senate on June 10th (s.3933), and in the House on June 11th (h.7178), and at this point has ten co-sponsors in each chamber, evenly split between Republicans and Democrats.

The second bill is the American Foundries Act of 2020, and despite the name is not just about foundries, but semiconductor manufacturing in general. A key piece of the bill is $15 billion in grants, to be doled out as no more than $3 billion per state, to assist in the "construction, expansion, or modernization ... of microelectronics fabrication, assembly, test, advanced packaging, or advanced research and development facilities." Another $5 billion in grants will go towards funding the construction of one or more secure production facilities. Also, $5 billion in grants would go towards R&D, split between DARPA, the NSF, the DoE, and NIST.

The American Foundries Act ("Foundries") was introduced on June 26th with the intention of adding it as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (s.4039.) Like the first bill it has broad support, split between both parties and including some well known and influential people.

It's possible that both of these bills will pass, or neither. I believe that the most likely outcome is that the two will be combined and elements from both will be included, and given the strong bipartisan and bicameral support, that some form of semiconductor stimulus will very likely pass.

If this is the case, this is an issue that may affect many or even all semiconductor companies operating in the US, as well as all semiconductor equipment manufacturers. In this article I'd like to look at two companies that may turn out to be two of the largest beneficiaries of potential semiconductor stimulus, Micron (MU) and Intel (INTC).

Micron

In this cyclically weak period, Micron's building capex is higher than usual to allow for future growth, while equipment capex is down 40%. Despite this strong restraint, Micron is still spending $8 billion on capex in fiscal 2020. Semiconductor capex grows at a mid single digit annual rate, but memory industry capex growth outpaces the rest of the chip industry. With these factors in mind, Micron can expect to invest $10 billion or more a year in many future years.

A 40% investment tax credit on a $10 billion annual capex investment would add around $3.50 in annual EPS through 2024, when it would scale down to 30%, then 20%, before disappearing (if not extended.)

In a more modest scenario where the credit only applies to capex done in the US, Micron has facilities in Virginia, Utah, and Idaho. Two years ago Micron pledged to invest $3 billion over the next dozen years in Virginia, though it's easy to see how this number could change if the economics of investment changed. Boise has an R&D fab which surely receives the newest, most expensive equipment, to work out future processes.

The most interesting benefit for Micron is at their Lehi, Utah fab for 3D XPoint. In addition to the ITC, both stimulus bills provide grant money for US investment. Several years ago the Lehi fab was a smallish NAND fab jointly owned by Micron and Intel. When Micron converted planar NAND production to 3D, they built up their Singapore facilities in order to enjoy economy of scale benefits, and Lehi was converted to 3D XPoint. Lehi's clean room space was later greatly expanded before Micron became the sole owner of the fab.

(Source: Daily Herald)

Although 3D XPoint production is gradually ramping as the technology finds a foothold (at this point, from Intel products where Micron supplies the chips), the fab is still largely underutilized. Last year, a large number of production staff were let go, and some of the production equipment was moved to other sites. However, 3D XPoint product adoption is gradually increasing, and underutilization charges will be down to around $135 million in the current quarter, and are expected to gradually shrink with time.

The problem with a new technology is that there's a chicken and egg problem. In order to get cost competitive with existing technologies, a new technology requires massive R&D and sufficient scale. Without sufficient scale, the equipment in a fab will be utilized poorly, with certain extremely expensive machines mostly sitting idle. (see figure below) However, in order to get that scale, the technology has to first be cost competitive unless the company is willing to take huge losses. A new technology needs to be subsidized, either by a company with very deep pockets and executives that won't be fired, or in this case, by a government.

(Source: The Memory Guy)

This same idea has been used successfully with solar and wind energy production, which are now often cost competitive with other energy sources, and with electric vehicles. Although semiconductor subsidies aren't aimed specifically at 3D XPoint, it is likely to be the most obvious success that could come from these bills.

The Foundries Act could provide up to $3 billion to Utah, which Utah would then grant to Micron for further investment in the fab which could create hundreds of additional high paying jobs. CHIPS could provide matching dollars on any incentives that Utah provides, besides the especially beneficial investment tax credit. Both bills could provide money for additional R&D. Such incentives might change the timeline on when it's worth ramping up this new technology. While Micron and Intel currently have a lead on bringing a new memory technology to market, it's well known that Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Hynix (OTC:HXSCF), and others, have their own versions still in the lab. Helping Micron ramp 3D XPoint would preserve this lead over competitors in Asia.

Even before these developments, Micron has been underappreciated. Consolidation in the industry has allowed the company to remain profitable and free cash flow positive even through the depths of this most recent memory supply/demand cycle. However, with the help of the two semiconductor stimulus bills that are currently under consideration, Micron could enjoy a significant boost in earnings, and in the longer term, increase revenue and gain memory market share.

Consensus earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 currently sit at $4.68, but with a full investment tax credit on all capex, I would expect this to reach more than $8, with strong growth in years to come. This is used as an example only, since the bills are still under discussion at this time.

In a more moderate scenario with no ITC, but with grants from the government that finance the buildout of 3D XPoint capacity, I would still expect Micron to enjoy strategic and financial advantages. Micron has been losing around 50 cents in EPS per year from underutilization of the Lehi fab, and by the time you add in R&D, this may be more like $1 in annual EPS. This is with a 3D XPoint production capacity of less than 10% of total wafers.

If 3D XPoint becomes a commercial success, in part because of capex subsidies, you can expect that this fab will be scaled up to 100k wafer starts per month, a fairly typical size, an increase of roughly 20% of Micron's capacity. Since 3D XPoint is priced in relation to DRAM pricing, you can expect that revenue would scale up by a similar amount.

Given these factors, I am very bullish on Micron for the long term.

Intel

Intel spends about $16 billion annually on capex, and that is only likely to grow with EUV at the 7nm node. With 4.3 billion shares, Intel would add around $1.50 in annual EPS from a 40% ITC that applies to all capex.

If the ITC applied to just US capex, this would still greatly benefit Intel. The bulk of Intel's clean room space is in the US, in Oregon, Arizona, and New Mexico, though Intel also has fabs in Israel and Ireland, as well as a NAND fab in China. In a typical year, Intel likely spends more than half of capex in the US.

In late 2018 and early 2019 Intel announced plans to invest $11 billion in Israel and $8 billion in Ireland, with completion dates of 2023 - 2024. Though it's unlikely that US grants would cancel these projects entirely, they might be delayed or scaled back as the relative return between US and non-US fabs changes. The Israeli government is providing a 9% subsidy, significantly less than Intel might get from one or both of the two bills under consideration.

Intel has the option to build a large 3D XPoint fab that might be heavily subsidized, with a similar level of intellectual property in the technology as Micron. However, the motivation is lower, for now. Micron already has 3D XPoint production and is motivated to scale it up to get the per unit cost as competitive as possible. Intel does not have production, and creating it would be a greater barrier, as would getting it to an economical scale. Intel depends on Micron for production and this suits Intel fine, because Optane is more of a strategic asset to optimize processor sales rather than a profit center. At some point, this will change, assuming that the technology is a commercial success.

While Intel isn't likely to receive the same magnitude of benefit as Micron (relative to the size of the two companies) from the two current semiconductor stimulus bills, it could be said that parts of the bills are specifically aimed at Intel. The most interesting portion is the word "foundries" in the Foundries Act.

It made headlines when the Trump administration persuaded a reluctant TSMC to build a fab in Arizona by providing significant unspecified subsidies. What did not make headlines was that this would be a 5nm fab (not leading edge, at the time that it's built) with a small production capacity.

Intel's response was, what about us?

"We currently think it is in the best interest of the United States and of Intel to explore how Intel could operate a commercial U.S. foundry to supply a broad range of microelectronics."

The $5 billion grant for a secure US production facility is earmarked for an Intel foundry operation, though GlobalFoundries would no doubt like a shot as well. However, GlobalFoundries is no longer pursuing node shrinks as Intel is, so they can't provide cutting edge production.

This would not be the first time that Intel has pursued foundry business. The company's previous foray into providing foundry services was unprofitable thanks to execution issues. Perhaps on the second try, with a cheap or free production facility and the implicit backing of the US government, Intel can make foundry into a commercial success and become another alternative to the duopoly of TSMC and Samsung, the only two remaining companies that can offer cutting edge technology.

Intel has fallen out of favor lately, as you can see from its multiple far below that of its peers. Still, it remains a cash cow, making more than NVidia (NVDA), TSMC (TSM), and AMD (AMD) combined.

Fans of those three companies will point out Intel's loss of market share and lower growth rate than any of those three, as well as some misguided pricey acquisitions and Intel's blunders in shrinking to the 10nm node. All of those things may be true. Still, Intel is the second largest consumer of semiconductor capital equipment after Samsung, and a US semiconductor stimulus package will only help this already extremely profitable company.

Conclusion

There's broad interest from American politicians in supporting American technology. This includes Trump's efforts to bring production back to the US, Biden's newly announced $300 billion for domestic R&D, and Schumer's $100 billion R&D plan. These two bills, however, are the most concrete examples so far, and they are likely to pass in some form.

The industry has long lobbied for this or something similar, through the Semiconductor Industry Association and other organizations. In their current form, the bills would improve the profitability of every domestic producer, and would likely stimulate demand for equipment, which would help equipment makers such as Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX) by lowering the bar for making an equipment investment profitable.

I recommend that investors in the semiconductor industry watch these bills with great interest, because if passed, they will re-balance the industry, and I expect Micron and Intel to benefit most of all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU, INTC, AMAT, LRCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.